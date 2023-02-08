Raptors and Spurs continue to discuss Jakob Poeltl

Marc Stein: The Raptors and Spurs continue to discuss trade scenarios that would land in-demand big man Jakob Poeltl back with Toronto, league sources say. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Gary Trent Jr. with 7 points on 3 of 5. Will he be joining Spurs in Detroit soon?
“There were some fresh rumbles this week” that Toronto has explored Gary Trent Jr. along w/ draft pick compensation Spurs in exchange for center Jakob Poeltl. – 8:13 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Raptors and Spurs continue to discuss trade scenarios that would land in-demand big man Jakob Poeltl back with Toronto, league sources say.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
With trade chatter about Raptors’ interest in Jakob Poeltl increasing, Toronto coach Nick Nurse heaped praise on the #Spurs‘ big man before Wednesday’s game.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 7:07 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Wrote this two weeks ago but the sentiment hasn’t really changed:
Despite the fact it’s already got a championship-caliber roster in place, Boston needs to strongly consider the all-in swan dive and pony up for Jakob Poeltl (plus more potential suitors) matthewtynan.substack.com/p/san-antonio-… – 4:39 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Gary Trent Jr. has been reported to be on the block for months now (at least), and Toronto has shown interest in bringing back Jakob Poeltl dating back to last year. So seeing their names linked in a potential Spurs-Raptors (and maybe 3rd team) deal shouldn’t be surprising. – 1:36 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Jakob Poeltl is the only member of the Spurs’ preferred starting 5 not on the injury report tonight pic.twitter.com/XZAI18mILe – 12:48 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
From @Marc Stein on Raptors:
“There were fresh rumbles this week that Toronto had explored packaging Trent and some level of draft comp to San Antonio for center Jakob Poeltl.”
In that case, I guess TOR is confident they can re-sign Poeltl. Also, Trent’s value is clearly low. – 11:21 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Knicks have expressed interest in Blazers guard Josh Hart.
Plus, Suns updates on Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Cam Johnson’s free agency, and trade talks surrounding Jakob Poeltl, Matisse Thybulle, Nuggets and Timberwolves on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 11:08 AM
Marc Stein: Throughout the past month-plus, it has been said often that the Spurs were reluctant to trade Jakob Poeltl. Over the past 24 hours, though, that tone has been replaced by the strongest signals to date that San Antonio is prepared to move him before Thursday’s 3 PM ET deadline. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / February 8, 2023
Michael Grange: “We loved him when he was here,” — Nick Nurse on former Raptor/current Spur Jakob Poeltl -via Twitter @michaelgrange / February 8, 2023
Jake Fischer: Boston has been exploring the combined outgoing value of Danilo Gallinari and Payton Pritchard, sources said, as the Celtics search for center reinforcements. Two names of big men that match that outgoing salary: Jakob Poeltl and Mo Bamba. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / February 8, 2023