Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham had heated verbal exchange during loss vs. Thunder

Adrian Wojnarowksi: ESPN Sources: Lakers G Russell Westbrook and coach Darvin Ham had a brief, heated verbal exchange in the halftime locker room on Tuesday vs. OKC. Ham expressed frustration with how Westbrook lingered on the playing floor after getting subbed out of game late in second quarter.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
There are few people more qualified to discuss the GOAT debate than Darvin Ham, who played against MJ and played against, coached against and is now coaching LeBron James.
Ham on James’ dinners in Detroit, his competitiveness and the GOAT: theathletic.com/4165155/?sourc… – 1:06 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Ham and Westbrook dapping up prior to leaving the arena last night: pic.twitter.com/qmasjtrnZF – 12:59 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Lakers G Russell Westbrook and coach Darvin Ham had a brief, heated verbal exchange in the halftime locker room on Tuesday vs. OKC. Ham expressed frustration with how Westbrook lingered on the playing floor after getting subbed out of game late in second quarter. – 12:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most all-time points by an active player:
38,390 — LeBron James
[huge gap]
26,684 — Kevin Durant
24,233 — James Harden
24,125 — Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/HCYUdcWq2x – 10:16 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Lakers coach Darvin Ham: “It sucks we didn’t get the win on a night like this, but there’s a lot of things to pull from it, a lot of things to take away.”
(LeBron’s all-time scoring record topping the list.) – 1:07 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Down 6
Two timeouts
7 seconds left
Darvin Ham doesnt call either of his two timeouts
Pat Bev swishes three
Now only 1 second left
Game ends – 12:47 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Thunder 133, Lakers 130
SGA – 30 points, 8 assists
JDub – 25 points
Giddey – 20 points
JWill – 14 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists
LeBron – 38 points
Westbrook – 27 points, 8 assists
OKC is now 26-28 – 12:47 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
players with more points than anthony davis in this game: lebron james, russell westbrook, shai gilgeous-alexander, rui hachimura, jalen williams, jaylin williams, isaiah joe, mike muscala, and josh giddey, – 12:33 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Those were two great plays there by Westbrook. The big three and then digging for the traffic rebound – 12:20 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I don’t think Darvin Ham can run as many minutes as he does with James and Davis on the bench at the same time. – 12:18 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Thunder 104, Lakers 99
SGA – 27 points, 6 assists
Giddey – 16 points, 5 assists
JDub – 17 points
JWill – 12 points, 5 assists, 7 rebounds
LeBron – 36 points
Westbrook – 13 points, 7 assists – 12:08 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Thunder 76, Lakers 66
SGA – 19 points, 5 assists
JDub – 15 points
Muscala – 14 points
LeBron – 20 points
Westbrook – 11 points – 11:16 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Thunder 76, Lakers 66
LeBron James has 20 points — he’s 16 away from the all-time record. The Lakers find themselves down by double-digits, though, as OKC shot 59.1% overall and 63.2% on 3s (12-19). Russell Westbrook has 11 points. Anthony Davis has 7 points. – 11:15 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Thunder 36, Lakers 34
SGA – 13 points, 4 assists
Muscala – 9 points
LeBron – 8 points
Westbrook – 6 points, 3 assists – 10:41 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
I think Nikola Jokic recorded the 4th fastest triple-double in NBA history tonight. He already has the fastest ever:
1. Nikola Jokic – 14:33 (2018)
2. Jim Tucker – 17 minutes (1955)
3. Russell Westbrook – 17:35 (2016)
4. Nikola Jokic ∼ 18 minutes (tonight) – 10:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
OKC is 5 for 8 from 3, hanging right there with the Lakers, who are 4 for 7 after Westbrook and Walker IV hit B2B triples.
LAL’s lead is 25-23. – 10:33 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
“LeBron with the last 8 points for the Lakers, he’s feeling it.
Westbrook… for 3!
Miss and the Thunder come away.”
It’s so perfect. – 10:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Of all the Russell Westbrook passes that made Laker fans angry, I think the last one topped it all. – 10:31 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Cam Thomas scored 43 points tonight, his 3rd straight game with at least 43 points. He becomes, at age 21, the youngest player to do it. Others to do it: MJ, Kobe, Durant, Lillard, Giannis, Westbrook, Moses Malone, Bob Love, Devin Booker, Elgin Baylor, Rick Barry and Wilt. – 10:13 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Cam Thomas scored 43 points tonight, his 3rd straight game with at least 43 points. The other players to ever do that in NBA history:
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Durant, Westbrook, Lillard, Harden, Moses Malone, Bob Love, Devin Booker, Elgin Baylor, Rick Barry, Giannis and Wilt – 10:13 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Cam Thomas scored 43 points tonight, his 3rd straight game with at least 43 points. The other players to ever do that in NBA history:
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Durant, Westbrook, Lillard, Harden, Moses Malone, Bob Love, Devin Booker, Elgin Baylor, Rick Barry, Giannis and Wilt – 10:10 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Players with 3 consecutive 40-point games
-Moses Malone
-Russell Westbrook
-Giannis Antetokounmpo
-Cam Thomas
Elite company! #NBATwitter #NetsWorld – 9:58 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Darvin Ham on who is the greatest player of all-time: “Impact, man-for-man, I think he’s [LeBron James] at the top of the list.” – 8:38 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Darvin Ham on Kareem’s scoring record being untouchable: “I didn’t think anybody would be able to walk this down.” – 8:38 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Darvin Ham on LeBron’s career: “His expectations were all the way out to Pluto and he went ahead and created his own galaxy.” – 8:34 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Darvin Ham on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s presence tonight at Crypto: “To have Cap in the building is special.” – 8:33 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Darvin Ham on Kareem: “It was beautiful to watch him growing up … just the way he seamlessly functioned on the court, he was built basically like today’s athlete. Long, wiry, athletic…” – 8:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said tonight’s game of course has the chance for a monumental moment for LeBron, which will be celebrated if achieved (needs 36 points). But like LeBron, his focus is first on trying to win the game. – 8:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham on LeBron: “It’s an incredible opportunity, an incredible feat. … We’re happy for him. It’s a monumental moment.” – 8:29 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham on LeBron: “It’s an incredible opportunity, an incredible feat. … We’re happily for him. It’s a monumental moment.” – 8:29 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1985, the @Detroit Pistons Isiah Thomas had 25 points, 24 assists, and 10 rebounds versus the Bullets.
He’s one of five players in NBA history to record a 25p/20a/10r game:
Robertson (3x)
Westbrook (3x)
Johnson (2x)
Thomas
Doncic
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 4:31 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Voices were raised in locker room, but discussion turned back to trying to win game vs. Thunder, sources said. Ham closed game with Westbrook, who had a season-high 14 points in fourth quarter. Ham and Westbrook dapped up prior to leaving arena later in night. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 8, 2023
NBA Central: Darvin Ham on the Lakers: “A lot of the times, the attention was all about trying to get Bron the record as opposed to just playing natural basketball.” 😬 (Via @LakersDailyCom ) pic.twitter.com/6etgmfDpPr -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / February 8, 2023
Dave McMenamin: Darvin Ham: “He gave the people what they wanted, in true LeBron fashion” -via Twitter @mcten / February 8, 2023
For example, sources said the Jazz have had discussions about a deal in which a combination of rotation players including Conley and Beasley would go to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for 2027 and 2029 first-round picks and Russell Westbrook, who would likely receive a buyout instead of joining the Jazz -via ESPN / February 7, 2023
Kyrie Irving was never on the Bulls’ radar, according to a team source. Neither is Russell Westbrook, another rumored point guard that the Bulls have been linked to since November. This entire 2022 offseason was based on “continuity’’ from Karnisovas, and that remains unchanged. -via Chicago Sun-Times / February 6, 2023