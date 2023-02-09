Bones Hyland to Clippers

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Nuggets are trading Bones Hyland to the Clippers, source tells ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
But folks, if Bones’ trade value was actually higher than two second round picks, you think Calvin Booth would have been like “nah I want the second rounders” or something? – 2:02 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets will have an open roster after sending Bones Hyland to the Clippers. – 2:01 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The #Nuggets are sending Bones Hyland to the Clippers for two second-round picks, source confirms to @denverpost. – 1:59 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
It’s tough not getting serious value for Bones, but this was always a possibility. When he left the floor a couple weeks ago, it tanked his value. – 1:58 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Bones Hyland ranks 20th in efficiency among the 89 players attempting over 3 pull-up jump shots per game this season. – 1:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bones Hyland this season:
— Top 10 in 3s off the bench
— Top 15 in points off the bench
The newest Clipper. pic.twitter.com/F4b6HcHO4r – 1:57 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Nuggets are trading Bones Hyland to the Clippers for 2024 & 25 second-round picks, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/Vmbbvi7nly – 1:57 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Bones Hyland through his short NBA career thus far: 37% three-point shooter, 44% inside the arc, 2:1 assist to turnover ratio. – 1:57 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Two seconds for Bones feels extremely light and does not help at all for right now. I wonder if they’re still on the phones or were just trying to save some tax money. Rough trade in a vacuum. – 1:56 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Bones Hyland is getting traded to the LA Clippers. Him and Mike Malone have not seen eye to eye for most of this season. Nothing personal but the divorce was inevitable. – 1:56 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Clippers do not need to send back salary for Bones Hyland because they still have their $9.7 million Serge Ibaka trade exception from last year’s deadline. – 1:55 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Bones Hyland to the Clippers! We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:55 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Nuggets are trading Bones Hyland to the Clippers, source tells ESPN. – 1:52 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Me: I would get Bones a PnR Big who can roll or pop to give Hyland the bench stability for creating offense inside the 3-point line that he had with Boogie.
Nuggets: *trade for Thomas Bryant on an expiring*
Me: …SO IS DENVER KEEPING BONES THEN?? – 12:45 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
If the Nuggets don’t find a trade that they feel good about, they could definitely hold onto Bones Hyland past tomorrow’s deadline. That’s still a possibility. They’re not just going to give him away if there’s not a good offer out there. – 9:28 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Recorded a brand new #Nuggets Ink pod with all the latest on Bones, what Denver is seeking, a list of intriguing wings and two previously unreported and confirmed targets.
@MattDSchubert @denverpost
denverpost.com/2023/02/08/nug… – 8:58 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
My guess on what’s next based on my #feels: Wolves get Bones for cheap, trade Nowell to a team like the Clippers? and if they trade Naz I swear to goodness I’m gonna be sad. – 8:44 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
5 trades I predicted on pod last night:
1. OG/Thad to SAC for Barnes/Mitchell/two 1sts
2. Simmons to SA for Doug/J-Rich/1st
3. Russ/two 1sts to UTA for Conley/Beasley/Vando
4. Wiseman/Moody to CHA for PJ/Martin/Jalen McD
5. Bones to NYK for Reddish/pick
youtube.com/watch?v=S-0J7-… – 6:28 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Brand new #Nuggets Ink podcast: All the latest trade rumblings involving Bones Hyland, and two new names I’ve heard Denver is considering:
denverpost.com/2023/02/08/nug… – 6:03 PM
As for the reported notion that Nuggets ownership might not want to trade Hyland to Minnesota because of the history with Connelly, a Nuggets source insisted that it wouldn’t be an obstacle. And despite Hyland’s stated flaws, the fact remains that he’s a talented young player with two more affordable seasons left on his rookie deal ($2.3 million team option for next season; $4.1 million team option in the 2024-25 campaign) and restricted free agency thereafter. -via The Athletic / February 8, 2023
Nuggets guard Bones Hyland and forward Zeke Nnaji are considered attainable players on Denver’s roster for an upgrade to help win this season, sources say. -via HoopsHype / February 8, 2023
The Denver Post reported last week that the Nuggets were seeking a two-way rotation player and draft compensation, or a first-round pick for Hyland. Sources said the Nuggets felt they had traction on a first-round pick. The Nuggets (and other teams) could be waiting for other major dominoes to fall prior to Thursday’s deadline. Multiple league sources said Toronto, in addition to New Orleans and Minnesota, had registered some level of interest in Hyland. -via Denver Post / February 8, 2023