Pacers vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Indiana Pacers play against the Miami Heat at Miami-Dade Arena
The Indiana Pacers are spending $4,601,315 per win while the Miami Heat are spending $5,247,990 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday February 8, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Sun
Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Home Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710
Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
