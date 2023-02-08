Timberwolves vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena

The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $5,161,268 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $5,345,847 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 8, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: ATTSN-RM

Away TV: Bally Sports North Extra

Home Radio: KZNS / KSL / S: KTUB

Away Radio: 830 WCCO

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ryan Blackburn

@NBABlackburn

NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:

On Denver’s dominant win over Minnesota that saw a first half Joker triple-double and MPJ dominance.

Plus, LeBron and trade deadline predictions:

Audio

spreaker.com/user/milehighs…

YouTube

youtube.com/watch?v=S-0J7-… pic.twitter.com/Tzls5qC2o3 – 3:30 AM NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:On Denver’s dominant win over Minnesota that saw a first half Joker triple-double and MPJ dominance.Plus, LeBron and trade deadline predictions:AudioYouTube