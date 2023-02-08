Nuggets interested in Taurean Prince

The Denver Nuggets expressed interest in Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince, league sources told HoopsHype. Prince is shooting a career-best 47.9 percent from the field this season. He’s also shooting 38.9 percent from downtown. Prince is under contract next season for $7.65 million.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
– He sees Porter in the opposite corner
– He stares down Aaron Gordon
– He gets Taurean Prince to double Gordon
– He throws the lob to a wide-open MPJ
– Nikola Jokic is playing an entirely different game pic.twitter.com/hCVxaGQndZ – 2:32 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
With Bruce Brown hurt, #Nuggets moved Ish to Taurean Prince, AG to Ant and KCP to D-Lo.
Also, don’t forget rule No. 1: Ish can still ball. – 9:27 PM
More on this storyline
Minnesota Timberwolves PR: UPDATED Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game vs. Golden State: QUESTIONABLE: Bryn Forbes – Right Ankle Sprain, Rudy Gobert – Right Groin Soreness, Taurean Prince – Left Ankle Sprain -via Twitter @Twolves_PR / February 1, 2023
Minnesota: Rudy Gobert (right groin soreness) and Taurean Prince (left ankle sprain) have been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s game against Golden State. -via HoopsHype / January 31, 2023
Jason Anderson: The Timberwolves are listing Rudy Gobert (calf) and Taurean Prince (ankle) as questionable for Monday’s game against the Kings. Jordan McLaughlin (calf) and Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) are out. No injuries for Sacramento. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / January 29, 2023