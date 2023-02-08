Raptors, Pelicans and Timberwolves interested in Bones Hyland

The Denver Post reported last week that the Nuggets were seeking a two-way rotation player and draft compensation, or a first-round pick for Hyland. Sources said the Nuggets felt they had traction on a first-round pick. The Nuggets (and other teams) could be waiting for other major dominoes to fall prior to Thursday’s deadline. Multiple league sources said Toronto, in addition to New Orleans and Minnesota, had registered some level of interest in Hyland.
Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post
Michael Singer @msinger
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr. on Bones Hyland: “If it doesn’t work out here, I know he’s going to be a star, so I know we’re going to be looking back like, ‘Dang!'” – 12:13 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
MPJ, asked what he’d like to say about Bones *if* he’s traded:
“I know he’s gonna be a star.”
Mentioned guys like Jerami Grant, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley as guys who found their roles elsewhere. – 12:11 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
I’ve been paying close to attention to Bones Hyland througout the quarter. He’s been hyping up and celebrating his teammates’ success. – 11:14 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Murray OUT and now Bruce Brown appears to have rolled an ankle. Do the Nuggets play Bones tonight? 🤔 – 9:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Before running back to the tunnel, Bones Hyland stopped and signed a bunch of autographs for fans. He’s always stopping and signing. – 8:02 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Rising Stars Rosters:
Jalen and Sengun are teammates.
TEAM GASOL: Banchero, Mathurin, Ivey, Barnes, Alvarado, Murray, Nembhard.
TEAM DERON: Wagner, Green, Sengun, Murphy, Griffin, Hyland, Kessler.
TEAM NOAH: Mobley, Giddey, Williams, Sochan, Grimes, Smith Jr., Duren. – 3:47 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets second-year players Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green to be teammates in the Rising Stars games on Team Deron after selected by Deron Williams today. Franz Wagner, Trey Murphy III, A.J. Griffin, Bones Hyland and Walker Kessler also on Team Deron. – 3:39 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rising Stars draft results:
TEAM GASOL:
Banchero, Mathurin, Ivey, Barnes, Alvarado, Murray, Nembhard.
TEAM WILLIAMS:
Wagner, Green, Sengun, Murphy, Griffin, Hyland, Kessler.
TEAM NOAH:
Mobley, Giddey, Williams, Sochan, Grimes, Smith, Duren. – 3:35 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
MPJ wasn’t the only one with nice things to say about Hyland’s handling of the situation. Here’s DeAndre Jordan: “Our job is to keep his spirts up, and he’s been great during this awkward time for him, for sure. He’s been extremely supportive of guys. …” – 2:58 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Porter Jr. defended Bones Hyland amid trade rumblings following shootaround today: “I wish he was here.”
Here’s all that he said:
denverpost.com/2023/02/07/mic… – 2:48 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr. today: “Bones is one of my favorite players, and I think he’s such a great player, personally. Circumstances make it seem sometimes that he’s misunderstood…He’s such a talented player, obviously he should be on the floor, everybody knows that.” – 2:15 PM
