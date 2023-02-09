Blazers telling teams Damian Lillard is not available

Chris Haynes: Teams inquiring about Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard are being told unequivocally that he is not available, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Teams inquiring about Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard are being told unequivocally that he is not available, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 11:28 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
“You have to trust the process and that we’re positioning ourselves to be able to do something that really helps us.” – Damian Lillard on the trade that sent Josh Hart to the NY Knicks for Cam Reddish and a lottery-protected first-round pick. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/VqK5scaFT6 – 2:00 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Don’t see any point in bypassing chance to improve by clinging to all three first rounders now with hope of whale. No whale ashore. Beal has been happy in DC, Lillard in Portland. LaVine not a whale. Ocean stripped of whales. Try to do what you can to improve otherwise. – 1:38 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard’s full thoughts on the Josh Hart trade and Cam Reddish: pic.twitter.com/Wucudn9Adr – 1:18 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Damian Lillard finished with his second career triple-double — 33 pts, 12 asts, 10 Rebs. It’s his 44th career 30-point, 10 assist game.
Jordan Poole had 38 points, his 10th 30-point game this season (matching his total from last season). – 12:25 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Damian Lillard is 14-for-14 on free throws through three quarters
The Warriors have attempted 8 free throws as a team – 11:50 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Malik Beasley’s 11.5 3’s per 36 minutes is the highest mark in the league, ahead of no. 2 Klay Thompson and no. 3 Damian Lillard.
Lakers are 24th in 3-point attempts per game, 29th in makes. – 8:33 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Sean Highkin @highkin
They’re also not doing anything they haven’t consulted with Dame on extensively and gotten his buy-in on the long-term plan. His opinion matters more than mine or yours. – 4:28 PM
They’re also not doing anything they haven’t consulted with Dame on extensively and gotten his buy-in on the long-term plan. His opinion matters more than mine or yours. – 4:28 PM
The Portland Trail Blazers have also expressed interest in Anunoby, league sources told HoopsHype. The Raptors like Canadian native Shaedon Sharpe from afar, and Anfernee Simons also has fans in Toronto. In Portland, however, they view Sharpe as a potential All-Star talent and are reluctant to part with the high-flying rookie sensation. Simons is averaging a career-high 21.8 points per game and has carried the CJ McCollum torch as Damian Lillard’s backcourt scoring mate. -via HoopsHype / February 9, 2023
Clutch Points: Damian Lillard’s post on IG after Josh Hart was traded to the Knicks: Lillard: “@Josh Hart All love and respect … no extra bra! 🙏🏽 ♾” Hart’s response: “It’s always love my brother ✊🏾 no one I respect more” pic.twitter.com/8dhkTyeoWK -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / February 9, 2023
With the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline just days away, the Portland Trail Blazers are actively looking to reshape the roster around star guard Damian Lillard, Danny Marang said during an appearance on KGW Sports Sunday with Orlando Sanchez. “From what I’ve heard, it does sound like Portland is definitely going to be active in the trade market,” said Marang, co-host of Danny & Dusty on Portland sports radio station 1080 The Fan. -via kgw.com / February 6, 2023