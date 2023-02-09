76ers acquiring Jalen McDaniels in Thybulle trade

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Sixers are getting Jalen McDaniels in the deal, source tells ESPN.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers trade Matisse Thybulle to Portland Trail Blazers in three-team deal, acquire Charlotte Hornets’ Jalen McDaniels inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:17 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Confirming Sixers are set to add Jalen McDaniels (apologies for typo) and trade Matisse Thybulle to Portland as part of a multi-team deal.
As @KyleNeubeck said, full trade structure not yet final. – 1:11 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Source confirms Matisse Thybulle is headed to the Blazers in a deal that lands the Sixers Jalen McDaniels.
Thybulle joins forces with Damian Lillard after they put in some work together this past summer – 1:05 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets are sending Jalen McDaniels to Philadelphia in a multi-team deal, league sources confirm to @theobserver. Story coming with exact compensation Charlotte received in the trade. – 12:59 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I wanted Jalen McDaniels to be back in Charlotte, to move him for a couple of 2nds seems… Less than ideal. Not jumping to conclusions yet, waiting to see how the rest of the deadline plays out. – 12:52 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Jalen McDaniels is likely going to become a fan favorite in Philadelphia.
“I feel like I’m one of those players who is versatile – you can throw me anywhere and I’ll be fine,” McDaniels said. “I feel like I can adapt well and just be a two-way player.” basketballnews.com/stories/hornet… – 12:49 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Trail Blazers are acquiring Matisse Thybulle as part of a three-team trade with the Sixers and the Hornets, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Philly will acquire Jalen McDaniels and Charlotte will acquire multiple second-round picks. pic.twitter.com/0QzNfdn27R – 12:46 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Jalen McDaniels? Meh. Use picks acquired & keep going, please. – 12:45 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jalen McDaniels is an upgrade for the Sixers. Better shooter than Matisse Thybulle, and in the same stratosphere on defense. Just turned 25, it’s surprising the Hornets would even move him. It’s not like this helps the tank. Charlotte already stinks. – 12:45 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Jalen McDaniels (10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds) a helpful pickup for 76ers from Charlotte just now. And we wait on Heat. – 12:43 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
In my late game watches this year Charlotte’s Jalen McDaniels has stood out as someone who could really help a contender. Good pick up for 76ers – 12:43 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Jalen McDaniels is 6-10 with + wingspan. Not a good 3p shooter this season, but 53.8% on 2s is quite good.
Above all else — a defensive rebounding rate of 13.8%, which ranks in the 84th percentile of NBA wings this season. – 12:40 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Well, so far all we know is Charlotte have traded away Jalen McDaniels… – 12:39 PM
Keith Pompey: The Sixers will receive 6-9 small forward Jaden McDaniels from the Charlotte Hornets, sources confirm. -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / February 9, 2023
Kyle Neubeck: Picks in Sixers deal with POR and CHA, per source: 2029 second from Portland 2024 from NYK -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / February 9, 2023
Kyle Neubeck: The Sixers are acquiring Jalen McDaniels and picks in a three-team deal with Charlotte and Portland, per source -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / February 9, 2023
