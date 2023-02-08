Wizards eyeing Jakob Poeltl

After frequent mentions in recent weeks of Boston and Toronto coveting the Spurs’ center, sources say Washington is another team that has registered interest in Poeltl. There did not appear to be a deal match between the Wizards and Spurs as of Wednesday morning, but Poeltl remains one of the key figures to watch in terms of needle-movers at this time.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Erik Slater @erikslater_
From @Marc Stein on Raptors:
“There were fresh rumbles this week that Toronto had explored packaging Trent and some level of draft comp to San Antonio for center Jakob Poeltl.”
In that case, I guess TOR is confident they can re-sign Poeltl. Also, Trent’s value is clearly low. – 11:21 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Knicks have expressed interest in Blazers guard Josh Hart.
Plus, Suns updates on Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Cam Johnson’s free agency, and trade talks surrounding Jakob Poeltl, Matisse Thybulle, Nuggets and Timberwolves on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 11:08 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Jakob Poeltl finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks, marking the seventh time this season he’s had at least 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks. – 12:01 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
As trade deadline approaches, the #Spurs know the team that left Sunday for Chicago to start the rodeo trip might not look like the one that returns.
“If something happens, it’s the NBA, that’s the business. You can’t cry about it,” Jakob Poeltl said.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 4:50 PM
Further complicating matters when trying to assess Toronto’s intentions: There were some fresh rumbles this week that it had explored packaging Trent and some level of draft compensation to San Antonio for Spurs center Jakob Poeltl. That’s a move you would make to try to move up the Eastern Conference ladder — not down. The Raptors, for the record, don’t seem to mind the confusion they’re generating. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 8, 2023
The San Antonio Spurs like Poeltl. They could re-sign him after this season. They will want a significant return for him if they do give him up, according to league sources who were granted anonymity to speak freely. If the Celtics do use another first-round pick, it would hamstring their flexibility moving forward. They might want to avoid doing that just to acquire a backup center – even if Poeltl would be a premium backup in that role. -via The Athletic / February 8, 2023
On the surface, a three-team trade involving the Spurs, Lakers and Nets makes sense. The Spurs are open to absorbing Westbrook’s contract for the right package of draft picks. The Lakers covet Irving and remain interested in Jakob Poeltl, Doug McDermott and Josh Richardson. The Nets could be moved by the luxury tax savings the Spurs can provide and are interested in Zach Collins and Richardson. -via SpursTalk / February 5, 2023
