Live stream: Warriors 11, Blazers 14

The Golden State Warriors (28-26) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (26-28) at Moda Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 8, 2023
Golden State Warriors 11, Portland Trail Blazers 14 (Q1 07:23)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JP 👉 Wiggs 3️⃣
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/pzEyGbf8om – 10:19 PM
JP 👉 Wiggs 3️⃣
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/pzEyGbf8om – 10:19 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
5 quick ones for GP2
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/tby8YtwrgS – 10:17 PM
5 quick ones for GP2
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/tby8YtwrgS – 10:17 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Seeing Gary Payton II scoring buckets in a Trail Blazers uniform 🥺🥺🥺 #foreverwarrior #dubnation – 10:16 PM
Seeing Gary Payton II scoring buckets in a Trail Blazers uniform 🥺🥺🥺 #foreverwarrior #dubnation – 10:16 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
First bucket for the Dubs
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/tXJ3ud42Ag – 10:15 PM
First bucket for the Dubs
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/tXJ3ud42Ag – 10:15 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Kevon Looney with two fouls inside first two minutes. Still on the floor. For now. – 10:15 PM
Kevon Looney with two fouls inside first two minutes. Still on the floor. For now. – 10:15 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Gary Payton II drains a 3 on Klay Thompson for his first shot of the game – 10:13 PM
Gary Payton II drains a 3 on Klay Thompson for his first shot of the game – 10:13 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Josh Hart was a name I had on my list of potential targets and it’s great the #Knicks FO got this done. Terrific addition who should fit seamlessly. Will make for interesting decisions with the lineup of course. Turned a non-entity into a quality vet/starter/rotation player. – 10:13 PM
Josh Hart was a name I had on my list of potential targets and it’s great the #Knicks FO got this done. Terrific addition who should fit seamlessly. Will make for interesting decisions with the lineup of course. Turned a non-entity into a quality vet/starter/rotation player. – 10:13 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Sources said Knicks had also been in touch with Detroit this evening on possible Cam Reddish deal prior to agreement with Portland on Josh Hart trade. – 10:13 PM
Sources said Knicks had also been in touch with Detroit this evening on possible Cam Reddish deal prior to agreement with Portland on Josh Hart trade. – 10:13 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Not sure I’ve ever seen a player pulled off the floor minutes before tip to be traded. Let’s see how they come out in the wake of that news against the Warriors. – 10:11 PM
Not sure I’ve ever seen a player pulled off the floor minutes before tip to be traded. Let’s see how they come out in the wake of that news against the Warriors. – 10:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Since some people asked: @Trevor_Lane and I are planning to record an episode of @FrontOfficeShow Thursday morning. That will cover the LAL-MIN-UTA trade and this NYK-POR trade.
Then, Thursday afternoon, we’ll be live before, at and after the trade deadline for multiple hours! – 10:09 PM
Since some people asked: @Trevor_Lane and I are planning to record an episode of @FrontOfficeShow Thursday morning. That will cover the LAL-MIN-UTA trade and this NYK-POR trade.
Then, Thursday afternoon, we’ll be live before, at and after the trade deadline for multiple hours! – 10:09 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Gary Payton II is starting tonight for the Blazers against the Wariors. It’s his first start of the season – 10:09 PM
Gary Payton II is starting tonight for the Blazers against the Wariors. It’s his first start of the season – 10:09 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Lol, Josh Hart tweeted this a few hours ago pic.twitter.com/eQD2uZBVN7 – 10:08 PM
Lol, Josh Hart tweeted this a few hours ago pic.twitter.com/eQD2uZBVN7 – 10:08 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
A lot of loud pregame cheers for Klay Thompson in Portland – 10:07 PM
A lot of loud pregame cheers for Klay Thompson in Portland – 10:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Knicks have extra first-round picks from the Mavericks, Pistons and Wizards coming in future years.
I wouldn’t be surprised if this is one of those, “Most/Least Favorable” situations. Or could just be flipping one direct to Portland. – 10:06 PM
Knicks have extra first-round picks from the Mavericks, Pistons and Wizards coming in future years.
I wouldn’t be surprised if this is one of those, “Most/Least Favorable” situations. Or could just be flipping one direct to Portland. – 10:06 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Source confirms Cam Reddish is going to POR in trade for Josh Hart. ESPN first. – 10:05 PM
Source confirms Cam Reddish is going to POR in trade for Josh Hart. ESPN first. – 10:05 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Here’s what I wrote about Hart in a story last week (“they” in this context is referring to the Blazers, not the Knicks): https://t.co/OOIIln5IW9 pic.twitter.com/8X5MmFJOME – 10:04 PM
Here’s what I wrote about Hart in a story last week (“they” in this context is referring to the Blazers, not the Knicks): https://t.co/OOIIln5IW9 pic.twitter.com/8X5MmFJOME – 10:04 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Josh Hart this season:
9.5 PPG
8.2 RPG (2nd most by a guard)
50.4 FG%
Knick. pic.twitter.com/notcQx3c2G – 10:03 PM
Josh Hart this season:
9.5 PPG
8.2 RPG (2nd most by a guard)
50.4 FG%
Knick. pic.twitter.com/notcQx3c2G – 10:03 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson, champions reunited. #Knicks pic.twitter.com/MR48Htf47A – 10:03 PM
Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson, champions reunited. #Knicks pic.twitter.com/MR48Htf47A – 10:03 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Josh Hart is exactly the sort of guy Madison Square Garden falls in love with. If the shot is falling he’s gonna be a fan favorite by like Saturday. – 10:02 PM
Josh Hart is exactly the sort of guy Madison Square Garden falls in love with. If the shot is falling he’s gonna be a fan favorite by like Saturday. – 10:02 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry, Draymond Green and the Warriors had a message for LeBron James after he became the NBA’s new all-time scoring leader. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/08/wat… – 10:00 PM
Steph Curry, Draymond Green and the Warriors had a message for LeBron James after he became the NBA’s new all-time scoring leader. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/08/wat… – 10:00 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Gary Payton II is now listed in the starting lineup instead of Hart. – 9:58 PM
Gary Payton II is now listed in the starting lineup instead of Hart. – 9:58 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Trail Blazers are trading Josh Hart to the Knicks, sources tell ESPN. – 9:58 PM
The Trail Blazers are trading Josh Hart to the Knicks, sources tell ESPN. – 9:58 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Josh Hart appears to have left the court with a few minutes to go before tip. Was dapping/hugging teammates. – 9:54 PM
Josh Hart appears to have left the court with a few minutes to go before tip. Was dapping/hugging teammates. – 9:54 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Almost that time 🕖
Stream the game live » https://t.co/OMrtDug8El pic.twitter.com/hpwaqfhYFM – 9:50 PM
Almost that time 🕖
Stream the game live » https://t.co/OMrtDug8El pic.twitter.com/hpwaqfhYFM – 9:50 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Before tonight’s Warriors-Blazers game, here are my two stories on playing Gary Payton II for the first time since he left in the offseason
Donte DiVincenzo ends comparisons: nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…
Draymond Green on what makes GP2 irreplaceable: nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:43 PM
Before tonight’s Warriors-Blazers game, here are my two stories on playing Gary Payton II for the first time since he left in the offseason
Donte DiVincenzo ends comparisons: nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…
Draymond Green on what makes GP2 irreplaceable: nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Before tonight’s Warriors-Blazers game, here are my two stories on playing Gary Payton II for the first time since he left in the offseason
Donte DiVincenzo ends comparisons nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…
Draymond Green on what makes GP2 irreplaceable nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:42 PM
Before tonight’s Warriors-Blazers game, here are my two stories on playing Gary Payton II for the first time since he left in the offseason
Donte DiVincenzo ends comparisons nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…
Draymond Green on what makes GP2 irreplaceable nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:42 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
#DubNation showing love for Klay 🎉 pic.twitter.com/pgyQmfRgCo – 9:25 PM
#DubNation showing love for Klay 🎉 pic.twitter.com/pgyQmfRgCo – 9:25 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
back where he grew up
playing on his birthday
@Klay Thompson ☔️ pic.twitter.com/sB3JdzPzdM – 9:20 PM
back where he grew up
playing on his birthday
@Klay Thompson ☔️ pic.twitter.com/sB3JdzPzdM – 9:20 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Golden State Warriors
⌚️ 7:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/ZL9C04OZqO – 9:12 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Golden State Warriors
⌚️ 7:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/ZL9C04OZqO – 9:12 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
What’s up with Blake Griffin impersonating Steph Curry tonight? The Celtics center has 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting from three. – 9:02 PM
What’s up with Blake Griffin impersonating Steph Curry tonight? The Celtics center has 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting from three. – 9:02 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
2015: LAL draft D-Lo No. 2 overall
2017: LAL trade D-Lo, Mozgov for R1 (Kuzma)
2019: BKN trade D-Lo for KD
2020: GSW trade D-Lo for Wiggins, R1 (Kuminga)
2021: LAL trade Kuzma/KCP/Harrell for Westbrook
2023:LAL trade Westbrook, R1 for D-Lo – 9:01 PM
2015: LAL draft D-Lo No. 2 overall
2017: LAL trade D-Lo, Mozgov for R1 (Kuzma)
2019: BKN trade D-Lo for KD
2020: GSW trade D-Lo for Wiggins, R1 (Kuminga)
2021: LAL trade Kuzma/KCP/Harrell for Westbrook
2023:LAL trade Westbrook, R1 for D-Lo – 9:01 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
D’Angelo Russell was taken second overall and has since been traded for Brook Lopez, Kevin Durant, Andrew Wiggins and Russell Westbrook. What a transactional career. – 8:59 PM
D’Angelo Russell was taken second overall and has since been traded for Brook Lopez, Kevin Durant, Andrew Wiggins and Russell Westbrook. What a transactional career. – 8:59 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
21 & 12 on Monday.
What’s JP got in store for tonight? pic.twitter.com/FWtZtvNdaK – 8:55 PM
21 & 12 on Monday.
What’s JP got in store for tonight? pic.twitter.com/FWtZtvNdaK – 8:55 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Tonight’s starters for the Warriors:
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Kerr says the Warriors aren’t committed to any one starting lineup right now. Will continue to be fluid from night to night. – 8:34 PM
Tonight’s starters for the Warriors:
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Kerr says the Warriors aren’t committed to any one starting lineup right now. Will continue to be fluid from night to night. – 8:34 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr: “We’re not committed to anything in stone right now.”
Warriors starters vs. the Blazers
Poole
Klay
Wiggins
Draymond
Looney
*Jonathan Kuminga back to the bench – 8:33 PM
Steve Kerr: “We’re not committed to anything in stone right now.”
Warriors starters vs. the Blazers
Poole
Klay
Wiggins
Draymond
Looney
*Jonathan Kuminga back to the bench – 8:33 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Malik Beasley’s 11.5 3’s per 36 minutes is the highest mark in the league, ahead of no. 2 Klay Thompson and no. 3 Damian Lillard.
Lakers are 24th in 3-point attempts per game, 29th in makes. – 8:33 PM
Malik Beasley’s 11.5 3’s per 36 minutes is the highest mark in the league, ahead of no. 2 Klay Thompson and no. 3 Damian Lillard.
Lakers are 24th in 3-point attempts per game, 29th in makes. – 8:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight at Portland
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 8:32 PM
Warriors starters tonight at Portland
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 8:32 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters vs. Trail Blazers
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 8:32 PM
Warriors starters vs. Trail Blazers
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 8:32 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The youngest Warrior to ever reach 1,000 career points take the floor tonight. pic.twitter.com/O2BVtjptBc – 8:29 PM
The youngest Warrior to ever reach 1,000 career points take the floor tonight. pic.twitter.com/O2BVtjptBc – 8:29 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups on this upcoming stretch of four “winnable” games at home: “We’ve got one game, against the Warriors. We’re not good enough to look ahead.” – 8:22 PM
Chauncey Billups on this upcoming stretch of four “winnable” games at home: “We’ve got one game, against the Warriors. We’re not good enough to look ahead.” – 8:22 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Pregame routine is a science for NBA players, especially the elite ones like Nowitzki and Doncic and Curry and presumably Irving. He was telling Jared Dudley that there are certain movements he does “to see where my body is at.” pic.twitter.com/LBaKxoW2yd – 7:52 PM
Pregame routine is a science for NBA players, especially the elite ones like Nowitzki and Doncic and Curry and presumably Irving. He was telling Jared Dudley that there are certain movements he does “to see where my body is at.” pic.twitter.com/LBaKxoW2yd – 7:52 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
The Golden State Warriors will be giving out this “Fourever Champs” bobble head this Monday, February 13 against the Washington Wizards. pic.twitter.com/trTnOyBQDz – 7:49 PM
The Golden State Warriors will be giving out this “Fourever Champs” bobble head this Monday, February 13 against the Washington Wizards. pic.twitter.com/trTnOyBQDz – 7:49 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
2 coaches with Utah Utes ties are reportedly potential candidates to be offensive coordinator at Notre Dame deseret.com/2023/2/8/23591… pic.twitter.com/5byZoXImxs – 7:19 PM
2 coaches with Utah Utes ties are reportedly potential candidates to be offensive coordinator at Notre Dame deseret.com/2023/2/8/23591… pic.twitter.com/5byZoXImxs – 7:19 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
What’s Draymond Green’s one word to describe Gary Payton II, the player and person? “Champion!”
My conversation with Draymond about what makes GP2 irreplaceable and what he misses most about his former Warriors teammate nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 6:51 PM
What’s Draymond Green’s one word to describe Gary Payton II, the player and person? “Champion!”
My conversation with Draymond about what makes GP2 irreplaceable and what he misses most about his former Warriors teammate nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 6:51 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
a lot of stuff has happened in the nba over the past 24 hours but when can we talk about shaedon sharpe’s decision to drop out of the dunk contest? this should be treated like an A1 news development! – 6:42 PM
a lot of stuff has happened in the nba over the past 24 hours but when can we talk about shaedon sharpe’s decision to drop out of the dunk contest? this should be treated like an A1 news development! – 6:42 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
5 trades I predicted on pod last night:
1. OG/Thad to SAC for Barnes/Mitchell/two 1sts
2. Simmons to SA for Doug/J-Rich/1st
3. Russ/two 1sts to UTA for Conley/Beasley/Vando
4. Wiseman/Moody to CHA for PJ/Martin/Jalen McD
5. Bones to NYK for Reddish/pick
youtube.com/watch?v=S-0J7-… – 6:28 PM
5 trades I predicted on pod last night:
1. OG/Thad to SAC for Barnes/Mitchell/two 1sts
2. Simmons to SA for Doug/J-Rich/1st
3. Russ/two 1sts to UTA for Conley/Beasley/Vando
4. Wiseman/Moody to CHA for PJ/Martin/Jalen McD
5. Bones to NYK for Reddish/pick
youtube.com/watch?v=S-0J7-… – 6:28 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue has joined Miami’s Erik Spoelstra and Gonzaga’s Mark Few as assistants to Golden State’s Steve Kerr on Kerr’s USAB staff, @usabasketball says.
Lue replaces Phoenix’s Monty Williams, who withdrew due to family commitments.
More: marcstein.substack.com – 6:05 PM
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue has joined Miami’s Erik Spoelstra and Gonzaga’s Mark Few as assistants to Golden State’s Steve Kerr on Kerr’s USAB staff, @usabasketball says.
Lue replaces Phoenix’s Monty Williams, who withdrew due to family commitments.
More: marcstein.substack.com – 6:05 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Where it all began, back tonight.
During the team’s trip to Portland last season, @Klay Thompson visited a few defining places of his childhood. pic.twitter.com/0ItirLfbWJ – 6:05 PM
Where it all began, back tonight.
During the team’s trip to Portland last season, @Klay Thompson visited a few defining places of his childhood. pic.twitter.com/0ItirLfbWJ – 6:05 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
NBA trade rumor stuff …
— Are the @Miami Heat getting anything done?
— Exec on @Boston Celtics & Grant Williams trade possibility …
— What’s bugging the @Golden State Warriors at the deadline?
Check it out at @HeavyOnSports
heavy.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:57 PM
NBA trade rumor stuff …
— Are the @Miami Heat getting anything done?
— Exec on @Boston Celtics & Grant Williams trade possibility …
— What’s bugging the @Golden State Warriors at the deadline?
Check it out at @HeavyOnSports
heavy.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:57 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Tyronn Lue joining Team USA’s coaching staff, pairing with Warriors ‘rival’ Steve Kerr. Lue replaces Monty Williams, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4169258/2023/0… – 5:39 PM
Tyronn Lue joining Team USA’s coaching staff, pairing with Warriors ‘rival’ Steve Kerr. Lue replaces Monty Williams, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4169258/2023/0… – 5:39 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Can Jordan Poole build on his “best game” and channel the player from last season? They sure need him to.
If he can, that would likely matter more than any trade-deadline move they could make
https://t.co/90EqsARYwl pic.twitter.com/fuRv5E7TY6 – 4:33 PM
Can Jordan Poole build on his “best game” and channel the player from last season? They sure need him to.
If he can, that would likely matter more than any trade-deadline move they could make
https://t.co/90EqsARYwl pic.twitter.com/fuRv5E7TY6 – 4:33 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Greatest dunk contest performance of all time?
That’s easy — 2⃣3⃣ in 2003
@TISSOT || Moments in Time pic.twitter.com/2JfaIQdeNU – 4:30 PM
Greatest dunk contest performance of all time?
That’s easy — 2⃣3⃣ in 2003
@TISSOT || Moments in Time pic.twitter.com/2JfaIQdeNU – 4:30 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith will make their Nets season debuts tomorrow vs. Chicago, per team.
Yuta Watanabe (back tightness) and Day’Ron Sharpe (left foot soreness) are questionable. Seth Curry (left adductor strain) is out. – 4:29 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith will make their Nets season debuts tomorrow vs. Chicago, per team.
Yuta Watanabe (back tightness) and Day’Ron Sharpe (left foot soreness) are questionable. Seth Curry (left adductor strain) is out. – 4:29 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
They’re also not doing anything they haven’t consulted with Dame on extensively and gotten his buy-in on the long-term plan. His opinion matters more than mine or yours. – 4:28 PM
They’re also not doing anything they haven’t consulted with Dame on extensively and gotten his buy-in on the long-term plan. His opinion matters more than mine or yours. – 4:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say Day’Ron Sharpe and Yuta Watanabe are questionable for tomorrow’s game against Chicago. Seth Curry remains out. – 4:27 PM
Nets say Day’Ron Sharpe and Yuta Watanabe are questionable for tomorrow’s game against Chicago. Seth Curry remains out. – 4:27 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“For me coming in, I don’t do the whole comparison thing.”
Asked Donte DiVincenzo what he admires about Gary Payton II’s game. He had a lot of praise, and put an end to comparisons of the two nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:26 PM
“For me coming in, I don’t do the whole comparison thing.”
Asked Donte DiVincenzo what he admires about Gary Payton II’s game. He had a lot of praise, and put an end to comparisons of the two nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:26 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Had heard there was a lot of momentum towards Vanderbilt ending up in Portland for second-rounders and salary. If he’s in this Lakers/Wolves trade that’s obviously no longer on the table. – 4:01 PM
Had heard there was a lot of momentum towards Vanderbilt ending up in Portland for second-rounders and salary. If he’s in this Lakers/Wolves trade that’s obviously no longer on the table. – 4:01 PM