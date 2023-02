Blazers telling teams Damian Lillard is not available

With the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline just days away, the Portland Trail Blazers are actively looking to reshape the roster around star guard Damian Lillard, Danny Marang said during an appearance on KGW Sports Sunday with Orlando Sanchez. “From what I’ve heard, it does sound like Portland is definitely going to be active in the trade market,” said Marang, co-host of Danny & Dusty on Portland sports radio station 1080 The Fan. -via kgw.com / February 6, 2023