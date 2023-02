Bojan Bogdanovic has garnered serious interest from Lakers, Knicks and Bucks

Per league sources, the Pistons have been active in conversations, but it is not a guarantee that Bogdanovic, Burks or Saddiq Bey is moved by the deadline. Bogdanovic has garnered serious interest from the Knicks, Bucks and Lakers, per league sources. However, none of those three really has anything that would entice the Pistons to part ways with the 33-year-old forward who is having the best offensive season of his career. It feels like a third team would have to get involved for Detroit to get the type of return it would need to move its coveted trade chips before the deadline.Source: James L. Edwards III @ The Athletic