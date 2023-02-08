Zion Williamson will not play in the All-Star Game due to injury

Andrew Lopez: Zion Williamson will not play in the next three games and will not play in the All-Star Game. Willie Green said team will not see the starting five they started the year with before ASG. Expect Williamson to be re-evaluated once again after the break from his hamstring injury.
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
So, no Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant or Zion Williamson for the All-Star Game.
Who will the three injury replacements be? Starting to feel like Adam Silver may wait for the trade deadline dust to settle before naming the replacements. – 2:59 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
I think you can take Willie Green’s comments the past two days at face value: I don’t think we see Zion play until after the All-Star break. Pelicans have three games before then: Cleveland on Friday; OKC on Monday; Lakers on Wednesday. – 2:52 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion Williamson will not play in the next three games and will not play in the All-Star Game.
Willie Green said team will not see the starting five they started the year with before ASG.
Expect Williamson to be re-evaluated once again after the break from his hamstring injury. – 2:52 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green on the possibility of seeing the opening night starting 5 of CJ/Herb/Ingram/Zion/JV before the ASB: “No, not before All-Star break. We’re not going to see our starting five — the starting five we started the season with. No.” – 2:38 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
StatMuse @statmuse
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green said he doesn’t think team will see their opening day starting lineup – CJ-Herb-BI-Zion-JV – before All-Star break.
“But we’ll see.” – 5:52 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green says that he doesn’t believe we’ll see the regular starting lineup — the return of Zion Williamson — before the All-Star break. – 5:49 PM
Will Guillory: No new updates from Willie Green today on Zion Williamson’s recovery process. Said once again that he doesn’t expect to see the starting five from Opening Night before the All-Star break. -via Twitter @WillGuillory / February 8, 2023
Andrew Lopez: Willie Green again said probably won’t see the starting five (CJ-Herb-BI-Zion-JV) before All-Star break. On not seeing that group much this year: “It could be difficult at times. But that’s the nature of the NBA. We’re not the only team that has dealt with this… (1/2) -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / February 8, 2023
Andrew Lopez: …shuffling lineups and making adjustments. It’s a part of what makes it fun, what makes it unique. Other guys are getting opportunities to get that experience. I believe it’ll help us down the stretch.” (2/2) -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / February 8, 2023