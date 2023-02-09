Blake Griffin takes subtle shot at Doc Rivers

When a journalist asked whether he took it as disrespect, Griffin denied it but took a jab at his former coach Doc Rivers who’s now the head coach of the 76ers. “I don’t really take it as disrespect. It hurt them. That was their game plan, obviously. Doc makes that game plan. They didn’t adjust which has been sort of a thing,” the Celtics player told the media. “No disrespect though.”
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. Boston #Celtics takeaways: Blake Griffin throws shade at Doc Rivers, Tyrese Maxey struggling in reserve role, team weaknesses resurface inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 7:40 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers vs. Boston Celtics takeaways: Blake Griffin throws shade at Doc Rivers, Tyrese Maxey struggles, weaknesses resurface inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 5:07 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Kornet is probably safe. I’d still be surprised if the #Celtics traded Grant Williams. But Payton Pritchard made his desire for a bigger role known.
Blake Griffin, his close friend, made an appeal to keep him around. “We want him to be happy … we want him to be here” pic.twitter.com/8YStOVXaOd – 4:54 AM
Kornet is probably safe. I’d still be surprised if the #Celtics traded Grant Williams. But Payton Pritchard made his desire for a bigger role known.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Blake Griffin landed a subtle shot at Doc Rivers’ coaching after hitting five 3s against the Sixers Wednesday night masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:14 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Blake Griffin, who hit 5 threes, on if he felt disrespected for being left open by Sixers: “I don’t really take it as disrespect. It hurt them. That was their game plan. Obviously, Doc makes that game plan. They didn’t adjust which has been sort of a thing. No disrespect though.” – 11:51 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers on the Celtics’ 19-of-35 mark from 3: “I could have made some of those 3s. Maybe not me. I was a poor shooter. But someone in this room could have made those 3s. They were pretty much wide open. We gave a lot of ‘dare’ shots tonight, all the way through the game.” – 11:31 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Blake Griffin on his big night in Boston: “…That was their game plan. Obviously, Doc (Rivers) makes that game plan. They didn’t adjust which has been sort of a thing…” #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/08/cel… via @SixersWire – 11:29 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Blake Griffin on Payton Pritchard & the trade deadline: “It’s not a very normal thing to experience in life…As players, we appreciate how hard he plays, how hard he works, and how good he is. I don’t know if the rest of the world knows how good he is, but we believe in him.” – 11:18 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Blake Griffin, probably Payton Pritchard’s best friend on the #Celtics, weighs in on his desire for a bigger role and possibility he could be traded: “We want him to be here.” pic.twitter.com/jjzzLXBnjW – 11:01 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Find you someone who looks at you the way Derrick White looks at Blake Griffin pic.twitter.com/NGTExdZwMF – 10:54 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Blake Griffin on LeBron James:
His longevity is mind-blowing…I’m happy for him. pic.twitter.com/yEJUJbg74R – 10:53 PM
Blake Griffin on LeBron James:
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Blake Griffin says Derrick White is one of the Celtics’ best rim protectors: “It’s not even a stretch to say that…Obviously we have Rob, but I’m surprised when he doesn’t get it.” – 10:49 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Blake Griffin on a 2nd quarter heat check amid a hot shooting night:
As I missed it I thought, “yea, I probably shouldn’t have shot that” pic.twitter.com/egokj3OTf7 – 10:48 PM
Blake Griffin on a 2nd quarter heat check amid a hot shooting night:
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon led the charge in the backcourt.
Blake Griffin and Grant Williams stepped up down low.
The short-handed Celtics just grabbed an emphatic team win at home against the rival 76ers.
Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon led the charge in the backcourt.
Blake Griffin and Grant Williams stepped up down low.
The short-handed Celtics just grabbed an emphatic team win at home against the rival 76ers.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Celtics’ two leading scorers are Blake Griffin and Grant Williams against Joel Embiid and James Harden both going off. Welcome to the bizarro Garden. – 9:06 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Blake Griffin and Luke Kornet desperately trying to keep Brad Stevens from trading for another big with these performances. – 9:04 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
What’s up with Blake Griffin impersonating Steph Curry tonight? The Celtics center has 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting from three. – 9:02 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Blake Griffin hitting 5 threes has been a microcosm of the Sixers’ problems on the perimeter tonight. Not denying the middle of the floor on PnRs, getting sucked in on the weak side, giving up a ton of wide open threes. – 9:02 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The last time Blake Griffin hit 5 threes in a game was almost exactly a year ago, when he also went 5/7 against the Nuggets on February 6. – 9:01 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Blake Griffin hits a pair of threes to improve to 5/7 3PT and send the Garden into a FRENZY. #Celtics up 72-64, receiving a game-saving effort from Griffin in his spot start. – 9:01 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Blake Griffin hits a pair of threes to improve to 5/5 and send the Garden into a FRENZY. #Celtics up 72-64, receiving a game-saving effort from Griffin in his spot start. – 9:01 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Blake Griffin with five 3s and counting tonight
Blake Griffin with five 3s and counting tonight
John Karalis @John_Karalis
two more 3-pointers for Blake Griffin, who
two more 3-pointers for Blake Griffin, who
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Blake Griffin leads the Celtics with 15 points on 5-7 3-point shooting. C’s with a quick 8-0 run. – 9:00 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Five 3’s for Blake Griffin in 13 minutes. #Celtics up 8. #76ers – 9:00 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics shoot 6/10 from three in the first quarter
Celtics shoot 6/10 from three in the first quarter
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Celtics are led by Blake Griffin (9 points) and Grant Williams (8 points) in scoring thus far. pic.twitter.com/FNgzJQFZUY – 8:09 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
As reported here last Thursday, the Celtics have interest in trading for Kelly Olynyk because he is a big who can stretch the floor.
To which Blake Griffin just replied by hitting three treys in the first quarter against Philadelphia. – 8:01 PM
As reported here last Thursday, the Celtics have interest in trading for Kelly Olynyk because he is a big who can stretch the floor.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Blake Griffin
First 54 games: 9 3’s
First 4 minutes tonight: 3 3’s.
Blake Griffin
First 54 games: 9 3’s
First 4 minutes tonight: 3 3’s.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Blake Griffin out here raining 3s like he’s trying to get an invite to all-star weekend – 7:51 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Three Blake Griffin 3-pointers in four minutes, who had that in Vegas? #Celtics #76ers – 7:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
With Al Horford (knee) and Robert Williams (ankle) out tonight for Boston, Blake Griffin draws the start against Joel Embiid.
Griffin has already hit 3 triples in the first four minutes, as Embiid is content to let Griffin shoot it. – 7:50 PM
With Al Horford (knee) and Robert Williams (ankle) out tonight for Boston, Blake Griffin draws the start against Joel Embiid.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Blake Griffin with three 3-pointers in the first four minutes. Just like we all thought! – 7:50 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
11-2 Celtics run, which includes 3 separate Blake Griffin 3s. – 7:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
With Al Horford (knee) and Robert Williams (ankle) out tonight for Boston, Blake Griffin draws the start against Joel Embiid.
Griffin gets Boston’s first pounds on a 3, but it’s Philly that’s out to an early 9-3 lead. – 7:49 PM
With Al Horford (knee) and Robert Williams (ankle) out tonight for Boston, Blake Griffin draws the start against Joel Embiid.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Still a big game and interested to see how the Sixers deal with Tatum and Brown, but “Blake Griffin at starting center” is not exactly the Sixers-Celtics matchup I was hoping to see tonight – 7:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Blake Griffin
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
76ers starters:
Joel Embiid
P.J. Tucker
Tobias Harris
De’Anthony Melton
Celtics starters tonight:
Blake Griffin
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
76ers starters:
Joel Embiid
P.J. Tucker
Tobias Harris
De’Anthony Melton
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Blake Griffin will start at center for the Celtics with Horford and Rob Williams out. – 7:08 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Whoops. Meant to tweet that below this one. Would assume Embiid gives it a go. Won’t be an easy night for Boston. Mazzulla has surprised me before, but I bet Blake Griffin starts. pic.twitter.com/bHWKFBTXXp – 7:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Joel Embiid is also a gametime decision for tonight’s game in Boston, per Doc Rivers. – 6:07 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joel Embiid is a game time decision. Doc Rivers said #76ers are confident in their plan to manage his foot. – 6:05 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Doc Rivers on the stress around the trade deadline:
Every team goes through it. Especially the good teams – those are places people want to stay pic.twitter.com/gsO4hclVlv – 6:04 PM
Doc Rivers on the stress around the trade deadline:
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid (sore foot) is a game time decision – 6:03 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Doc Rivers pregame says Joel Embiid is still a game time decision.
“I think we’re managing it well” – 6:03 PM
Doc Rivers pregame says Joel Embiid is still a game time decision.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Doc Rivers walking into his pregame presser: “All right guys I have an announcement … just kidding…” – 6:02 PM
The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported again Monday that the Celtics have shown interest in Spurs center Jakob Poeltl. Jared Weiss recently broke down that possibility. Here are several other power forwards and centers who could be available at the deadline for one reason or another. Keep in mind: By combining the contracts of Danilo Gallinari and Justin Jackson with future picks, the Celtics could absorb almost $10.5 million in returning salary. They could add Blake Griffin to that same package of players to take back almost $12.8 million. Any target making more than that would require the Celtics to part ways with at least one player a little tougher to move on from. -via The Athletic / January 31, 2023
“Chris Paul was on the Clippers,” Patrick Beverley said. “Then he left and I came on the Clippers. The Clippers went to the Western Conference Finals the only time. They didn’t go there with Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and the Lob City. They went there with me. -via YouTube / December 30, 2022
“For them to come in and ‘We’re only looking for you get 5 or 6 million dollars,’ I felt like that was the ultimate spit to my face when I literally just changed this whole organization around, we went to Western Conference finals. I didn’t think I got the fair end of the stick.” -via YouTube / December 30, 2022