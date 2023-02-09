Bulls, Knicks re-open Zach LaVine trade talks

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Just heard from a source that Bulls and Knicks are revisiting talks on a LaVine trade. Talks began yesterday but broke off. Now back on. – 12:53 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Could Zach LaVine be the next star player who becomes available? basketballnews.com/stories/report… – 12:21 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Before moving Kevin Durant, the Nets spoke to the Bulls about a Zach LaVine trade, per @Matt Moore. 👀
“Keep an eye on Chicago, which continues to take offers for Zach LaVine… It’s not known how the Durant trade affects Brooklyn’s interest in LaVine.” actionnetwork.com/nba/nba-trade-… – 11:51 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The reasons for maxing LaVine from too many fans was: “Well, that’s what other teams are doing.” A lot of teams are run poorly. It’s a bad argument. Now, you have to get creative as hell to make this work, and need a dance partner to do so. – 10:08 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
I’m accused of being a Zach LaVine hater for over a year, but completely not true. I’m a max Zach LaVine hater. Bulls are really limited in what they can do today, and when you max a two guard that isn’t a two-way player … well, you turn into the Wizards very quickly. – 10:05 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Don’t see any point in bypassing chance to improve by clinging to all three first rounders now with hope of whale. No whale ashore. Beal has been happy in DC, Lillard in Portland. LaVine not a whale. Ocean stripped of whales. Try to do what you can to improve otherwise. – 1:38 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
“I gotta do better. It’s unacceptable for me to shoot that many free throws and miss … good job getting there, but just missing them. Shot them with confidence like I always do, but they just didn’t go in.’’ – LaVine on his seven missed free throws. – 11:03 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Grizzlies 104, Bulls 89
Season-low points and FG% at 36.8
This is fourth time the Bulls have failed to post their first 4-game win streak of season
Vucevic 28 pts, 17 rebs, 6 assists
LaVine 24 pts, 10-17 FTs
Morant 34 pts, 6 rebs, 7 assists – 10:22 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine splits two FTs to snap a 10-0 Grizzlies run and end a nearly 4-minute scoring drought.
LaVine is 8-15 from FT line. – 10:14 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
If Bulls lose this game, Zach LaVine will rue a very uncharacteristic night from the FT line for him. He’s now 7-13 after entering shooting 84.3% – 9:47 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Credit to the Bulls for clawing their way back into this one on a tough slog offensively.
LaVine has 16 points on 7 shots. – 9:29 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Ugly 1stH in Memphis, #Bulls trail 49-39 without DeRozan. Highlights are 12 pts by Dosunmu, 10 FTs from LaVine and 10 & 7 from Vuc.
Less positive is P-Will 2 pts, #Bulls 3-for-16 from 3, and no Drummond magic so far – 9:10 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
3 fouls on Jaren Jackson Jr.
LaVine drew the foul. He’s only 3-6 from the FT line to this point. – 8:59 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine makes his first FG at the 3:32 mark of the 2nd quarter, a 3-pointer. – 8:58 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starters for Grizz vs. Bulls. CHICAGO: starts Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams, Vucevic, LaVine and Dosunmu.
Grizz starters are Dillon, JJJ, Xavier Tillman, Ja and Desmond Bane.
Okay, @johnvarlas you can set your fantasy lineups now. – 7:53 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
NBA trade deadline week is fluid. But with 48 hours to go, the expectation remains the Bulls keep their core of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic intact for now
Some background as to why signs continue to point that way
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 3:28 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks are among the teams that have expressed interest in Zach LaVine, per @JamalCollier.
It seems unlikely that LaVine gets dealt prior to the deadline, but this may be a situation to monitor. basketballnews.com/stories/report… – 11:57 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Just months after the Bulls signed Zach LaVine to a five-year, $215 million extension, rival executives get the sense that LaVine “isn’t considered off the table” in trade talks, reports @Matt Moore.
Chicago would want “star assets” back for LaVine. basketballnews.com/stories/report… – 11:54 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
A few other notable players have favorable odds for the Lakers to be their next team, via @SportsBettingAG – Fred VanVleet, Zach LaVine and John Collins: pic.twitter.com/6rH3iQTOWI – 10:28 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Crack research from @Danny Leroux as we broadcasted. Klay Thompson’s 12-16 is only the 3rd game in NBA history where a player made 12 or more 3s and shot over 75% from 3. Steph vs the Pels in 2017 and Zach LaVine in that crazy game vs the Hornets were both 13-17. – 12:09 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Gregg Popovich with postgame hugs/convos with DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, the latter whom he coached in the Olympics. – 10:17 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 128, Spurs 104
Bulls win third straight, shoot 56.2% with 27 assists
Vucevic 22 pts, 14 rebs, 4 assists
Drummond 21 pts, 15 rebs, 3 steals (season-high pts, rebs)
LaVine 20 pts
DeRozan 19 pts, 5 assists
White 12 pts, 4 assists – 10:15 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
3Q: Bulls by 5
Both teams score under 30 in the 3Q
Keldon 21 pts
Poeltl 14 pts
Richardson 11 pts
SA +6 in paint
Vuc 22 pts
DeRozan 15 pts
LaVine 13 pts
Williams 11 pts
Ayo 10 pts
CHI +8 from mid-range pic.twitter.com/eJd2JvgNeq – 9:44 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Bulls by 3. After allowing 39 in the 1Q, the Spurs hold the Bulls to 23 in the 2Q.
Keldon 17 pts
Vucevic 15 pts
LaVine 11 pts
CHI +6 from mid-range
Not much defense at the rim for either team pic.twitter.com/wpdFHVvu8i – 9:04 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Another bad 2ndQ for #Bulls, the lead over San Antonio is down to 62-59. Not sure who they think that is playing center for Spurs, but there’s no reason not to score at the rim.
Vuc 15 & 9, LaVine still at 11; Keldon Johnson 17 – 9:03 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 62, Spurs 59 at half
Vucevic 15 pts, 9 rebs
DeRozan 8 pts, 4 assists
LaVine 11 pts
Johnson 17 pts – 9:01 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Bulls by 11
Chicago scored 39 in the opening quarter
LaVine 11 pts
CHI +6 from the NON-PAINT TWO
Keldon 8 pts pic.twitter.com/biKDDTW3Fc – 8:38 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls did what they should do in the 1stQ against a team that’s lost 8 in a row. They lead Spurs 39-28,l LaVine with 11 pts, Drummond 6 rebs – 8:37 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Bulls starers:
Ayo Dosunmu, Zach Lavine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams & Nikola Vucevic. – 7:44 PM
LaVine, who signed a five-year, $215 million contract extension in July, has drawn interest from several teams, including the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, but rival executives say the Bulls have shown little interest in moving him at the deadline. LaVine reiterated his commitment to Chicago recently, stating he signed an extension because he wanted to be with the Bulls and that hasn’t changed. “Team’s not playing well, so you’re always going to hear those stories,” LaVine told ESPN last week. -via ESPN / February 6, 2023
“Nothing new for me. Nine years of dealing with this. Play the next day. Practice. See what happens,” Zach LaVine said of the speculation swirling this time of year and the focus needed in advance of the trade deadline and All-Star break. “Guys are fine, at least from what I’ve noticed. Nobody is paying really big attention to it, unless they’re having private discussions they don’t want to share with the team. But I think it’s a little bit more what’s going on outside the locker room and outside the team and the media makes it a bigger deal than it is.” -via NBC Sports / February 5, 2023