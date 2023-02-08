Nets more open to trading Kevin Durant following Irving departure?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The NBA is waiting on Toronto but Toronto may be waiting on Brooklyn. And, as always, it all comes back to the Knicks.
Pre-deadline thoughts on the KD ripple effect, a random trade that changed the market, a perfect fit no one knows about & more: https://t.co/v5NtdqNEBG pic.twitter.com/wIceuYRLTN – 11:47 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Tidbit from Marc Stein’s latest on the Suns, OG Anunoby and KD: https://t.co/dDuHQMfcSa pic.twitter.com/LxHs9cnhUS – 11:42 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
My feeling hasn’t changed on what happens with Durant, and any feasible #Celtics involvement. Wait until the summer. Extremely unlikely anything comes together over the next 24+ hours. – 11:35 AM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Cuando @Kyrie Irving pidió su salida de Nets, Brooklyn recibió más llamadas de otros equipos interesados en adquirir a Kevin Durant que al mismo Irving. El Efecto Durant en esta fecha límite es que equipos prefieran retener activos para adquirir a KD ahora o a fines de temporada. pic.twitter.com/XKRmqr3xq7 – 11:20 AM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Melo started almost as young as LeBron, but simply didn’t score at nearly the same rate as LeBron (which is wild, cuz Melo was a lauded bucket-getter and LeBron is more known as a passer)
KD was actually neck & neck with LeBron until injuries slowed him down pic.twitter.com/9rVsW55v7A – 11:06 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
If Heat concludes that Brooklyn would never trade them Durant this summer for package built around three first-rounders and Herro, then a case could be made to dangle first-rounder to offload Lowry contract if quality starter/rotation players come to Miami (from Clips or whoever) – 10:54 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
From @Ian Begley:
“Several teams said (trade) talks had been impacted by Kevin Durant because many teams are waiting to see if the All-Star will be available at the deadline. So teams are holding off on any big moves until they get clarity on Durant.” – 10:47 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Dinwiddie
Finney-Smith
KD
Siakam
Olynyk
Thomas
Simmons
O’Neale
Warren
Yuta
Sumner
Wing shooting would be a little light. But keep in mind, the top 8 would all be under contract next season.
Nets will have more first-rounders available come draft night to make further moves. – 10:40 AM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Jaylen Brown for Kevin-Durant trade chatter, like time, is a flat circle. boston.com/sports/boston-… – 10:28 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most all-time points by an active player:
38,390 — LeBron James
[huge gap]
26,684 — Kevin Durant
24,233 — James Harden
24,125 — Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/HCYUdcWq2x – 10:16 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Mike and Magic, fairly or not, were perceived as the purer “winners,” but once Magic and Bird faded, Mike never faced an individual foe as truly great as Durant or Curry, much less both together.
LeBron: First among equals. – 10:06 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Whatever the Nets roster looks like by Thursday afternoon, the new-look team won’t get its first look together until after the All Star break when Kevin Durant is expected to return. Oh yeah and Cam Thomas made history. Story: theathletic.com/4166300/2023/0… – 9:35 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Last month, LeBron named KD, Kyrie, Embiid, Giannis, and Luka as the five players who had the best chance at one day breaking his scoring record.
Here’s what would need to happen for each of those guys to get there:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/le… – 8:54 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Kevin Durant talks with the Brooklyn Nets about the direction of the franchise
He is expected to miss the All-Star Game due to an injury
#NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:56 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
If you combine regular season and playoff scoring, LeBron has:
* 1,872 points on Kareem
* 6,738 points on Kobe
* 7,742 points on MJ
* 14,478 points on KD – 1:45 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Talked Knicks, OG Anunoby, how Nic Claxton would factor in on some Nets-Raptors deals and how the uncertainty around Kevin Durant is impacting the NBA trade deadline @EliseMenaker: pic.twitter.com/ieoZ6EwNEe – 1:03 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
First hint that Kevin Durant isn’t happy after #Nets‘ Kyrie Irving trade #NBA nypost.com/2023/02/07/fir… via @nypostsports – 10:53 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Cam Thomas scored 43 points tonight, his 3rd straight game with at least 43 points. He becomes, at age 21, the youngest player to do it. Others to do it: MJ, Kobe, Durant, Lillard, Giannis, Westbrook, Moses Malone, Bob Love, Devin Booker, Elgin Baylor, Rick Barry and Wilt. – 10:13 PM
Cam Thomas scored 43 points tonight, his 3rd straight game with at least 43 points. He becomes, at age 21, the youngest player to do it. Others to do it: MJ, Kobe, Durant, Lillard, Giannis, Westbrook, Moses Malone, Bob Love, Devin Booker, Elgin Baylor, Rick Barry and Wilt. – 10:13 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Cam Thomas scored 43 points tonight, his 3rd straight game with at least 43 points. The other players to ever do that in NBA history:
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Durant, Westbrook, Lillard, Harden, Moses Malone, Bob Love, Devin Booker, Elgin Baylor, Rick Barry, Giannis and Wilt – 10:13 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Cam Thomas scored 43 points tonight, his 3rd straight game with at least 43 points. The other players to ever do that in NBA history:
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Durant, Westbrook, Lillard, Harden, Moses Malone, Bob Love, Devin Booker, Elgin Baylor, Rick Barry, Giannis and Wilt – 10:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets fall to the Suns 116-112. Cam Thomas goes for 42 and the Nets fought all game. The record without KD is now 5-9. Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith play Thursday against the Bulls after the deadline. Does Sean Marks pull off a big trade before that? – 10:01 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Cam Thomas is the first player in Nets history to score more than 40 points in three straight games.
Yes, neither KD nor Kyrie nor Vince Carter have ever done that – 10:00 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Last three days:
* Jalen Brunson outplays Harden to lead NY to a win over the Sixers.
* Kyrie traded West and KD pulls out of All-Star Game due to injury
* Brunson puts NY in his back in the clutch – again – to lead NY to win in Orlando.
Brunson should be named an All Star ASAP – 9:47 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Active double-digit scoring streaks:
LeBron James – 1,139
Joel Embiid – 109
Jayson Tatum – 106
Kevin Durant – 105
Pascal Siakam – 66
38,388 is obviously the big one but his NBA all-time record streak being 11x longer than any other active one is just absurd. – 9:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s gonna be amazing when Adam Silver names Cam Thomas as the All-Star replacement for Kevin Durant. – 8:58 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
An issue to keep an eye on as the Nets navigate a world without Kyrie — and potentially down the line — no KD:
There are empty seats all over Barclays tonight. – 7:39 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) will not play in the All-Star game on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 6:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Book’s return, Ishbia takes over, the latest KD chatter…it’s gonna be a packed @PHNX_Suns pregame show! We start in 2 minutes, come hang out:
https://t.co/tUA9zr5j9J pic.twitter.com/Nsf2bm2VCn – 6:58 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kevin Durant’s injury is expected to keep him out of the All-Star Game.
So who should replace him: Jalen Brunson or James Harden? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SM6XSK5iDg – 6:52 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Some observers took Kevin Durant’s ultimatum to Nets’ Joe Tsai late last summer as an artificial ploy to force a trade. But there has been some disconnect between GM Sean Marks & Durant during their shared BKN tenure. The next 2 days are pivotal for Nets: sny.tv/articles/does-… – 6:31 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn when asked if he thinks KD’s belief in the franchise has changed: pic.twitter.com/DdCJV2CKOZ – 6:17 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Not much of a Durant update from Vaughn. Hasn’t done contact yet, not sure when he will. – 6:01 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Asked Jacque Vaughn if KD had talks with the #Nets, and was he involved: “I was not a part of them. If these conversations did happen, I was not there. So I can’t say if they happened or not, but I know I wasn’t there. But what I will say is, Kevin wants to win.” – 5:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn when asked if Kevin Durant will be held out through the All-Star break:
“The days are adding up. He has progressed, whether that progression is enough I won’t speculate.” – 5:56 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
JV on KD: “Really good update from the doctor so well. He’ll continue to progress his on-court activities. And so all was good. So really good report…I can say he has not done contact yet. He’s been on the court, but has not done contact.” #Nets – 5:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked Jacque Vaughn if it’s safe to rule Kevin Durant out through the All Star break, said “I won’t step over that line…but the days are adding up.” – 5:55 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“Kevin (Durant) wants to win. I told the team that the expectations are still to win. I want to win,” Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said. – 5:53 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Jacque Vaughn said the team got a “really good report” from the doctor regarding Kevin Durant. Vaughn said he is progressing with his on court activities but has not done contact yet. – 5:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said KD got a “really good report” during his checkup with the team doctor.
Said KD has not yet don’t contact work. – 5:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said he got a “really good” update following Kevin Durant’s evaluation yesterday.
Said KD has not done contract yet on the court. – 5:52 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn says KD got a “really good report” in his checkup with the doctor — but he still hasn’t been cleared for contact. His return date remains unclear. – 5:51 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Vaughn said “really good update” from doctor on Kevin Durant. He has not done contact yet, but he’s been on the court. – 5:51 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
JV said KD got a really good report from the doctors. He’s been on the court, but not with contact. #Nets – 5:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Kevin Durant got a really good update from the doctors. He will continue to increase his on-court activities. He has not done contact yet. – 5:50 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Is Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving more likely to be on their respective team this point next year?
🏀 @RealJayWilliams gives his answer #NetsWorld #MFFL
@EvCoRadio | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/qiXdRHBny7 – 5:30 PM
Is Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving more likely to be on their respective team this point next year?
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Could the Celtics trade Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant?
🏀@Eddie Johnson and @TermineRadio debate if it makes sense for either team pic.twitter.com/vguuZudJhr – 5:24 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving on his trade conversations with Kevin Durant: “It’s water under the bridge now. I wish them well. I left them in fourth place. I did what I was supposed to do, took care of my teammates, was incredibly selfless in my approach to leading.” – 5:11 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
feb. 9, 2022: “there has not been any meaningful dialogue between the 76ers and nets [on a james harden trade]
feb. 10, 2022: *harden is traded to the sixers*
———
feb. 7, 2023: the nets are telling teams they won’t move kd
feb. 9, 2023: kevin durant, you are a phoenix sun pic.twitter.com/L8ZFG82QaH – 4:52 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Kevin Durant’s ongoing discussions with Brooklyn ownership and management on franchise’s future — and organization’s resistance so far to trading him: es.pn/3jHn0Xm – 4:29 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kyrie on how KD feels about him leaving: pic.twitter.com/7upUYEQqdv – 4:20 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
First hint that Kevin Durant isn’t happy after #Nets‘ Kyrie Irving trade nypost.com/2023/02/07/fir… via @nypostsports teammate @J_Tasch – 3:57 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Will Kevin Durant be traded by Thursday’s deadline?
🔊 @adaniels33 reacts to the @Adrian Wojnarowski report that the Nets don’t want to trade him #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/9TVwvJIiL3 – 3:47 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Me reading that Shams tweet and going from “the Kings traded for Nets forward Kevin Durant?!?!” to “the Kings traded for Nets forward Walker Kessler” pic.twitter.com/3652xFYBoh – 3:46 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Is Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving more likely to be on their respective team this point next year?
🏀 @RealJayWilliams gives his answer #NetsWorld #MFFL
@EvCoRadio | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/TEQ4jQ9X1J – 3:45 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Puzzling Kyrie is agreeable to play for Dallas (so much for a lone gunman) minus a future contract accord, yet (Reputedly) demanded 2B traded because BK refused to extend services. Obviously, there was another reason 4 disconnecting from KD. Let the active media find the answer. – 3:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Unless Kevin Durant is threatening to sit out if he doesn’t get traded before Thursday, the Suns can’t get caught going down this rabbit hole again. KD in Phoenix would be amazing but they need realistic upgrades at the deadline – 3:00 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The conversation:
KD: “I would still like to be traded.”
Nets: “Cool, but you are under contract for three more years. So, we are not trading you.”
KD: “Please?”
Nets: “No.”
KD: “okay.”
Nets: “Good talk!” pic.twitter.com/G0ZGh9N66V – 2:50 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
In aftermath of Kyrie Irving trade, the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant are having ongoing conversations on the direction of the franchise, but organization has thus far told inquiring teams that they’re not planning to trade him before Thursday’s deadline, sources tell ESPN. – 2:45 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: “At the end of the day, Kevin wants to win…That will be our holy grail. We’ll continue to try to put a group out that wins.”
Will Durant re-issue his trade request? That’s the big question for BKN. Next few days are critical for Sean Marks: sny.tv/articles/does-… – 2:12 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Odds on where KD would be traded if the Nets did it, which I don’t think they will.
via @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/18fwApc94A – 1:53 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The new Nets won’t play tonight vs. Phoenix
OUT:
Curry (left adductor strain)
Dinwiddie (coach’s decision)
Durant (right knee – MCL sprain)
Finney-Smith (coach’s decision)
Watanabe (back tightness) – 1:31 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA trade rumors: Kevin Durant unlikely to move this week, but he’s still impacting Raptors’ OG Anunoby market
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 1:14 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The market for Siakam and Anunoby sounds highly competitive. This would still give the Nets a very well-rounded roster.
Multiple self-creators behind KD, tons of length, several spot-up shooters. And I think this is very realistic in terms of price.
Ok, I’m done. pic.twitter.com/Dl6IX4cedm – 1:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The market for Siakam and Anunoby sounds highly competitive. This would still give the Nets a very well-rounded roster.
Multiple self-creators behind KD, tons of length, several spot-up shooters. And I think this is very realistic in terms of price.
Ok, I’m done. pic.twitter.com/nLBl7oFdsL – 1:05 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Why does Kevin Durant think every NBA player should be looking up to LeBron James? @The Athletic theathletic.com/4159890/2023/0… – 12:44 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“The guy has scored 91 points in the last two games.”
@Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine think Cam Thomas is earning minutes even when Kevin Durant and Spencer Dinwiddie are back on the court
#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/DrITUsTeB4 – 12:02 PM
