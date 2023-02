Blake Griffin takes subtle shot at Doc Rivers

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported again Monday that the Celtics have shown interest in Spurs center Jakob Poeltl. Jared Weiss recently broke down that possibility. Here are several other power forwards and centers who could be available at the deadline for one reason or another. Keep in mind: By combining the contracts of Danilo Gallinari and Justin Jackson with future picks, the Celtics could absorb almost $10.5 million in returning salary. They could add Blake Griffin to that same package of players to take back almost $12.8 million. Any target making more than that would require the Celtics to part ways with at least one player a little tougher to move on from. -via The Athletic / January 31, 2023