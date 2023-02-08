Live stream: Spurs 38, Raptors 43

The San Antonio Spurs (14-40) play against the Toronto Raptors (25-30) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday February 8, 2023
San Antonio Spurs 38, Toronto Raptors 43 (Q2 07:35)
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on McDermott:
“He chases space better than anybody on the team, an unbelievable example for the rest of them. He is in that same area as Redick was. He knows how to get open, knows what his skill is…He helps himself by moving without the basketball, never standing.” – 8:17 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Collins with the quick, sort-of-no-look feed to McDermott for a backdoor bucket.
McDermott follows up with a 3.
Nobody “chases space” on Spurs like McDermott, Pop said in Chicago. – 8:15 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Gary Trent Jr. with 7 points on 3 of 5. Will he be joining Spurs in Detroit soon?
From @Marc Stein:
“There were some fresh rumbles this week” that Toronto has explored Gary Trent Jr. along w/ draft pick compensation Spurs in exchange for center Jakob Poeltl. – 8:13 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Collins sinks a 3 after taking a quick perimeter swing pass from Blake Wesley following a drive and kick by McDermott. – 8:09 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
MOOD when you scored a season-high 18 points in a quarter tonight 🔥 @Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/Bi5PfJwmbj – 8:08 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors lead Spurs 34-24. Siakam with 18, a season-high for a quarter for him. He’s 7-of-7 from the floor and also has seven rebounds. VanVleet with nine. Spurs 9-of-24 from the floor with five turnovers (tho Raptors have five TOs too). – 8:07 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs trail 34-24 at end of 1Q.
Per @Paul Garcia, they have trailed by double digits in 39 of 55 games this season (71 percent) and are 0-38 when down by 10. – 8:07 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
This is as bouncy as Siakam has looked in at least a couple weeks. He outscored San Antonio’s starters 18-15 in the 1st quarter, while shooting a perfect 7-for-7, grabbing 7 rebounds and adding a couple assists. – 8:06 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Raptors by 10
Siakam 18 pts
TOR +6 from three
Keldon 7 pts
Wesley 5 pts pic.twitter.com/WWpZw4c2Y1 – 8:06 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Here’s the script for the Spurs almost all season:
-Fall into an early hole
-Scrap and claw through the middle of the game to make it close
-Disintegrate at the end – 8:05 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 39 of 55 games this season (71%).
SA enters 0-38 when down by 10 – 8:02 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid came in as a gate time decision. He seems to be having some similar woes he had vs Orl Sas and Nyk diagnosing these traps. pic.twitter.com/Ev22EY266N – 8:01 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
PERFECT P 🔥
@Pascal Siakam : 6/6 FG | 16 PTS pic.twitter.com/94u0Cg0P45 – 8:00 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Through 8 minutes…
Spurs: 17 points on 6-16 FG.
Through 8 minutes…
Spurs: 17 points on 6-16 FG.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors lead Spurs 22-17. Siakam has 16 points on six shots (no misses). – 7:58 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
it’s been the pascal show so far, he trails the spurs by 1 with 4:03 remaining first q – 7:57 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Spurs by 3 at first timeout; let’s just say the game isn’t being played at a torrid pace.
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
The last time these two teams played Toronto beat San Antonio by 43 points. It was the worst loss of the Popovich era. Nowhere to go but up. I think. – 7:41 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Throughout the past month-plus, it has been said often that the Spurs were reluctant to trade Jakob Poeltl. Over the past 24 hours, though, that tone has been replaced by the strongest signals to date that San Antonio is prepared to move him before Thursday’s 3 PM ET deadline. – 7:40 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Spurs starting a former Raptors first-round pick, and two guys chosen with picks acquired from Toronto. What a night. – 7:36 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Starting 🖐
#PorVida | @Ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/wyZEpJxKY3 – 7:25 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The now usual suspects – VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Siakam, Achiuwa – start for Raptors tonight. I got it at 50-50 that’s how it is Friday, too – 7:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Raptors and Spurs continue to discuss trade scenarios that would land in-demand big man Jakob Poeltl back with Toronto, league sources say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 7:16 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Raptors are starting with VanVleet, Trent Jr., Barnes, Siakam, Achiuwa, a unit that is 4-2.
Spurs starting five of Branham, Richardson, K. Johnson, Bates-Diop and Poeltl are 0-2. – 7:16 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop going with this starting five again: Branham, Richardson, Keldon Johnson, Bates-Diop, Poeltl. – 7:13 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
With trade chatter about Raptors’ interest in Jakob Poeltl increasing, Toronto coach Nick Nurse heaped praise on the #Spurs‘ big man before Wednesday’s game.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 7:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on the Dewayne Dedmon trade, “First, we feel grateful and appreciative that we were able to get Dewayne when we did two years ago, and he helped us. So this is a move we felt made most sense just from roster-flexibility standpoint.” – 6:45 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs say Keldon (ankle) has been upgraded from questionable to available. – 6:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
5 trades I predicted on pod last night:
1. OG/Thad to SAC for Barnes/Mitchell/two 1sts
2. Simmons to SA for Doug/J-Rich/1st
3. Russ/two 1sts to UTA for Conley/Beasley/Vando
4. Wiseman/Moody to CHA for PJ/Martin/Jalen McD
5. Bones to NYK for Reddish/pick
youtube.com/watch?v=S-0J7-… – 6:28 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Still remember Thornton dropping 27 on the Kings after they traded him then scoring 17 off the bench in Game 7 at Toronto. – 6:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Was Dewayne Dedmon a Miami Heat mistake from the start? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Spoelstra on Dedmon trade: “We feel grateful and appreciative that we were able to get Dewayne when we did two years ago and he helped us. This is a move that we felt made the most sense just from a roster flexibility standpoint.” – 6:04 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Congratulations to @LeBron James on becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer! 👏🏀 #ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/mgRAsqUDcM – 5:55 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“We loved him when he was here,” — Nick Nurse on former Raptor/current Spur Jakob Poeltl – 5:55 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs have lost nine straight games. Tonight, they’ll try to end that losing streak against the Toronto Raptors. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-raptors-… – 4:41 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Wrote this two weeks ago but the sentiment hasn’t really changed:
Despite the fact it’s already got a championship-caliber roster in place, Boston needs to strongly consider the all-in swan dive and pony up for Jakob Poeltl (plus more potential suitors) matthewtynan.substack.com/p/san-antonio-… – 4:39 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs have lost nine straight games. Tonight, they’ll try to end that losing streak against the Toronto Raptors. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-raptors-… – 4:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I will say, I always look for teams working with common trade partners.
Boston has done a lot of dealing with San Antonio and Orlando over the past couple of years. There’s obviously a comfort level there. – 4:19 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Pritchard is about to accidentally lead the Spurs to the playoffs like IT did with the Celtics in 2015 – 4:17 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The funniest Raptors stat of the year continues to be
DRtg in 653 minutes played by Christian Koloko: 103.9
DRtg in 2007 other minutes: 116.5
That might be the best argument for NOT doing anything major. This team with/ rim protector and more than 0 offence? Not bad. – 4:10 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
As I first reported in the fall, the #Celtics can trade Gallinari to the #Spurs, despite much confusion over that. He can’t be traded to the #Hawks, who traded him away. He can be traded to SA, who simply waived him – 4:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Danilo Gallinari can be traded to the Spurs. It’s a bit of a loophole:
SA couldn’t re-sign Gallinari. But they can reacquire him via trade after waiving him, because he signed with another team.
It’s a weird situation, but the takeaway is Gallo can be traded to SA…again. – 4:06 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Boston has been exploring the combined outgoing value of Danilo Gallinari and Payton Pritchard, sources said, as the Celtics search for center reinforcements. Two names of big men that match that outgoing salary: Jakob Poeltl and Mo Bamba. – 3:58 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Moment from Memphis ❤️
Open Gym: Moment presented by @Bell pic.twitter.com/sW6RyVp947 – 3:43 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Moment from Memphis ❤️
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Trade deadline, 3 pm on Thursday
Needs to make a deal: Grizzlies
Should make a deal: Lakers
On the fence about deals: Raptors
More in @SInow’s Trade Tiers si.com/nba/2023/02/08… – 3:10 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We covered Knicks, Nets, OG Anunoby, Kevin Durant, Obi Toppin, Nic Claxton and took your questions on The Putback earlier today with guests @CPTheFanchise and SNY’s @mattspendley:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:54 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Olympiacos or the San Antonio Spurs? 👀 pic.twitter.com/dpin0jCx5o – 2:28 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Marc Stein reports the Raptors continue to have interest in Poeltl and now the Wizards do as well: marcstein.substack.com – 2:08 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Doesn’t necessarily mean that would be the trade though. The Raptors have been throwing out all sorts of signals in every direction for weeks, and GTJ just seems to be the player they’re most likely to move. If another team gets involved it could go a number of different ways. – 1:43 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Gary Trent Jr. has been reported to be on the block for months now (at least), and Toronto has shown interest in bringing back Jakob Poeltl dating back to last year. So seeing their names linked in a potential Spurs-Raptors (and maybe 3rd team) deal shouldn’t be surprising. – 1:36 PM
