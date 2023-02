Billy Donovan, Zach LaVine relationship on the rocks?

Billy Donovan: “I know we’re five or six days away from the deadline. But like he always tells me, when something really comes up that’s pertinent that he wants to fill me in on, he’ll fill me in. He’s on the phone, and I think there’s all kinds of calls and conversations going on with all these teams right now. But there’s nothing that he’s really talked to me where he’s said, ‘Hey listen, we’re close on this or close on that.’ But he is communicating.” -via NBC Sports / February 5, 2023