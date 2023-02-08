Russell Westbrook likely to get bought out if traded to Utah

Chris Haynes: In three-team deal being discussed between Lakers, Wolves and Jazz, a buyout for Russell Westbrook in Utah would be the likely path, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
D’Angelo Russell reportedly returns to the Lakers with Westbrook going to Utah on a three-way deal
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:13 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers trade rumors: Russell Westbrook-D’Angelo Russell three-way deal being discussed with Timberwolves, Jazz
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 4:09 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The ideal Russell Westbrook buyout destination would have…
– Great shooting to maximize his drives.
– A coach with the cache to get him to buy into a smaller role (10-15 mins).
– Deep defensive roster since he doesn’t really guard anyone.
To me, that sounds like the Clippers. – 4:02 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
I know he’ll almost certainly be bought out, but it would be funny if Russell Westbrook broke the Jazz’s triple-double drought. – 4:02 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Cannot wait for Russell Westbrook’s first media session in Utah before the inevitable buyout. – 3:59 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
In three-team deal being discussed between Lakers, Wolves and Jazz, a buyout for Russell Westbrook in Utah would be the likely path, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 3:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Russell Westbrook all-time ranks among active players:
PTS — 4th
REB — 7th
AST — 3rd
STL — 4th
DD2 — 3rd
TD3 — 1st
Top __ point guard of all-time. pic.twitter.com/AWEJf7lQPn – 3:14 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Usage Percentages (the percentage of team plays used by a player while he was on the floor) from last night’s Lakers/Thunder game:
Russell Westbrook: 37.8%
LeBron James: 33.7%
Anthony Davis: 16.0%
youtube.com/watch?v=-4nd7q… – 3:06 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham had ‘heated exchange’ during last game before trade deadline, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 2:03 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sources: Lakers coach, Russell Westbrook had heated exchange – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:18 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Ham and Westbrook dapping up prior to leaving the arena last night: pic.twitter.com/qmasjtrnZF – 12:59 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Lakers G Russell Westbrook and coach Darvin Ham had a brief, heated verbal exchange in the halftime locker room on Tuesday vs. OKC. Ham expressed frustration with how Westbrook lingered on the playing floor after getting subbed out of game late in second quarter. – 12:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most all-time points by an active player:
38,390 — LeBron James
[huge gap]
26,684 — Kevin Durant
24,233 — James Harden
24,125 — Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/HCYUdcWq2x – 10:16 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Thunder 133, Lakers 130
SGA – 30 points, 8 assists
JDub – 25 points
Giddey – 20 points
JWill – 14 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists
LeBron – 38 points
Westbrook – 27 points, 8 assists
OKC is now 26-28 – 12:47 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
players with more points than anthony davis in this game: lebron james, russell westbrook, shai gilgeous-alexander, rui hachimura, jalen williams, jaylin williams, isaiah joe, mike muscala, and josh giddey, – 12:33 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Those were two great plays there by Westbrook. The big three and then digging for the traffic rebound – 12:20 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Thunder 104, Lakers 99
SGA – 27 points, 6 assists
Giddey – 16 points, 5 assists
JDub – 17 points
JWill – 12 points, 5 assists, 7 rebounds
LeBron – 36 points
Westbrook – 13 points, 7 assists – 12:08 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Thunder 76, Lakers 66
SGA – 19 points, 5 assists
JDub – 15 points
Muscala – 14 points
LeBron – 20 points
Westbrook – 11 points – 11:16 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Thunder 76, Lakers 66
LeBron James has 20 points — he’s 16 away from the all-time record. The Lakers find themselves down by double-digits, though, as OKC shot 59.1% overall and 63.2% on 3s (12-19). Russell Westbrook has 11 points. Anthony Davis has 7 points. – 11:15 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Thunder 36, Lakers 34
SGA – 13 points, 4 assists
Muscala – 9 points
LeBron – 8 points
Westbrook – 6 points, 3 assists – 10:41 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
I think Nikola Jokic recorded the 4th fastest triple-double in NBA history tonight. He already has the fastest ever:
1. Nikola Jokic – 14:33 (2018)
2. Jim Tucker – 17 minutes (1955)
3. Russell Westbrook – 17:35 (2016)
4. Nikola Jokic ∼ 18 minutes (tonight) – 10:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
OKC is 5 for 8 from 3, hanging right there with the Lakers, who are 4 for 7 after Westbrook and Walker IV hit B2B triples.
LAL’s lead is 25-23. – 10:33 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
“LeBron with the last 8 points for the Lakers, he’s feeling it.
Westbrook… for 3!
Miss and the Thunder come away.”
It’s so perfect. – 10:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Of all the Russell Westbrook passes that made Laker fans angry, I think the last one topped it all. – 10:31 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Cam Thomas scored 43 points tonight, his 3rd straight game with at least 43 points. He becomes, at age 21, the youngest player to do it. Others to do it: MJ, Kobe, Durant, Lillard, Giannis, Westbrook, Moses Malone, Bob Love, Devin Booker, Elgin Baylor, Rick Barry and Wilt. – 10:13 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Cam Thomas scored 43 points tonight, his 3rd straight game with at least 43 points. The other players to ever do that in NBA history:
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Durant, Westbrook, Lillard, Harden, Moses Malone, Bob Love, Devin Booker, Elgin Baylor, Rick Barry, Giannis and Wilt – 10:13 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Cam Thomas scored 43 points tonight, his 3rd straight game with at least 43 points. The other players to ever do that in NBA history:
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Durant, Westbrook, Lillard, Harden, Moses Malone, Bob Love, Devin Booker, Elgin Baylor, Rick Barry, Giannis and Wilt – 10:10 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Players with 3 consecutive 40-point games
-Moses Malone
-Russell Westbrook
-Giannis Antetokounmpo
-Cam Thomas
Elite company! #NBATwitter #NetsWorld – 9:58 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1985, the @Detroit Pistons Isiah Thomas had 25 points, 24 assists, and 10 rebounds versus the Bullets.
He’s one of five players in NBA history to record a 25p/20a/10r game:
Robertson (3x)
Westbrook (3x)
Johnson (2x)
Thomas
Doncic
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 4:31 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Three-way talks with Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves would potentially land D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley with LA, Mike Conley, Jr., and picks with Timberwolves and Russell Westbrook and picks with Jazz, per sources. Jazz remain engaged elsewhere on Conley Jr., too. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 8, 2023
Shams Charania: The Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are in discussions on a three-team deal that would send D’Angelo Russell to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook and draft compensation such as a first-round pick to Utah and Mike Conley Jr. to Minnesota, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 8, 2023
Shams Charania: Ongoing discussions have included Utah’s Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt as part of the potential three-team deal to the Lakers, sources said. Sides are working through pick protections and additional draft compensation too, per sources. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 8, 2023
