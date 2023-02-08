Nerlens Noel drawing interest from Philadelphia

Along with Vanderbilt, the Sixers have expressed interest in former Sixer and current Pistons reserve center Nerlens Noel. Chicago Bulls reserve center Andre Drummond, another former Sixer, could also be an option if the asking price is right.
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
wrote about the Sixers/Noel rumor some on Sunday morning.
Don’t really see the vision unless it’s part of a bigger set of moves — Noel making over $9 million requires the Sixers moving at least a couple of decent-sized salaries to acquire him.
phillyvoice.com/76ers-news-nba… – 12:06 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Updated my Sixers trade deadline report tracker, adding in today’s reports from @PompeyOnSixers (on the Sixers’ interest in Jarred Vanderbilt) and @TheSteinLine (on Nerlens Noel).
dailysix.com/2023-trade-dea… – 11:22 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Dissecting 76ers’ loss to New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets’ trade and interest in Nerlens Noel ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN6112603833 – 9:26 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
James Edwards reported the #Celtics called about Nerlens Noel.
$9.2M this year
$9.7M team option for 2024
Not an easy contract to match.
Gallinari alone isn’t even enough. Need to add Kornet, Pritchard, or Jackson.
38 G played last 2 yr. Next to 0 on offense. Don’t see it – 6:05 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#ICYMI #Sixers reportedly interested in acquiring Nerlens Noel from #Pistons inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:06 PM
