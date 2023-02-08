Timberwolves vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena
The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $5,161,268 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $5,345,847 per win
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 8, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-RM
Away TV: Bally Sports North Extra
Home Radio: KZNS / KSL / S: KTUB
Away Radio: 830 WCCO
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
On Denver’s dominant win over Minnesota that saw a first half Joker triple-double and MPJ dominance.
Plus, LeBron and trade deadline predictions:
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=S-0J7-… pic.twitter.com/Tzls5qC2o3 – 3:30 AM
@HarrisonWind
– He sees Porter in the opposite corner
– He stares down Aaron Gordon
– He gets Taurean Prince to double Gordon
– He throws the lob to a wide-open MPJ
– Nikola Jokic is playing an entirely different game pic.twitter.com/hCVxaGQndZ – 2:32 AM