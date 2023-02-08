Spurs vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The San Antonio Spurs play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena

The San Antonio Spurs are spending $7,096,507 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $5,890,238 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday February 8, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: TSN

Away TV: Bally Sports SW-SA

Home Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!