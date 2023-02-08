Live stream: Pacers 39, Heat 41

The Indiana Pacers (25-30) play against the Miami Heat (29-25) at Miami-Dade Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday February 8, 2023
Indiana Pacers 39, Miami Heat 41 (Q2 08:44)
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Bam just did the exact same thing????
Bam just did the exact same thing????
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
we love when our quarters end like this 🚨 pic.twitter.com/rT296T5KyM – 8:12 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Heat congratulated LeBron James for becoming the league’s all-time leading scoring during the timeout before the 2nd Q. – 8:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With 39 points, this is the highest-scoring first quarter for the Heat this season. – 8:10 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Haywood Highsmith has mastered this baseline cut. Heat call it a “slide” cut. He scored off it on two straight possessions in the 1Q. pic.twitter.com/o9ZlMxDEjO – 8:10 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Haliburton played the entire 1Q and got teammates involved, leading to 6asts. McConnell has a team-high 9pts.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam hits the buzzer beater pull-up to finish the first quarter
39 points in the first for the Heat
68% from the field and 67% from three lol
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of the first quarter: Heat 39, Pacers 30. Heat shot 13 of 19 from the field, 4 of 6 on threes and 9 of 9 from the foul line to lead by as many as 16 points in the opening quarter. – 8:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up 16 early, lead Pacers 39-30 after one. Vincent with 11, Herro 9 for Heat. Butler five assists. – 8:08 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Jimmy didn’t need to land to score that one pic.twitter.com/Ch5HFE9sw8 – 8:06 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
A brutal start by a Pacers team that had two days between games and is fully healthy. It’s the Heat who are without several key players. – 8:03 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Really interesting lineup for the Heat right now. Vincent and Herro both on the bench. It’s Butler, Strus, Highsmith, Orlando and Caleb Martin, who has brought the ball up a couple of times. – 8:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jamal Cain now in for Heat. A night earlier he was playing against the Long Island Nets. – 8:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat with seven assists on its first nine made baskets. The ball movement has been really good. – 8:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler at the moment finds himself on the court alongside Max Strus, Caleb Martin, Haywood Highsmith and Orlando Robinson. – 8:01 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Gabe Vincent has 11 points in five minutes. How he plays in the starting lineup with Kyle Lowry out for these three games could create some tough decisions after the deadline (if Lowry is still on the team). – 7:59 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Aaron Nesmith drives baseline and drops the hammer.💥 pic.twitter.com/8szjswPnrM – 7:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent scorching with 11 points in the first 6:07, but goes to the bench with two early fouls.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
This is the kind of off-ball movement the Heat have been emphasizing with Tyler Herro in the starting lineup. Makes the defense react, gives up the ball, gets it back for the C&S 3. (apologies for how glitchy it is. internet in arena is spotty) pic.twitter.com/5tqSgJFMB6 – 7:57 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers started 3/3 from 3, have since missed their last four. And the Heat scored 14pts in a row to put the Pacers’ in an early double-digit hole. Heat dictating the game. – 7:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Orlando Robinson is back, missing just two games with his thumb fracture. Haywood Highsmith and Max Strus also enter. – 7:56 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Triples falling early ☔️
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat come out scoring well, mostly by getting to the line
But Gabe Vincent has looked very good offensively in the opening stint
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Buddy Hield beats the shot clock with a DEEP three.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent continues his push to be Heat starting point guard of the future. Up to eight points on two shots. – 7:51 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton drives and kicks to Myles Turner for three.👌
TUNE IN ⤵️
📺: Bally Sports Indiana
💻: https://t.co/LOej2SiK9B
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Really impressive way for Herro to bail out that Heat possession. End of shot clock, got the ball and drew the foul with 2 seconds left. – 7:47 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
it was Daniel Theis’ turn in the middle of the pregame huddle.😂 pic.twitter.com/isIoEpACkr – 7:43 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Glad to be back in the 305. Let’s get it.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
bringin’ that mid-week heat. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mGAI2LyHJq – 7:38 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
There is a Shia LaBeouf lookalike at tonight’s Heat game. Unless it is Shia LaBeouf. I think it’s a lookalike. This has been your Shia LaBeouf update. – 7:34 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
showing up for the Blue & Gold in Miami.💙💛 pic.twitter.com/yt21IU3cel – 7:21 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
See how Nnamdi prepped for tonight’s start ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/URV9nFpr2s – 7:18 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Aaron Nesmith warming up with a little help from a friend.☺️ pic.twitter.com/zjEEN7bsVw – 7:12 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
tonight’s starting 🖐️
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent again starting in place of Kyle Lowry along with the other usual Heat starters. – 7:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent again starts in place of sidelined Kyle Lowry. Other Heat starters remain Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro. Lowry is inactive tonight. – 7:01 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
assistant coach Ronald Nored still has it.🐰 pic.twitter.com/QMpSp1OBiX – 6:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Will the Heat make another trade before tomorrow’s 3 p.m. deadline? A look at some of the key factors at play miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:54 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We’re back in action after 3 days off. Be sure to tune in to tonight’s game ➡️ https://t.co/Y1YJ8AJoEk pic.twitter.com/n1TGsxwMrF – 6:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
This includes his 5️⃣5️⃣ at the BC, where he made a career-high 8 threes.
The last time James scored in the single digits 👀
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Miami:
Chris Duarte – Available (sore left ankle)
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
My PrizePicks for tonight
Going with a different theme lol
Feeling a Gabe Vincent game at PG1 and liking some of those assist numbers
Use promo code “five”
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Miami Heat NBA trade deadline approaches vary over years sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Was Dewayne Dedmon a Miami Heat mistake from the start? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra discusses NBA trade deadline sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:14 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers guard Chris Duarte is good to go tonight in Miami.
He was listed as questionable with a sore ankle, but went through a practice and shootaround.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue has joined Miami’s Erik Spoelstra and Gonzaga’s Mark Few as assistants to Golden State’s Steve Kerr on Kerr’s USAB staff, @usabasketball says.
Lue replaces Phoenix’s Monty Williams, who withdrew due to family commitments.
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
NBA trade rumor stuff …
— Are the @Miami Heat getting anything done?
— Exec on @Boston Celtics & Grant Williams trade possibility …
— What’s bugging the @Golden State Warriors at the deadline?
Check it out at @HeavyOnSports
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#INDvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Orlando Robinson (thumb) will be available for tonight’s game vs the Pacers. – 5:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Orlando Robinson and Gabe Vincent are available tonight. Heat will have 11 players available vs. Pacers, including Jamaree Bouyea. – 5:45 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
game prep.✔️
two hours from tip in Miami. pic.twitter.com/OEKxt0KLPt – 5:32 PM
game prep.✔️
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers trade deadline primer:
coach Rick Carlisle shares his perspective on going through it, plus my thoughts on the status of several players:
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Have you heard about the @NBA‘s HBCU Fellowship program?
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
On the latest episode of The Sideline Guys #sponsored by @GainbridgeLife, @PacersJJ and @PatBoylanPacers evaluate where the team stands at the trade deadline, look ahead to All-Star weekend & more.
LISTEN 🎧
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
News: Miami Heat officially sign Jamaree Bouyea to 10-day contract hothothoops.com/2023/2/8/23591… – 4:49 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
putting on the finishing touches for game night.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
putting on the finishing touches for game night. pic.twitter.com/VuCeG80jzL – 4:12 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
One Year Ago: Pacers acquired Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield from Sacramento.
Haliburton then: “It’s been a whirlwind. It’s been crazy, a lot of emotions. But I’m excited to be here and excited to get started.”
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns play the day after against the Pacers, so it’s to be expected that Booker wouldn’t be cleared for back-to-backs yet. – 4:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns injury report at #Hawks
Devin Booker (left groin management), Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (foot) and Jae Crowder (not with team) OUT.
Josh Okogie (nose) AVAILABLE.
Phoenix plays Friday at Indiana in second of back-to-back. – 3:55 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
This isn’t Jamaree’s first run with us. See how he performed in his Summer League and preseason appearances ⬇️ – 3:52 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Miami Heat say they have signed former University of San Francisco guard Jamaree Bouyea to a 10-day contract. pic.twitter.com/2ssnii7YqB – 3:44 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed guard Jamaree Bouyea to a 10-day contract.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jamaree Bouyea and Jamal Cain will be active tonight vs. Pacers. Bouyea is signing a 10-day contract with the Heat today. – 3:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jamaree Bouyea and Jamal Cain have arrived to the Heat from the G League and will be active tonight against the visiting Pacers. – 3:40 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
James Johnson got some new ink at our Corporate Partner Family Fun Event.🎨😂 pic.twitter.com/IzInU44sQ4 – 2:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Will the Heat make another trade before Thursday’s 3 p.m. deadline? A look at some of the key factors at play miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:51 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
rising star style.🤩
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Rev. Theodore Gibson was one of Miami’s preeminent civil rights leaders. @HistoryMiami explains his work with the NAACP, fight for desegregation and more.
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
We are LIIIIIIIIIVE!
▫️LeBron makes history
▫️Sabonis-Haliburton ONE year later
▫️Latest NBA trade rumors
Join us live:
