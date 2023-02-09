Billy Donovan, Zach LaVine relationship on the rocks?

Daniel Greenberg: According to @Daniel Kalplan on @ESPN1000, Zach LaVine’s relationship with head coach Billy Donovan “has sailed” and everyone else in the Chicago Bulls locker room is on Donovan’s side.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Knicks, trade deadline, Josh Hart, Obi Toppin, Zach LaVine, Derrick Rose, OG Anunoby, Cam Reddish & more on The Putback w/@FredKatz, @CPTheFanchise & our lead guard @ChelseaSherrod: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:29 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
It was a whirlwind trade deadline day… just not for folks in Chicago.
The Bulls stood still, echoing the front office’s faith in the ability of LaVine, DeRozan and Vooch to get the job done. What comes next for a team still struggling to get over .500? chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 3:25 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
I thought for sure they would at least add another veteran point guard … been asking Billy Donovan about that for the last few months. Don’t love the buy-out candidates … rather just ride with The Dragon! – 3:23 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Keep an eye on the buyout market. With several point guards being traded today, the Bulls could look to bolster their backcourt with a veteran addition.
With limited money, Chicago has to hope DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević are enough to entice a player to sign. – 3:21 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls stay pat at the deadline – Bulls one of two teams to not make a move – they did entertain talks about Zach LaVine, but never found a match on players in return.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/2/9… – 3:06 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
30 minutes from the deadline, things we’re still waiting on:
– Wyd Raptors?
– Zach LaVine?
– Jordan Clarkson?
– John Collins? – 2:29 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Latest I’ve heard is no talk in NY of Zach Lavine but since there are lots of voices at MSG and everyone seems to be getting traded in the last hour, who knows? – 2:24 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls-Knicks trying to figure out a match for players … Zach LaVine reunited with Thibs …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/2/9… – 1:58 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
LaVine on Thibs from 2020:
“I understand the business of basketball. Yeah, he traded me, but for that one season he did coach me, he gave me an opportunity. He put the ball in the hands of 20, 21-year-old kid and said, ‘Go hoop.’ That’s bigger than the business of basketball.’’ – 1:44 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Could LaVine be on the move ahead of today’s deadline? bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/09/rep… – 1:16 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Could we see a Zach LaVine trade today? The Knicks and Nets have reportedly talked with the Bulls about a potential LaVine deal. We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:08 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Just heard from a source that Bulls and Knicks are revisiting talks on a LaVine trade. Talks began yesterday but broke off. Now back on. – 12:53 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Could Zach LaVine be the next star player who becomes available? basketballnews.com/stories/report… – 12:21 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Before moving Kevin Durant, the Nets spoke to the Bulls about a Zach LaVine trade, per @Matt Moore. 👀
“Keep an eye on Chicago, which continues to take offers for Zach LaVine… It’s not known how the Durant trade affects Brooklyn’s interest in LaVine.” actionnetwork.com/nba/nba-trade-… – 11:51 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The reasons for maxing LaVine from too many fans was: “Well, that’s what other teams are doing.” A lot of teams are run poorly. It’s a bad argument. Now, you have to get creative as hell to make this work, and need a dance partner to do so. – 10:08 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
I’m accused of being a Zach LaVine hater for over a year, but completely not true. I’m a max Zach LaVine hater. Bulls are really limited in what they can do today, and when you max a two guard that isn’t a two-way player … well, you turn into the Wizards very quickly. – 10:05 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Don’t see any point in bypassing chance to improve by clinging to all three first rounders now with hope of whale. No whale ashore. Beal has been happy in DC, Lillard in Portland. LaVine not a whale. Ocean stripped of whales. Try to do what you can to improve otherwise. – 1:38 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Miami had interest in Westbrook back in 2019 but that was a lifetime ago. Bulls need a playmaker and Billy Donovan coached Westbrook in Oklahoma City. Probably the best fit. – 8:24 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls might just have their “dream home” with this current roster, and could be looking to add to it as trade deadline nears. Coach Billy Donovan made it sound like blowing up the roster is not a real option.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/2/8… – 4:30 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan is challenging what would be Alex Caruso’s 4th foul, which would send Ja Morant to the FT line for 3 free throws. – 9:50 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Veteran DeMar DeRozan was held out of Tuesday’s game with Memphis because of a sore right hip … and only a sore right hip … plus, Billy Donovan talks about the scheduled front office meeting tomorrow in New York, and some LeBron chatter.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/2/7… – 9:31 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Billy Donovan on LeBron James pre game 6:45 pre @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network – 6:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Dorian Finney-Smith getting his first warmup shots as a Net. His first game will come Thursday against the Bulls, coincidentally against his college coach, Billy Donovan. pic.twitter.com/VhpLDLBg3Q – 6:33 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
According to Billy Donovan, Alex Caruso (foot sprain) game-time decision, while DeMar DeRozan (right hip) out. – 6:29 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Billy Donovan on Andre Drummond’s 21-point, 15-rebound performance off the bench in the Bulls’ home win over San Antonio tonight. pic.twitter.com/1mE74uOEKV – 10:29 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Gregg Popovich just popped into the Bulls’ post-game press conference room and immediately started giving Billy Donovan grief for not getting in here faster: “He wins by 30 and he keeps you all waiting?” – 10:28 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Javonte Green is still not back to running.
Billy Donovan says there’s still “no setbacks” but also doesn’t have a timeline for his return. – 6:18 PM
Javonte Green is still not back to running.
More on this storyline
Ian Begley: On Zach LaVine, Knicks communicated to someone earlier this afternoon that trade for LaVine was highly unlikely to happen. -via Twitter @IanBegley / February 9, 2023
Joe Cowley: Bulls aren’t as married to Zach LaVine as some may think. Thirty minutes to see what the market offers, and could continue in the offseason if there’s no match. -via Twitter @JCowleyHoops / February 9, 2023
Steve Popper: Latest I’ve heard is no talk in NY of Zach Lavine but since there are lots of voices at MSG and everyone seems to be getting traded in the last hour, who knows? -via Twitter / February 9, 2023
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan long has talked about the partnership he feels with his boss, executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas. So with the NBA trade deadline approaching on Thursday, what Donovan said Saturday night is significant. “He has not really given me anything specific,” Donovan said. -via NBC Sports / February 5, 2023
Billy Donovan: “I know we’re five or six days away from the deadline. But like he always tells me, when something really comes up that’s pertinent that he wants to fill me in on, he’ll fill me in. He’s on the phone, and I think there’s all kinds of calls and conversations going on with all these teams right now. But there’s nothing that he’s really talked to me where he’s said, ‘Hey listen, we’re close on this or close on that.’ But he is communicating.” -via NBC Sports / February 5, 2023
Julia Poe: Today’s bleak Lonzo Ball update: Billy Donovan said before tonight’s game that Lonzo is still “nowhere close” to returning. Still no formal conversation about a cut-off date, but Billy said the Bulls will have one after the All-Star break if nothing improves by then. Traducir Tweet -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / January 29, 2023