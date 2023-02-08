Pacers vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Indiana Pacers play against the Miami Heat at Miami-Dade Arena

The Indiana Pacers are spending $4,601,315 per win while the Miami Heat are spending $5,247,990 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday February 8, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Sun

Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Home Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

