Live stream: Pistons 40, Cavaliers 51

The Detroit Pistons (14-41) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (34-22) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 8, 2023
Detroit Pistons 40, Cleveland Cavaliers 51 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊Q2📊
🔹Bojan Bogdanović: 10 PTS / 4-8 FG
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 8 PTS / 2-3 FG
🔹@Hamidou Diallo: 6 PTS / 1 STL / 1 BLK / 3-4 FG
#Pistons | #Ad pic.twitter.com/A5kw2QPvna – 8:08 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Halftime: Cavs 51, Pistons 40. Jarrett Allen 14 points, 9 rebounds. Evan Mobley 13 points, 4 rebounds. Cavs outscored 26-19 in 2nd Q – 8:04 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Well, the Pistons go into the half only down 11 despite getting outscored 32-14 in the first quarter. Probably should be worse.
Both teams are a combined 5-25 from 3.
Not a pretty game. – 8:04 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead the Pistons 51-40 at the half. Allen has 14, Mobley has 13, and Lamar Stevens has seven off the bench for the Cavs. They led by as many as 18, but allowed the Pistons to creep back into this one with a bit of sloppy play in the second quarter. – 8:04 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Cavs 51, Pistons 40. Detroit closed the half with a 13-6 run to make this game a little more manageable.
Bogdanovic: 10 points
Ivey: 8 points
Diallo: 6 points – 8:03 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Cavs 51, #Pistons 40.
Bogdanovic: 10 pts
Ivey: 8 pts
Diallo: 6 pts
Jarrett Allen: 14 pts, 9 rebs
Evan Mobley: 13 pts, 4 rebs – 8:03 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Raul makin’ it happen🔥
📺 #CavsPistons on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/fe611h6nHl – 8:01 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
*CoJo’s defensive has quietly gotten Detroit back into this* pic.twitter.com/DMvYwBiKRg – 7:59 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bogey’s scored all 10 of his points in the 2nd quarter. He’s heating up and giving the Pistons some needed scoring. They’re on a 10-2 run and have cut it to 10, 47-37 – 7:57 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
After trailing by 18, the Pistons have cut the Cavs’ lead to 10. They’re down 47-37 with 2:41 left in the half. – 7:57 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Blake Griffin
First 54 games: 9 3’s
First 4 minutes tonight: 3 3’s.
(His career high is 9 playing for Detroit in 2019) – 7:56 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons are showing some life. CoJo found Ivey for a transition 3 following a steal, and Bogey just hit a floater. Deficit down to 11 – 7:54 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
CoJo with another swipe and the Pistons have their best ball-moving sequence of the night, leads to an Ivey 3.
Bogey with another tough fallaway jumper.
Detroit only down 11. – 7:54 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
We see you Ricky👀
@Ricky Rubio | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/p62QwmuYcY – 7:49 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
We’ve seen a bunch of players at the end of the rotation get early action tonight. Nerlens, CoJo. If this game keeps going at its current rate, we’ll probably see Boeheim and Rhoden before the final buzzer. – 7:41 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
11 assists by the squad in just one quarter👀
📺 #CavsPistons on @BallySportsCLE – 7:39 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Cavs 32, Pistons 14. Cleveland has a 17-7 advantage on the boards and a 7-2 edge on the offensive glass. No Donovan Mitchell, but Detroit’s struggling against the Cavs’ size. Mobley and Allen have a combined 21 points.
Pistons are also shooting 6-20 overall. – 7:36 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, #Cavs lead the Pistons 32-14. Good start for Cleveland.
Their bigs are going to work on both ends of the floor as Evan Mobley has 11 pts, 1 block and 5 rebounds, and Jarrett Allen has 10 points, 1 block and three rebounds. – 7:36 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
1st Q: Cavs 32, Pistons 14. This one is going to get ugly. Evan Mobley 11 points, 5 rebounds. Jarrett Allen 10 points, 3 rebounds. – 7:36 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Cavs 32, #Pistons 14.
Stewart: 4 pts, 3 rebs, 2 asts
Hayes: 4 pts, 1 ast
Duren 2 pts, 1 reb – 7:36 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead the Pistons 32-14 after the first quarter. Really good stuff on the interior for Cleveland. Evan Mobley has 11 and Jarrett Allen has 10. Detroit just has no answer for them on either end of the floor. – 7:36 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
nerlens noel just took and missed the ugliest jump shot i’ve seen all season. it hit the top of the backboard and then missed the rim entirely. – 7:34 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
He just won’t stop dunking 😤
📺 #CavsPistons on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/cY5iwjtFL2 – 7:30 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I’m told the reason #Cavs Ricky Rubio didn’t start tonight is because he remains on a minutes restriction and coach J.B. Bickerstaff didn’t want to utilize those minutes up in the wrong way, early in the game. – 7:30 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cleveland has nine assists on 11 buckets. Pistons down 24-14 with 3:22 left in the 1st. Just a lethargic start, Pistons look a step slow on both ends. – 7:28 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Ugly start for the #Pistons. They’re down 24-14 to the #Cavs with 3:22 left in the first quarter. – 7:28 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cavs 24, Pistons 14 with 3:22 left in the 1Q.
Stewart and Hayes have four points each. – 7:28 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Even without Mitchell and Garland on the floor tonight for the #Cavs, there’s still a very clear aggressive mindset on both ends of the floor. I know it’s against a bad team that isn’t interested in winning games, but the start to this one has been a really good sign. – 7:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Burks is checking in … for you out there speculating if he’d not touch the floor – 7:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bey just checked in for Duren, who has two fouls. Burks will check in shortly – 7:23 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
JA😳 What did that rim do to you?!
@Jarrett Allen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/m9rhPBixLJ – 7:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Back-to-back strong finishes by Stewart and Duren. Pistons showing life now. – 7:21 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Holy smokes what a dunk from Jarrett Allen pic.twitter.com/8TisTj2I3c – 7:21 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bad start for Detroit. Cavs are up 11-2. Pistons have more turnovers (3) than shot attempts (2) – 7:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pretty poor start for the Pistons.
Duren just picked up his second foul. – 7:19 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen is just going to work in the paint. He has 6 of the Cavs’ 8 points in the opening minutes off two dunks and a hook shot. He also has two early offensive rebounds. – 7:17 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That was an awesome find from Caris LeVert to Jarrett Allen.
Good start for the #Cavs without Mitchell and Garland. They’re up 8-2 over Detroit. – 7:15 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The Pistons are wearing their throwback uniforms tonight and I can’t tell if I love them or hate them. – 7:14 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Time to #LetEmKnow…
📺 #CavsPistons on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/birixIjsbq – 7:13 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
We are working to support local and national organizations providing relief to those impacted by the catastrophic earthquakes in Türkiye and the neighboring regions.
Learn how you can support: https://t.co/QPLownor2N pic.twitter.com/CM03T3ozpv – 7:04 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight is Raul Neto, Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Al Horford and Robert Williams are OUT for #Celtics #76ers. Looked like Rob got hurt late vs. #Pistons (ankle), but he’d already been dealing with an ailment that knocked him out of LAL game. Not sure when Horford’s knee swelling began. – 6:34 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
With both Mitchell and Garland out, the #Cavs are starting Raul Neto and Caris LeVert tonight. They join Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen in the starting lineup. – 6:32 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Darius Garland (R thumb soreness) and Donovan Mitchell (L groin soreness) are out for tonight’s matchup against the Pistons.
Raul Neto and Caris Levert will get the start alongside Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. – 6:32 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Both Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are out tonight, but they’re getting pregame work in a little over a half hour before tipoff. pic.twitter.com/tzFwoW1qYA – 6:31 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Not my best shooting 🤣 but I’ve got my guy @MrCavalier34 at the desk tonight!
No Donovan Mitchell or Darius Garland vs. Detroit tonight, but the #Cavs are riding a 3-game win streak. Can they make it 4?
Cavs Live starts at 6:30 pm on @BallySportsCLE #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/nacCId3o5p – 6:28 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Back at it again with the white vans!
#LetEmKnow | @Jarrett Allen pic.twitter.com/iwBEgK6RG6 – 6:27 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
For those asking about Devin. Here’s the pre-game Q&A w/ Pop:
How’s he progressing?: “Dandy, just dandy.”
Is there a chance he could return before the break?
“There’s always a chance of everything…I have no clue. When he’s back, he’s back.”
Hope to talk to Devin in Detroit. – 6:20 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Back in the Land✌️
@stockx | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/76z3JH6wjL – 6:16 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/y9Ssybtdy0 – 6:15 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey on Alec Burks/Bojan Bogdanovic: “He’s that veteran you want on your team going forward…He and Bogey are the perfect fit for our rebuilding program when we’re ready to go forward and take off next year. Those two are just important pieces now and also going forward.” – 6:07 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are both out tonight. – 6:05 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs say both Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are out tonight against the Pistons. – 6:04 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (groin soreness) and Darius Garland (thumb soreness) are both OUT tonight against Detroit, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Raul Neto and Caris LeVert will be stepping into the starting lineup, sources say. – 6:00 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s threads.
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/9xd8v6G3KH – 5:51 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Russell/Beasley/Vanderbilt is the 2023 version of Jordan Clarkson/Larry Nance/George Hill/Rodney Hood to Cleveland – 4:20 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Saddiq Bey’s last 11 games (31.6 minutes per): 20.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 44.4% overall, 42.3% from 3 (7.1 attempts), 88.5% at the line (4.7 attempts).
He’s snapping out of his early season slump, and then some. – 4:16 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Less than 24 hours before the trade deadline, I’m hearing the Pistons have not altered their asking price for Bojan Bogdanovic. Still seeking a lightly/unprotected first round pick at minimum.
General sense remains that the Pistons aren’t eager to part with their core players. – 3:45 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
NBA trade deadline: Montrezl Harrell ready if Sixers deal him; Philly eyeing Nerlens Noel; Daryl Morey keeping an open mind inquirer.com/sixers/live/si… via @phillyinquirer – 2:57 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
I think you can take Willie Green’s comments the past two days at face value: I don’t think we see Zion play until after the All-Star break. Pelicans have three games before then: Cleveland on Friday; OKC on Monday; Lakers on Wednesday. – 2:52 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
This Friday, grab a FREE @Isaiah Stewart Bobblehead at the doors of the game.
👀 5,000 will be given away. 👀
Don’t miss out! Get your ticket to the game now ➡️ https://t.co/loCRAC4CyR pic.twitter.com/JuhK9ZJm4N – 2:45 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
ICYMI from yesterday: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast with @H_Grove — #Cavs recent surge. Trade deadline options. Rotational questions. LeBron. And the short-term Donovan Mitchell plan (hinted at him possibly missing tonight in this episode)
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/c… – 2:25 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
In recognition of Black History Month, we will begin a multi-week Black Heritage Celebration (BHC) presented by @CrownRoyal Regal Apple themed “Empowering and Inspiring One Generation to the Next.”
MORE: nba.com/cavaliers/news… – 2:06 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
New Ep “That’s What Sheed Said” @UnderdogFantasy
• Sheed uses his Pistons experience to tell us how a Luka/Kyrie huddle is going to look with the game on the line
• How GS survives without Steph
• Challenging Steve Kerr to a 3PT contest in Portland
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=GJgV8h… pic.twitter.com/xeghq2uXk8 – 2:05 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Mat Ishbia says #Pistons legend Isiah Thomas is a great friend of his, but he does not have an established role with the #Suns. – 1:46 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Here is a look at the Marvin Bagley trade from last year that included the rights to David Michineau via @bball_ref: pic.twitter.com/gk2WtXraWV – 1:21 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
There are few people more qualified to discuss the GOAT debate than Darvin Ham, who played against MJ and played against, coached against and is now coaching LeBron James.
Ham on James’ dinners in Detroit, his competitiveness and the GOAT: theathletic.com/4165155/?sourc… – 1:06 PM
Vincent Ellis @AlabamaScribe56
More from @TomGores on today’s community development announcement with @HenryFordHealth:
“I’m interested in community development, not real estate development. All of our efforts are geared at developing vibrant, sustainable neighborhoods in Detroit.” – 1:02 PM
More from @TomGores on today’s community development announcement with @HenryFordHealth:
“I’m interested in community development, not real estate development. All of our efforts are geared at developing vibrant, sustainable neighborhoods in Detroit.” – 1:02 PM