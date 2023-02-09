Bojan Bogdanovic has garnered serious interest from Lakers, Knicks and Bucks

Per league sources, the Pistons have been active in conversations, but it is not a guarantee that Bogdanovic, Burks or Saddiq Bey is moved by the deadline. Bogdanovic has garnered serious interest from the Knicks, Bucks and Lakers, per league sources. However, none of those three really has anything that would entice the Pistons to part ways with the 33-year-old forward who is having the best offensive season of his career. It feels like a third team would have to get involved for Detroit to get the type of return it would need to move its coveted trade chips before the deadline.
Source: James L. Edwards III @ The Athletic
On the eve of the trade deadline, Dwane Casey said that Bojan Bogdanovic and Alex Burks are “perfect fits” for the Pistons’ rebuild — now and going forward
Less than 24 hours before the trade deadline, I’m hearing the Pistons have not altered their asking price for Bojan Bogdanovic. Still seeking a lightly/unprotected first round pick at minimum.
General sense remains that the Pistons aren’t eager to part with their core players. – 3:45 PM
Mike Curtis: Dwane Casey on Alec Burks/Bojan Bogdanovic: “He’s that veteran you want on your team going forward…He and Bogey are the perfect fit for our rebuilding program when we’re ready to go forward and take off next year. Those two are just important pieces now and also going forward.” -via Twitter @MikeACurtis2 / February 8, 2023
Rival teams are still under the impression that Detroit actually plans to hold onto veteran sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic. -via Yahoo! Sports / February 7, 2023
For any team to land Bogdanovic, sources said, Detroit has set its asking price of at least an unprotected first-round pick, which Milwaukee could not trade until 2029. -via Yahoo! Sports / February 7, 2023
