Live stream: Timberwolves 17, Jazz 12

The Minnesota Timberwolves (29-28) play against the Utah Jazz (27-28) at Vivint Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 8, 2023
Minnesota Timberwolves 17, Utah Jazz 12 (Q1 06:57)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🇫🇮 first 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘦 for 23 🇫🇮
#TakeNote | @Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/VqQQpEHybh – 9:17 PM
🇫🇮 first 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘦 for 23 🇫🇮
#TakeNote | @Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/VqQQpEHybh – 9:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Russell Westbrook signed a five-year “supermax” deal. He’s been on five teams throughout the life of the deal:
Oklahoma City Thunder
Houston Rockets
Washington Wizards
Los Angeles Lakers
Utah Jazz – 9:16 PM
Russell Westbrook signed a five-year “supermax” deal. He’s been on five teams throughout the life of the deal:
Oklahoma City Thunder
Houston Rockets
Washington Wizards
Los Angeles Lakers
Utah Jazz – 9:16 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
tough bucket to get us going.👏 pic.twitter.com/xoT9ETUyyf – 9:16 PM
tough bucket to get us going.👏 pic.twitter.com/xoT9ETUyyf – 9:16 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Talking about the Utah side of the deal now. Interesting.
youtube.com/live/1tktPRhNc… – 9:15 PM
Talking about the Utah side of the deal now. Interesting.
youtube.com/live/1tktPRhNc… – 9:15 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Boy, can’t wait for the Westbrook Jazz debut here in Toronto on Friday
(Hahahahahahahaha) – 9:15 PM
Boy, can’t wait for the Westbrook Jazz debut here in Toronto on Friday
(Hahahahahahahaha) – 9:15 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm in the Heat’s house this evening. – 9:14 PM
Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm in the Heat’s house this evening. – 9:14 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
My trade grades for the Lakers/Wolves/Jazz swap:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ru… – 9:10 PM
My trade grades for the Lakers/Wolves/Jazz swap:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ru… – 9:10 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
THE UTAH JAZZ AND THE MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES ARRRRRRREEEEEEEEE STAAAAARRRTTTTTTTIIIIINNGGGG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/54QOREibJV – 9:09 PM
THE UTAH JAZZ AND THE MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES ARRRRRRREEEEEEEEE STAAAAARRRTTTTTTTIIIIINNGGGG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/54QOREibJV – 9:09 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Diving deep into the Minnesota side of this deal. I love them getting Mike Conley.
youtube.com/live/1tktPRhNc… – 9:08 PM
Diving deep into the Minnesota side of this deal. I love them getting Mike Conley.
youtube.com/live/1tktPRhNc… – 9:08 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Jazz are still up to something 👀
(h/t @Adrian Wojnarowski) pic.twitter.com/F4x9FeRVll – 9:07 PM
The Jazz are still up to something 👀
(h/t @Adrian Wojnarowski) pic.twitter.com/F4x9FeRVll – 9:07 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Russell Westbrook should he secure a buyout from the Utah Jazz, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 9:06 PM
The Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Russell Westbrook should he secure a buyout from the Utah Jazz, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 9:06 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz starting Sexton instead of Conley. Wolves starting Edwards/Nowell/Prince/McDaniels/Reid – 9:05 PM
Jazz starting Sexton instead of Conley. Wolves starting Edwards/Nowell/Prince/McDaniels/Reid – 9:05 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Big opportunity for Collin Sexton these next few months. Barring the Jazz trading for another point guard, this is his team to run – 9:03 PM
Big opportunity for Collin Sexton these next few months. Barring the Jazz trading for another point guard, this is his team to run – 9:03 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
I made a trade machine trade involving Naz Reid and I feel like I cheated on my spouse. Take this machine away from me. – 9:03 PM
I made a trade machine trade involving Naz Reid and I feel like I cheated on my spouse. Take this machine away from me. – 9:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I probably missed it, but do we know who the Wolves are waiving to complete this trade with the Lakers and Jazz? – 9:03 PM
I probably missed it, but do we know who the Wolves are waiving to complete this trade with the Lakers and Jazz? – 9:03 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Collin 💜 Jordan 🎵 Lauri 💜 Kelly 🎵 Walker
#StartingLineup | @Zionsbank pic.twitter.com/Gda6SxzZxV – 9:02 PM
Collin 💜 Jordan 🎵 Lauri 💜 Kelly 🎵 Walker
#StartingLineup | @Zionsbank pic.twitter.com/Gda6SxzZxV – 9:02 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Acquiring Russell Westbrook is one of the biggest mistakes in the history of the Lakers. Dumping him with a protected first for this haul of three players might just save their season.
Jarred Vanderbilt provides excellent defensive versatility, connective passing, and solid… – 9:01 PM
Acquiring Russell Westbrook is one of the biggest mistakes in the history of the Lakers. Dumping him with a protected first for this haul of three players might just save their season.
Jarred Vanderbilt provides excellent defensive versatility, connective passing, and solid… – 9:01 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
D’Angelo Russell was taken second overall and has since been traded for Brook Lopez, Kevin Durant, Andrew Wiggins and Russell Westbrook. What a transactional career. – 8:59 PM
D’Angelo Russell was taken second overall and has since been traded for Brook Lopez, Kevin Durant, Andrew Wiggins and Russell Westbrook. What a transactional career. – 8:59 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Jazz will also (significantly) improve their own draft stock this year over the final 30 games of the year, potentially landing a top-10 pick this season.
Now they have ~$60 million in cap space this summer to use how they please. – 8:58 PM
The Jazz will also (significantly) improve their own draft stock this year over the final 30 games of the year, potentially landing a top-10 pick this season.
Now they have ~$60 million in cap space this summer to use how they please. – 8:58 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating, D’Angelo Russell is the 42nd-best player this season.
(Russell Westbrook is at No. 64).
hoopshype.com/lists/global-r… – 8:58 PM
Per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating, D’Angelo Russell is the 42nd-best player this season.
(Russell Westbrook is at No. 64).
hoopshype.com/lists/global-r… – 8:58 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Kyle Anderson (Back Spasms), Rudy Gobert (Right Groin Soreness), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT at Utah. pic.twitter.com/E9tV0tD6SC – 8:56 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Kyle Anderson (Back Spasms), Rudy Gobert (Right Groin Soreness), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT at Utah. pic.twitter.com/E9tV0tD6SC – 8:56 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
They obviously didn’t get the same value back that they got for Gobert or Mitchell, but you added another very valuable draft pick which allows you potentially skip a rebuilding year and get a top 10 pick.
Those are VERY hard to come by, especially from teams with murky futures. – 8:56 PM
They obviously didn’t get the same value back that they got for Gobert or Mitchell, but you added another very valuable draft pick which allows you potentially skip a rebuilding year and get a top 10 pick.
Those are VERY hard to come by, especially from teams with murky futures. – 8:56 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: First impressions of the Lakers-Jazz-Wolves blockbuster deal and what it signals about the trade market for Celtics heading into tomorrow’s deadline masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 8:54 PM
New: First impressions of the Lakers-Jazz-Wolves blockbuster deal and what it signals about the trade market for Celtics heading into tomorrow’s deadline masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 8:54 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Let’s review Danny Ainge’s last eight months…
– Broke the star trade market by hijacking Minnesota’s future for Gobert
– Turned one All-Star into another All-Star along with three 1sts
– Turned three inessential role players into one of the most valuable picks on the market – 8:53 PM
Let’s review Danny Ainge’s last eight months…
– Broke the star trade market by hijacking Minnesota’s future for Gobert
– Turned one All-Star into another All-Star along with three 1sts
– Turned three inessential role players into one of the most valuable picks on the market – 8:53 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! @colehoops and I are about start podcasting on this massive three-team Lakers-Wolves-Jazz trade. Come join us! Starting in one minute.
youtube.com/live/1tktPRhNc… – 8:53 PM
Hello! @colehoops and I are about start podcasting on this massive three-team Lakers-Wolves-Jazz trade. Come join us! Starting in one minute.
youtube.com/live/1tktPRhNc… – 8:53 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Russell Westbrook should he secure a buyout with the Utah Jazz, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 8:52 PM
The Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Russell Westbrook should he secure a buyout with the Utah Jazz, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 8:52 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
D’Angelo Russell has shot an eFG% of 57% creating his own shot out of isos and pick & rolls and 62% in spot up situations playing off the ball. – 8:50 PM
D’Angelo Russell has shot an eFG% of 57% creating his own shot out of isos and pick & rolls and 62% in spot up situations playing off the ball. – 8:50 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Nickeil Alexander-Walker walks over to the Wolves’ locker room, and starts shaking hands with some of his new teammates. (He’s in street clothes, obviously not going to play tonight with either team.) – 8:50 PM
Nickeil Alexander-Walker walks over to the Wolves’ locker room, and starts shaking hands with some of his new teammates. (He’s in street clothes, obviously not going to play tonight with either team.) – 8:50 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on D’Angelo Russell landing with Lakers in massive three-team trade with Jazz and Timberwolves espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:48 PM
ESPN story on D’Angelo Russell landing with Lakers in massive three-team trade with Jazz and Timberwolves espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:48 PM
Mark Kreidler @MarkKreidler
Hilarious when the Jazz buy out Westbrook and the Clippers immediately sign him. L.A. may not be done with Russ yet. – 8:48 PM
Hilarious when the Jazz buy out Westbrook and the Clippers immediately sign him. L.A. may not be done with Russ yet. – 8:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
After the three-team trade with the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, I now projected the Utah Jazz to have $61.1M in cap space this coming summer.
That’s currently the most in the league, ahead of the Houston Rockets. I project the Rockets to have $59.1M in space. – 8:47 PM
After the three-team trade with the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, I now projected the Utah Jazz to have $61.1M in cap space this coming summer.
That’s currently the most in the league, ahead of the Houston Rockets. I project the Rockets to have $59.1M in space. – 8:47 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
T.J. McConnell at the half in Miami:
16 PTS
7-9 FG
2 AST
14 MIN pic.twitter.com/wssH0K5vFU – 8:45 PM
T.J. McConnell at the half in Miami:
16 PTS
7-9 FG
2 AST
14 MIN pic.twitter.com/wssH0K5vFU – 8:45 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Lakers will upgrade talent and keep financial flexibility by acquiring D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. DLo will be a free agent this summer. Beasley leads NBA in 3s off the bench and has a $16.5M team option next season. Vanderbilt makes $4.7M next season. – 8:44 PM
Lakers will upgrade talent and keep financial flexibility by acquiring D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. DLo will be a free agent this summer. Beasley leads NBA in 3s off the bench and has a $16.5M team option next season. Vanderbilt makes $4.7M next season. – 8:44 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Timberwolves and D’Angelo Russell were far apart on extension talks. Minnesota acquires Mike Conley, who’s averaging a career-high 7.7 assists, partly due to his chemistry with Rudy Gobert from their Jazz days. Conley is guaranteed $14.32M of his $24.36M salary next season. – 8:41 PM
The Timberwolves and D’Angelo Russell were far apart on extension talks. Minnesota acquires Mike Conley, who’s averaging a career-high 7.7 assists, partly due to his chemistry with Rudy Gobert from their Jazz days. Conley is guaranteed $14.32M of his $24.36M salary next season. – 8:41 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert (groin), Kyle Anderson (back), D’Angelo Russell (personal reasons), Austin Rivers (suspension) and Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) are all out tonight.
Jordan McLaughlin (calf) is also on a minutes restriction.
So tonight’s starters…
Reid
Prince
McDaniels
Edwards
Nowell – 8:41 PM
Rudy Gobert (groin), Kyle Anderson (back), D’Angelo Russell (personal reasons), Austin Rivers (suspension) and Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) are all out tonight.
Jordan McLaughlin (calf) is also on a minutes restriction.
So tonight’s starters…
Reid
Prince
McDaniels
Edwards
Nowell – 8:41 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The trade:
Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the @Timberwolves.
D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt to the @Lakers.
Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones plus 2027 first to the @utahjazz.
#takenote @kslsports
kslsports.com/498437/conley-… – 8:41 PM
The trade:
Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the @Timberwolves.
D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt to the @Lakers.
Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones plus 2027 first to the @utahjazz.
#takenote @kslsports
kslsports.com/498437/conley-… – 8:41 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Mavs’ plan for Kyrie Irving tonight vs. Clippers: “We’re going to try and not play him 40 minutes.”
A joke!
Said the 34-36 min range for Kyrie is the target, and will look for him to be vocal in leadership on offense, asking questions on defense. – 8:40 PM
Jason Kidd on Mavs’ plan for Kyrie Irving tonight vs. Clippers: “We’re going to try and not play him 40 minutes.”
A joke!
Said the 34-36 min range for Kyrie is the target, and will look for him to be vocal in leadership on offense, asking questions on defense. – 8:40 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
For the Wolves (vs. Jazz),
Kyle Anderson is out due to back spasms
Rudy Gobert is out due to right groin soreness
Austin Rivers is out due to league suspension
Karl Anthony-Towns is out due to right calf strain
and now D’Angelo Russell is out due to “personal reasons” – 8:40 PM
For the Wolves (vs. Jazz),
Kyle Anderson is out due to back spasms
Rudy Gobert is out due to right groin soreness
Austin Rivers is out due to league suspension
Karl Anthony-Towns is out due to right calf strain
and now D’Angelo Russell is out due to “personal reasons” – 8:40 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Looks like Wolves would need to cut a player in the absence of another move; if so, Bryn Forbes has only played 31 minutes since New Year’s Day and they just acquired another player at his position, sooooooo ….. – 8:39 PM
Looks like Wolves would need to cut a player in the absence of another move; if so, Bryn Forbes has only played 31 minutes since New Year’s Day and they just acquired another player at his position, sooooooo ….. – 8:39 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lots of “Jazz players” suddenly out tonight for “personal reasons” pic.twitter.com/LSWVr5Kknb – 8:37 PM
Lots of “Jazz players” suddenly out tonight for “personal reasons” pic.twitter.com/LSWVr5Kknb – 8:37 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Official UPDATED Jazz Injury Report from the team:
*OUT – Nickeil Alexander-Walker (personal reasons)
*OUT – Malik Beasley (personal reasons)
*OUT – Mike Conley (personal reasons)
*OUT – Jarred Vanderbilt (personal reasons) – 8:37 PM
Official UPDATED Jazz Injury Report from the team:
*OUT – Nickeil Alexander-Walker (personal reasons)
*OUT – Malik Beasley (personal reasons)
*OUT – Mike Conley (personal reasons)
*OUT – Jarred Vanderbilt (personal reasons) – 8:37 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
The Jazz want things that will in the future make them good or at least give them a shot. Value on all the players outgoing was best it was going to be. And they weren’t a part of the Jazz future plan. – 8:37 PM
The Jazz want things that will in the future make them good or at least give them a shot. Value on all the players outgoing was best it was going to be. And they weren’t a part of the Jazz future plan. – 8:37 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
The end of a career for a player is so weird. Russell Westbrook just got traded to the Jazz? And will probably get bought out? That seems weird and makes perfect sense at the same time. – 8:36 PM
The end of a career for a player is so weird. Russell Westbrook just got traded to the Jazz? And will probably get bought out? That seems weird and makes perfect sense at the same time. – 8:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
D’Lo’s last moment as a member of the Timberwolves was getting ejected in a blowout loss to the Nuggets. – 8:36 PM
D’Lo’s last moment as a member of the Timberwolves was getting ejected in a blowout loss to the Nuggets. – 8:36 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New story on @Jorge Sierra: With Russell Westbrook getting traded to the Utah Jazz and reportedly set to hit the buyout market, I look at potential destinations for him.
hoopshype.com/lists/russell-… – 8:36 PM
New story on @Jorge Sierra: With Russell Westbrook getting traded to the Utah Jazz and reportedly set to hit the buyout market, I look at potential destinations for him.
hoopshype.com/lists/russell-… – 8:36 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
All along the Jazz have said that any deal would be made based on future value and not swayed by current successes.
I think that many people thought Vando and Beasley had higher value than they actually did. The Jazz didn’t want them and they weren’t gonna get back draft capital – 8:35 PM
All along the Jazz have said that any deal would be made based on future value and not swayed by current successes.
I think that many people thought Vando and Beasley had higher value than they actually did. The Jazz didn’t want them and they weren’t gonna get back draft capital – 8:35 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Lakers move on from Russell Westbrook just as that relationship had reached the point of being fractured beyond repair and part with just one future first round pick (2027) that is top-four protected and land D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. Incredible. – 8:34 PM
The Lakers move on from Russell Westbrook just as that relationship had reached the point of being fractured beyond repair and part with just one future first round pick (2027) that is top-four protected and land D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. Incredible. – 8:34 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
danny ainge when he saw the jazz were still around .500 through 55 games pic.twitter.com/CVWtiHY8TA – 8:33 PM
danny ainge when he saw the jazz were still around .500 through 55 games pic.twitter.com/CVWtiHY8TA – 8:33 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
The Timberwolves still need to cut someone or include one more player in this trade. Their roster was already at 15 players. – 8:33 PM
The Timberwolves still need to cut someone or include one more player in this trade. Their roster was already at 15 players. – 8:33 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Malik Beasley’s 11.5 3’s per 36 minutes is the highest mark in the league, ahead of no. 2 Klay Thompson and no. 3 Damian Lillard.
Lakers are 24th in 3-point attempts per game, 29th in makes. – 8:33 PM
Malik Beasley’s 11.5 3’s per 36 minutes is the highest mark in the league, ahead of no. 2 Klay Thompson and no. 3 Damian Lillard.
Lakers are 24th in 3-point attempts per game, 29th in makes. – 8:33 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jarred Vanderbilt walking out of Vivint Arena now too, getting hugs from some old Wolves friends on the way out. – 8:32 PM
Jarred Vanderbilt walking out of Vivint Arena now too, getting hugs from some old Wolves friends on the way out. – 8:32 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Sources said Lakers are excited to get young players D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. Lakers bringing back Russell – 8:31 PM
Sources said Lakers are excited to get young players D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. Lakers bringing back Russell – 8:31 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
again, i like this for minnesota because signing d’angelo to a long-term contract is not wise for whichever team does it. conley has looked good this year and is a superior short-term fit next to ant (who won’t require a traditional point guard, long term) – 8:31 PM
again, i like this for minnesota because signing d’angelo to a long-term contract is not wise for whichever team does it. conley has looked good this year and is a superior short-term fit next to ant (who won’t require a traditional point guard, long term) – 8:31 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Should Russell Westbrook secure a buyout from the Utah Jazz after the three-team trade is complete, the Los Angeles Clippers are said to have interest in the star guard, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 8:30 PM
Should Russell Westbrook secure a buyout from the Utah Jazz after the three-team trade is complete, the Los Angeles Clippers are said to have interest in the star guard, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 8:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
DLo + Beasley are averaging more made threes (5.8) than
Russ
Pat Bev
Schroder
Reaves
Max Christie
combined (5.6). pic.twitter.com/ni1Z4cvtbW – 8:30 PM
DLo + Beasley are averaging more made threes (5.8) than
Russ
Pat Bev
Schroder
Reaves
Max Christie
combined (5.6). pic.twitter.com/ni1Z4cvtbW – 8:30 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Jazz have assembled a massive package of assets — including 15 unprotected or lightly protected first-round picks through 2029 and a young core of Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kesslier, Collin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji and $60M-plus in potential cap space. – 8:29 PM
The Jazz have assembled a massive package of assets — including 15 unprotected or lightly protected first-round picks through 2029 and a young core of Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kesslier, Collin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji and $60M-plus in potential cap space. – 8:29 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
D’Angelo Russell is walking out of Vivint Arena as we speak. KAT just called for Kyle Anderson to end his workout early so he could say goodbye just outside the Wolves’ locker room. – 8:29 PM
D’Angelo Russell is walking out of Vivint Arena as we speak. KAT just called for Kyle Anderson to end his workout early so he could say goodbye just outside the Wolves’ locker room. – 8:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell are both top 15 in total 3s made this season.
The Lakers don’t have anyone in the top 50. pic.twitter.com/nIrvufzG2c – 8:29 PM
Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell are both top 15 in total 3s made this season.
The Lakers don’t have anyone in the top 50. pic.twitter.com/nIrvufzG2c – 8:29 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Rush that trade call through, stitch up a jersey and get Conley on the floor tonight, lol – 8:29 PM
Rush that trade call through, stitch up a jersey and get Conley on the floor tonight, lol – 8:29 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Here’s a breakdown of the Minnesota/LAL/Utah trade: pic.twitter.com/gvMtK46We6 – 8:28 PM
Here’s a breakdown of the Minnesota/LAL/Utah trade: pic.twitter.com/gvMtK46We6 – 8:28 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Mike Conley and SloMo back together again will make the T’wolves a popular team at Hollinger HQ. – 8:28 PM
Mike Conley and SloMo back together again will make the T’wolves a popular team at Hollinger HQ. – 8:28 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Less than a day before the deadline, the Utah Jazz swing a three-team deal with the Wolves and Lakers that brings back three players and a lightly-protected first-round draft pick in 2027. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 8:28 PM
Less than a day before the deadline, the Utah Jazz swing a three-team deal with the Wolves and Lakers that brings back three players and a lightly-protected first-round draft pick in 2027. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 8:28 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Danny Ainge took the salary filler from the Gobert trade and a vet he didn’t need and got the pick the whole league wanted. Man’s still got it. – 8:28 PM
Danny Ainge took the salary filler from the Gobert trade and a vet he didn’t need and got the pick the whole league wanted. Man’s still got it. – 8:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s 16-point lead now a deficit. And there’s no D’Angelo Russell coming through that door. – 8:27 PM
Heat’s 16-point lead now a deficit. And there’s no D’Angelo Russell coming through that door. – 8:27 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
KAT just called for Kyle Anderson to wrap up his workout and join a team meeting in the locker room. – 8:27 PM
KAT just called for Kyle Anderson to wrap up his workout and join a team meeting in the locker room. – 8:27 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Long-time listeners and readers know I’ve always loved Conley’s game so I obviously like this for Minnesota too.
The Conley-Gobert two-man net ratings in Utah were very, very good.
’20-21: 17.5
’21-22: 9.2 – 8:27 PM
Long-time listeners and readers know I’ve always loved Conley’s game so I obviously like this for Minnesota too.
The Conley-Gobert two-man net ratings in Utah were very, very good.
’20-21: 17.5
’21-22: 9.2 – 8:27 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Can confirm reports that Lakers are trading Russell Westbrook, first-round pick to Utah, Jazz sending Mike Conley Jr., second-round picks to Minnesota and Lakers get Wolves guard D’Angelo Russell, Jazz players Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt. – 8:27 PM
Can confirm reports that Lakers are trading Russell Westbrook, first-round pick to Utah, Jazz sending Mike Conley Jr., second-round picks to Minnesota and Lakers get Wolves guard D’Angelo Russell, Jazz players Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt. – 8:27 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
The DLo experiment in Minnesota was probably worth the gamble at the time. But yeah, 4 teams have said “thanks but no thanks” to him. Tough to argue “this guy is elite” when that’s the case. – 8:26 PM
The DLo experiment in Minnesota was probably worth the gamble at the time. But yeah, 4 teams have said “thanks but no thanks” to him. Tough to argue “this guy is elite” when that’s the case. – 8:26 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The pick the Lakers are sending to Utah in 2027 is top 4 protected – 8:26 PM
The pick the Lakers are sending to Utah in 2027 is top 4 protected – 8:26 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
i want the reunion so bad. make the call, Brooklyn, the second Utah buys him out. – 8:25 PM
i want the reunion so bad. make the call, Brooklyn, the second Utah buys him out. – 8:25 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Jazz wanted a first-round pick for each of Beasley, Vanderbilt and Conley – but ended getting one protected pick for all three? – 8:25 PM
The Jazz wanted a first-round pick for each of Beasley, Vanderbilt and Conley – but ended getting one protected pick for all three? – 8:25 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
You can already see Utah’s path to winning a championship late this decade or early next. – 8:24 PM
You can already see Utah’s path to winning a championship late this decade or early next. – 8:24 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
The Utah Jazz are now projected to generate around $35M in cap space this summer if Jordan Clarkson, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Rudy Gay all exercise their player options.
They still project to have significant cap space if they extend Clarkson for a higher salary for 2023-24. – 8:24 PM
The Utah Jazz are now projected to generate around $35M in cap space this summer if Jordan Clarkson, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Rudy Gay all exercise their player options.
They still project to have significant cap space if they extend Clarkson for a higher salary for 2023-24. – 8:24 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Lakers’ 2027 first-round pick to the Jazz is protected 1-to-4, source tells ESPN. – 8:23 PM
The Lakers’ 2027 first-round pick to the Jazz is protected 1-to-4, source tells ESPN. – 8:23 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I can’t wait for the stories about D’Angelo Russell “coming home more mature” that will come out of Los Angeles the next few weeks. – 8:23 PM
I can’t wait for the stories about D’Angelo Russell “coming home more mature” that will come out of Los Angeles the next few weeks. – 8:23 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The #Timberwolves, meanwhile… I don’t know what they’re doing. Have to see what picks they got out of this. – 8:22 PM
The #Timberwolves, meanwhile… I don’t know what they’re doing. Have to see what picks they got out of this. – 8:22 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
My instant analysis that nobody asked for: I think Conley will be a good fit. Can let Ant shine more with the ball. 2 2nd-round picks is no joke either. Good gamble on NAW, too. Really liked him out of the draft. – 8:21 PM
My instant analysis that nobody asked for: I think Conley will be a good fit. Can let Ant shine more with the ball. 2 2nd-round picks is no joke either. Good gamble on NAW, too. Really liked him out of the draft. – 8:21 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Russell Westbrook has $16.2M left on his $47M contract for this season.
Utah now has a total of 15 unprotected/lightly protected 1’s over the next 7 years.
Could generate up to $60M in room this offseason. – 8:20 PM
Russell Westbrook has $16.2M left on his $47M contract for this season.
Utah now has a total of 15 unprotected/lightly protected 1’s over the next 7 years.
Could generate up to $60M in room this offseason. – 8:20 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
D’Angelo Russell requires a pay day, but can also be renounced, giving the #Lakers flexibility to keep him or pursue someone else. Malik Beasley has a $16.5M team option. Not only do they acquire players they desperately needed, they don’t take on long term $. – 8:20 PM
D’Angelo Russell requires a pay day, but can also be renounced, giving the #Lakers flexibility to keep him or pursue someone else. Malik Beasley has a $16.5M team option. Not only do they acquire players they desperately needed, they don’t take on long term $. – 8:20 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The second round picks heading to Minnesota:
– 2024: The lesser of Washington or Memphis
– 2025 and ’26: Both Utah 2nds. – 8:20 PM
The second round picks heading to Minnesota:
– 2024: The lesser of Washington or Memphis
– 2025 and ’26: Both Utah 2nds. – 8:20 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Jazz doing what they should. It was a fun start. Now it’s time to embrace the race to the bottom. Get that draft capital and start thinking about the long term future. – 8:19 PM
Jazz doing what they should. It was a fun start. Now it’s time to embrace the race to the bottom. Get that draft capital and start thinking about the long term future. – 8:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lakers roster:
LeBron
AD
DLo
Beverley
Bryant
Beasley
Vanderbilt
Hachimura
Reaves
Schroder
Top __ roster in the league. pic.twitter.com/LA3mnkowCg – 8:19 PM
Lakers roster:
LeBron
AD
DLo
Beverley
Bryant
Beasley
Vanderbilt
Hachimura
Reaves
Schroder
Top __ roster in the league. pic.twitter.com/LA3mnkowCg – 8:19 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Lakers did well. Thought they should’ve done the Hield, Turner trade and been done with it. They stayed patient and got more by giving up less.
The maddening Westbrook era in LA is over. We’ll see where he ends up. Doubt Utah keeps him.
The cost of waiting — 25-30 start. – 8:18 PM
#Lakers did well. Thought they should’ve done the Hield, Turner trade and been done with it. They stayed patient and got more by giving up less.
The maddening Westbrook era in LA is over. We’ll see where he ends up. Doubt Utah keeps him.
The cost of waiting — 25-30 start. – 8:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’ll run numbers at halftime of Boston-Philly, but the Jazz are going to have a LOT of cap space this summer. – 8:18 PM
I’ll run numbers at halftime of Boston-Philly, but the Jazz are going to have a LOT of cap space this summer. – 8:18 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Per sources: Wolves getting Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, a 2024 2nd, 25 second and 26 second. – 8:17 PM
Per sources: Wolves getting Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, a 2024 2nd, 25 second and 26 second. – 8:17 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
That’s a good deal for the Lakers. I like DLo for them more than Russ or Conley. He’s shooting 39% on 3s. Beasley and Vanderbilt are huge upgrades to their depth. – 8:17 PM
That’s a good deal for the Lakers. I like DLo for them more than Russ or Conley. He’s shooting 39% on 3s. Beasley and Vanderbilt are huge upgrades to their depth. – 8:17 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Source: The draft pick compensation coming back to Minnesota…
– 2024 Lesser of WAS/MEM Second-Round Pick
– 2025 UTA Second-Round Pick
– 2026 UTA Second-Round Pick – 8:17 PM
Source: The draft pick compensation coming back to Minnesota…
– 2024 Lesser of WAS/MEM Second-Round Pick
– 2025 UTA Second-Round Pick
– 2026 UTA Second-Round Pick – 8:17 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ainge must have really felt bad about fleecing the Timberwolves in the Gobert deal – 8:16 PM
Ainge must have really felt bad about fleecing the Timberwolves in the Gobert deal – 8:16 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Not sure why the Lakers didn’t cut out the middle man and just get Conley instead of Russell. What do I know? – 8:16 PM
Not sure why the Lakers didn’t cut out the middle man and just get Conley instead of Russell. What do I know? – 8:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt a heck of a get for Lakers, who suddenly have the type of quality depth (almost) that they had before the Westbrook trade with Wizards. – 8:15 PM
D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt a heck of a get for Lakers, who suddenly have the type of quality depth (almost) that they had before the Westbrook trade with Wizards. – 8:15 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Minnesota gets 2024 lesser of Washington-Memphis second round pick and 2025 and 2026 second-round picks via Utah, sources tell ESPN. – 8:15 PM
Minnesota gets 2024 lesser of Washington-Memphis second round pick and 2025 and 2026 second-round picks via Utah, sources tell ESPN. – 8:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
DLo last run as a Laker:
14.3 PPG
3.5 RPG
4.0 APG
1.3 SPG
Played with Kobe, now he’s playing with LeBron pic.twitter.com/2Z8GJljdPd – 8:14 PM
DLo last run as a Laker:
14.3 PPG
3.5 RPG
4.0 APG
1.3 SPG
Played with Kobe, now he’s playing with LeBron pic.twitter.com/2Z8GJljdPd – 8:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I have no earthly idea how the Lakers pulled that trade off. Jazz sold lower than I was expecting on Beasley and Vanderbilt – 8:14 PM
I have no earthly idea how the Lakers pulled that trade off. Jazz sold lower than I was expecting on Beasley and Vanderbilt – 8:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Love that trade for the Lakers.
Not sure for Wolves.
I thought Jazz would get more than just one first for Conley, Beasley and Vanderbilt.
LA looks like clear winners here. – 8:14 PM
Love that trade for the Lakers.
Not sure for Wolves.
I thought Jazz would get more than just one first for Conley, Beasley and Vanderbilt.
LA looks like clear winners here. – 8:14 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
The Lakers will be able to extend D’Angelo Russell through June 30 for up to two years, $67.5M. Extending him would keep him trade-eligible for a bigger trade this offseason.
Malik Beasley is also extension-eligible. Jarred Vanderbilt will become extension-eligible this summer. – 8:13 PM
The Lakers will be able to extend D’Angelo Russell through June 30 for up to two years, $67.5M. Extending him would keep him trade-eligible for a bigger trade this offseason.
Malik Beasley is also extension-eligible. Jarred Vanderbilt will become extension-eligible this summer. – 8:13 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Also in deal: Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones to Jazz, Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Timberwolves, sources said. – 8:12 PM
Also in deal: Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones to Jazz, Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Timberwolves, sources said. – 8:12 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are finalizing trade sending D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to Los Angeles, Russell Westbrook and first-round pick to Utah and Mike Conley Jr. and second-round pick compensation to Minnesota, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 8:12 PM
Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are finalizing trade sending D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to Los Angeles, Russell Westbrook and first-round pick to Utah and Mike Conley Jr. and second-round pick compensation to Minnesota, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 8:12 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Lakers are finalizing deal to land Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in trade including Mike Conley and picks to Timberwolves and Russell Westbrook and a lightly protected 2027 LA first-round pick to Jazz. – 8:12 PM
ESPN Sources: The Lakers are finalizing deal to land Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in trade including Mike Conley and picks to Timberwolves and Russell Westbrook and a lightly protected 2027 LA first-round pick to Jazz. – 8:12 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s tied 61-61 going into halftime between the Wizards and Hornets. Deni Avdija got hot in the 2nd quarter and has 13 pts and 7 reb on 5-7 FG in 17 min. so far. – 8:05 PM
It’s tied 61-61 going into halftime between the Wizards and Hornets. Deni Avdija got hot in the 2nd quarter and has 13 pts and 7 reb on 5-7 FG in 17 min. so far. – 8:05 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
As reported here last Thursday, the Celtics have interest in trading for Kelly Olynyk because he is a big who can stretch the floor.
To which Blake Griffin just replied by hitting three treys in the first quarter against Philadelphia. – 8:01 PM
As reported here last Thursday, the Celtics have interest in trading for Kelly Olynyk because he is a big who can stretch the floor.
To which Blake Griffin just replied by hitting three treys in the first quarter against Philadelphia. – 8:01 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Mike Conley going through his pregame warmup on the court.
Gotta be such a weird day to be at work for him – 7:49 PM
Mike Conley going through his pregame warmup on the court.
Gotta be such a weird day to be at work for him – 7:49 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mike Conley going through pregame warmups as a member of the Jazz for the last time? 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/RMLyTvwbb1 – 7:48 PM
Mike Conley going through pregame warmups as a member of the Jazz for the last time? 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/RMLyTvwbb1 – 7:48 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Mike Conley warming up like it’s business as usual. pic.twitter.com/GB1tIaMyp3 – 7:48 PM
Mike Conley warming up like it’s business as usual. pic.twitter.com/GB1tIaMyp3 – 7:48 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
those old school vibes 🤘
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/H7V6ElWJH4 – 7:45 PM
those old school vibes 🤘
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/H7V6ElWJH4 – 7:45 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Mike Conley is on the floor for the @Utah Jazz at pregame.
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/B28RxuWMZo – 7:45 PM
Mike Conley is on the floor for the @Utah Jazz at pregame.
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/B28RxuWMZo – 7:45 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
NBA Countdown on Lakers/Utah/Minnesota trade talks pic.twitter.com/ijsKZLEYSD – 7:40 PM
NBA Countdown on Lakers/Utah/Minnesota trade talks pic.twitter.com/ijsKZLEYSD – 7:40 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
.@wojespn with the latest on a potential three-team deal between the Lakers, Timberwolves and Jazz.
(via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/deyAVCr4s0 – 7:40 PM
.@wojespn with the latest on a potential three-team deal between the Lakers, Timberwolves and Jazz.
(via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/deyAVCr4s0 – 7:40 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
bringin’ that mid-week heat. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mGAI2LyHJq – 7:38 PM
bringin’ that mid-week heat. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mGAI2LyHJq – 7:38 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Minnesota coach Chris Finch says D’Angelo Russell is available tonight. – 7:36 PM
Minnesota coach Chris Finch says D’Angelo Russell is available tonight. – 7:36 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
D’Angelo Russell is available for the @Timberwolves tonight against the @utahjazz. – 7:35 PM
D’Angelo Russell is available for the @Timberwolves tonight against the @utahjazz. – 7:35 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports: Lakers in talks about three-team Westbrook trade with Jazz, Timberwolves nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/08/rep… – 7:32 PM
Reports: Lakers in talks about three-team Westbrook trade with Jazz, Timberwolves nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/08/rep… – 7:32 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
big Harrison Barnes traded mid-game energy for Wolves/Jazz tonight. so many names in play with these rumors. – 7:30 PM
big Harrison Barnes traded mid-game energy for Wolves/Jazz tonight. so many names in play with these rumors. – 7:30 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
I cannot stop watching this bone-jarring Walker Kessler screen on Mike Conley’s new Base. Second angle really feels like you’re right there getting laid out.
🔗 : https://t.co/NcMpwPkdXm pic.twitter.com/Zvq6QQ2Cq5 – 7:25 PM
I cannot stop watching this bone-jarring Walker Kessler screen on Mike Conley’s new Base. Second angle really feels like you’re right there getting laid out.
🔗 : https://t.co/NcMpwPkdXm pic.twitter.com/Zvq6QQ2Cq5 – 7:25 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Will Hardy says all main roster players but Jarred Vanderbilt are available for tonight, Vanderbilt is still questionable but will go through pregame workouts before deciding whether to play. – 7:20 PM
Will Hardy says all main roster players but Jarred Vanderbilt are available for tonight, Vanderbilt is still questionable but will go through pregame workouts before deciding whether to play. – 7:20 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
2 coaches with Utah Utes ties are reportedly potential candidates to be offensive coordinator at Notre Dame deseret.com/2023/2/8/23591… pic.twitter.com/5byZoXImxs – 7:19 PM
2 coaches with Utah Utes ties are reportedly potential candidates to be offensive coordinator at Notre Dame deseret.com/2023/2/8/23591… pic.twitter.com/5byZoXImxs – 7:19 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Woj on Lakers – Jazz – Wolves trade talks:
“There’s certainly haggling going on about what the Timberwolves are getting in terms of draft capital in this deal.”
Sounds like the Lakers are trying to hold onto the second 1st-rounder. – 7:11 PM
Woj on Lakers – Jazz – Wolves trade talks:
“There’s certainly haggling going on about what the Timberwolves are getting in terms of draft capital in this deal.”
Sounds like the Lakers are trying to hold onto the second 1st-rounder. – 7:11 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jarred Vanderbilt just arrived to the arena as usual for those interested in that info – 7:07 PM
Jarred Vanderbilt just arrived to the arena as usual for those interested in that info – 7:07 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Will Hardy is due to speak here in Utah in about 10 minutes. Chris Finch will speak after that. We’ll see if we get some clarity on the availability tonight of the players reported to be involved in trade discussion. – 7:04 PM
Will Hardy is due to speak here in Utah in about 10 minutes. Chris Finch will speak after that. We’ll see if we get some clarity on the availability tonight of the players reported to be involved in trade discussion. – 7:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Woj says Minnesota wants draft capital in a deal sending D’Lo to the Lakers.
Not sure that’s going to happen, given the Jazz have to eat Russ’ deal to make that happen. – 6:39 PM
Woj says Minnesota wants draft capital in a deal sending D’Lo to the Lakers.
Not sure that’s going to happen, given the Jazz have to eat Russ’ deal to make that happen. – 6:39 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Twitter dies and all anyone was missed was a few Mike Conley rumors. Honestly, Elon should shut this thing down more often. – 6:34 PM
Twitter dies and all anyone was missed was a few Mike Conley rumors. Honestly, Elon should shut this thing down more often. – 6:34 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
5 trades I predicted on pod last night:
1. OG/Thad to SAC for Barnes/Mitchell/two 1sts
2. Simmons to SA for Doug/J-Rich/1st
3. Russ/two 1sts to UTA for Conley/Beasley/Vando
4. Wiseman/Moody to CHA for PJ/Martin/Jalen McD
5. Bones to NYK for Reddish/pick
youtube.com/watch?v=S-0J7-… – 6:28 PM
5 trades I predicted on pod last night:
1. OG/Thad to SAC for Barnes/Mitchell/two 1sts
2. Simmons to SA for Doug/J-Rich/1st
3. Russ/two 1sts to UTA for Conley/Beasley/Vando
4. Wiseman/Moody to CHA for PJ/Martin/Jalen McD
5. Bones to NYK for Reddish/pick
youtube.com/watch?v=S-0J7-… – 6:28 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Some NBA trade intel from @Steve Bulpett on what the Wolves were thinking with old/new @Los Angeles Lakers G D’Angelo Russell and other notes.
Interesting tidbit on the @Charlotte Hornets Gordon Hayward, too. Anybody want ‘im?
More at @HeavyOnSports :
heavy.com/sports/los-ang… – 5:59 PM
Some NBA trade intel from @Steve Bulpett on what the Wolves were thinking with old/new @Los Angeles Lakers G D’Angelo Russell and other notes.
Interesting tidbit on the @Charlotte Hornets Gordon Hayward, too. Anybody want ‘im?
More at @HeavyOnSports :
heavy.com/sports/los-ang… – 5:59 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
brb, scheduling a final score tweet for Utah-Florida on Aug. 31. – 5:55 PM
brb, scheduling a final score tweet for Utah-Florida on Aug. 31. – 5:55 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Trade guide: Minnesota
Rather than waiting until the offseason, Minnesota could use Russell’s current salary to trade for a starting point guard who is under contract through the 2023-24 season (bypassing the option to get under the cap this summer). – 5:35 PM
Trade guide: Minnesota
Rather than waiting until the offseason, Minnesota could use Russell’s current salary to trade for a starting point guard who is under contract through the 2023-24 season (bypassing the option to get under the cap this summer). – 5:35 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
On a more serious note, appears Jazz would have to include at least two players besides Conley ($22.6M) in order to take back Westbrook’s $47M – 5:33 PM
On a more serious note, appears Jazz would have to include at least two players besides Conley ($22.6M) in order to take back Westbrook’s $47M – 5:33 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Three-team trade is largely hinging on how Minnesota values D’Angelo Russell in potential deal and their return of draft assets. Lakers and Jazz have significant deal structure in place, but Minnesota has been engaged elsewhere on Russell too. – 5:27 PM
ESPN Sources: Three-team trade is largely hinging on how Minnesota values D’Angelo Russell in potential deal and their return of draft assets. Lakers and Jazz have significant deal structure in place, but Minnesota has been engaged elsewhere on Russell too. – 5:27 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Russell/Beasley/Vanderbilt is the 2023 version of Jordan Clarkson/Larry Nance/George Hill/Rodney Hood to Cleveland – 4:20 PM
Russell/Beasley/Vanderbilt is the 2023 version of Jordan Clarkson/Larry Nance/George Hill/Rodney Hood to Cleveland – 4:20 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
D’Angelo Russell reportedly returns to the Lakers with Westbrook going to Utah on a three-way deal
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:13 PM
D’Angelo Russell reportedly returns to the Lakers with Westbrook going to Utah on a three-way deal
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:13 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
If Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt are involved in the trade they’d have to go to the @lakers in the rumored deal.
The @UtahJazz acquired the two players from the @Minnesota Timberwolves over the summer and Minnesota can’t reacquire them until next season. – 4:10 PM
If Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt are involved in the trade they’d have to go to the @lakers in the rumored deal.
The @UtahJazz acquired the two players from the @Minnesota Timberwolves over the summer and Minnesota can’t reacquire them until next season. – 4:10 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers trade rumors: Russell Westbrook-D’Angelo Russell three-way deal being discussed with Timberwolves, Jazz
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 4:09 PM
Lakers trade rumors: Russell Westbrook-D’Angelo Russell three-way deal being discussed with Timberwolves, Jazz
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 4:09 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
One big beneficiary of the three-team trade being discussed that would send Mike Conley Jr. to Minnesota: Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. They developed a good chemistry in Utah, where they were paired in the sub patterns. – 4:08 PM
One big beneficiary of the three-team trade being discussed that would send Mike Conley Jr. to Minnesota: Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. They developed a good chemistry in Utah, where they were paired in the sub patterns. – 4:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
D’Angelo Russell is an expiring contract, so the Lakers could be opening up cap space for Kyrie this summer.
Or they could bring D’Lo back because they retain his bird rights. – 4:03 PM
D’Angelo Russell is an expiring contract, so the Lakers could be opening up cap space for Kyrie this summer.
Or they could bring D’Lo back because they retain his bird rights. – 4:03 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thoughts on the Thunder signing Russ if/when he gets bought out by the Jazz? – 4:00 PM
Thoughts on the Thunder signing Russ if/when he gets bought out by the Jazz? – 4:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I wouldn’t trade meaningful assets for D’Angelo Russell/Malik Beasley/Jarred Vanderbilt if I were the Lakers.
I just don’t think that package moves the needle. It helps offensively, but both of those guards are bad defenders. Vanderbilt and AD isn’t an offensive fit. – 4:00 PM
I wouldn’t trade meaningful assets for D’Angelo Russell/Malik Beasley/Jarred Vanderbilt if I were the Lakers.
I just don’t think that package moves the needle. It helps offensively, but both of those guards are bad defenders. Vanderbilt and AD isn’t an offensive fit. – 4:00 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Going live and talking about a LOT of trade deadline scenarios. Come hang.
✅ Further takeaways from Denver’s blowout win
✅ Our favorite trade possibilities
✅ DLo to LA?
✅ LeBron’s strange night
youtube.com/live/o02SrLSVJ… – 4:00 PM
Going live and talking about a LOT of trade deadline scenarios. Come hang.
✅ Further takeaways from Denver’s blowout win
✅ Our favorite trade possibilities
✅ DLo to LA?
✅ LeBron’s strange night
youtube.com/live/o02SrLSVJ… – 4:00 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Cannot wait for Russell Westbrook’s first media session in Utah before the inevitable buyout. – 3:59 PM
Cannot wait for Russell Westbrook’s first media session in Utah before the inevitable buyout. – 3:59 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Mike Conley contract
22-23: $22.7M
23-24: $24.4M ($14.3M guaranteed)
D’Angelo Russell contract
22-23: $31.3M
So there is that $8.6M gap in salaries for this season that will also be a factor in the final deal. – 3:57 PM
Mike Conley contract
22-23: $22.7M
23-24: $24.4M ($14.3M guaranteed)
D’Angelo Russell contract
22-23: $31.3M
So there is that $8.6M gap in salaries for this season that will also be a factor in the final deal. – 3:57 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
In three-team deal being discussed between Lakers, Wolves and Jazz, a buyout for Russell Westbrook in Utah would be the likely path, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 3:57 PM
In three-team deal being discussed between Lakers, Wolves and Jazz, a buyout for Russell Westbrook in Utah would be the likely path, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 3:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Oh man. If the Lakers get Jarred Vanderbilt and/or Malik Beasley as part of that deal? That would be terrific value for them – 3:56 PM
Oh man. If the Lakers get Jarred Vanderbilt and/or Malik Beasley as part of that deal? That would be terrific value for them – 3:56 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
✨ A little friendly competition never hurt anyone ✨
Introducing your *stylish* captains for the 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.
@Ryan Smith | @Dwyane Wade pic.twitter.com/Dd7NkJ6wfz – 3:56 PM
✨ A little friendly competition never hurt anyone ✨
Introducing your *stylish* captains for the 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.
@Ryan Smith | @Dwyane Wade pic.twitter.com/Dd7NkJ6wfz – 3:56 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves discussing a three-way trade
sportando.basketball/en/lakers-jazz… – 3:54 PM
Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves discussing a three-way trade
sportando.basketball/en/lakers-jazz… – 3:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I guess acquiring D’Angelo Russell is an immediate upgrade for the Lakers and gives them flexiiblity moving forward.
Lakers also getting Beasley and Vanderbilt make sense too.
Very interesting trade if it ends up going through. More so pending the picks going to Utah! – 3:54 PM
I guess acquiring D’Angelo Russell is an immediate upgrade for the Lakers and gives them flexiiblity moving forward.
Lakers also getting Beasley and Vanderbilt make sense too.
Very interesting trade if it ends up going through. More so pending the picks going to Utah! – 3:54 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
My thoughts are I like it for Minnesota and thought the Lakers were going to be able to do more with that package. – 3:50 PM
My thoughts are I like it for Minnesota and thought the Lakers were going to be able to do more with that package. – 3:50 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
It begins. I did not have “Jazz guard Russell Westbrook” on my Bingo card of possibilities. – 3:47 PM
It begins. I did not have “Jazz guard Russell Westbrook” on my Bingo card of possibilities. – 3:47 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are in discussions on a three-team deal that would send D’Angelo Russell to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook and draft compensation such as a first-round pick to Utah and Mike Conley Jr. to Minnesota, sources tell me and @Tony Jones. – 3:45 PM
The Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are in discussions on a three-team deal that would send D’Angelo Russell to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook and draft compensation such as a first-round pick to Utah and Mike Conley Jr. to Minnesota, sources tell me and @Tony Jones. – 3:45 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
And honestly? You guys had some really good ideas. Some of that was because I took the bad ideas out. But I swear, Jazz fans are really pretty darn knowledgeable when it comes to this stuff. – 3:42 PM
And honestly? You guys had some really good ideas. Some of that was because I took the bad ideas out. But I swear, Jazz fans are really pretty darn knowledgeable when it comes to this stuff. – 3:42 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
You sent me your Jazz trade ideas. I tell you how realistic I think they are here:
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 3:39 PM
You sent me your Jazz trade ideas. I tell you how realistic I think they are here:
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 3:39 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Don’t forget to check out 𝑰𝒄𝒆 𝑩𝒖𝒄𝒌𝒆𝒕𝒔 for even more family fun ❄️
Show off your skills and compete for prizes at Trolley Square, plus it’s 𝙵𝚁𝙴𝙴!
#TakeNote | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/2YvuqoMEyj – 3:21 PM
Don’t forget to check out 𝑰𝒄𝒆 𝑩𝒖𝒄𝒌𝒆𝒕𝒔 for even more family fun ❄️
Show off your skills and compete for prizes at Trolley Square, plus it’s 𝙵𝚁𝙴𝙴!
#TakeNote | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/2YvuqoMEyj – 3:21 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game at Utah:
QUESTIONABLE
Anderson – Back Spasms
Gobert – Right Groin Soreness
McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain Injury Management
OUT
Rivers – League Suspension
Towns – Right Calf Strain – 3:20 PM
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game at Utah:
QUESTIONABLE
Anderson – Back Spasms
Gobert – Right Groin Soreness
McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain Injury Management
OUT
Rivers – League Suspension
Towns – Right Calf Strain – 3:20 PM