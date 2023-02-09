Bulls plan to re-sign Nikola Vucevic?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Speaking to reporters in Brooklyn, Bulls VP Arturas Karnisovas says he wants Nikola Vucevic back and expressed confidence in the team’s ability to re-sign him – 6:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Karnišovas expressed confidence in Bulls’ ability to re-sign Vucevic and said he wants him back. – 6:00 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
AK says the Bulls plan to try to re-sign Vooch: “We want him to be here.” – 5:58 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
It was a whirlwind trade deadline day… just not for folks in Chicago.
The Bulls stood still, echoing the front office’s faith in the ability of LaVine, DeRozan and Vooch to get the job done. What comes next for a team still struggling to get over .500? chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 3:25 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Translation in VoochSpeak? “Two, years, $58 million for Myles … nice for Myles. But I’m the damn Vooch, and Vooch is better!” – 10:33 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
“It’s pretty well known around the league what I can do, what I bring to the table. That’s great for Myles, but I don’t try and compare myself to other guys where, ‘Hey, this is what he got, this is what I should get.’ ” – Vooch to the Sun-Times on Myles Turner extension. – 10:32 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nikola Jokic posts triple-double by halftime, Jonas Valanciunas and Nikola Vucevic get double-doubles #EuroWatch #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:11 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Nikola Vucevic still believes in the “Big Three,” and the roster in fact, and hopes it stays together at the deadline. Oh, and how serious is he? Vooch is also open to talking contract extension – and not just because Turner just inked a deal.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/2/7… – 11:15 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Grizzlies 104, Bulls 89
Season-low points and FG% at 36.8
This is fourth time the Bulls have failed to post their first 4-game win streak of season
Vucevic 28 pts, 17 rebs, 6 assists
LaVine 24 pts, 10-17 FTs
Morant 34 pts, 6 rebs, 7 assists – 10:22 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Ugly 1stH in Memphis, #Bulls trail 49-39 without DeRozan. Highlights are 12 pts by Dosunmu, 10 FTs from LaVine and 10 & 7 from Vuc.
Less positive is P-Will 2 pts, #Bulls 3-for-16 from 3, and no Drummond magic so far – 9:10 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starters for Grizz vs. Bulls. CHICAGO: starts Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams, Vucevic, LaVine and Dosunmu.
Grizz starters are Dillon, JJJ, Xavier Tillman, Ja and Desmond Bane.
Okay, @johnvarlas you can set your fantasy lineups now. – 7:53 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
NBA trade deadline week is fluid. But with 48 hours to go, the expectation remains the Bulls keep their core of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic intact for now
Some background as to why signs continue to point that way
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 3:28 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Vucevic and Drummond dominated the Spurs in Monday’s victory for the Bulls. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/player-g… – 11:15 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
A lot of interesting odds just surfaced involving potential future Lakers, via @SportsBettingAG – The Lakers are favored to be the next team of DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Bogdan Bogdanovic, which is interesting: pic.twitter.com/tvPpeAbudG – 10:25 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 128, Spurs 104
Bulls win third straight, shoot 56.2% with 27 assists
Vucevic 22 pts, 14 rebs, 4 assists
Drummond 21 pts, 15 rebs, 3 steals (season-high pts, rebs)
LaVine 20 pts
DeRozan 19 pts, 5 assists
White 12 pts, 4 assists – 10:15 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Andre Drummond with 15 & 13 in 16 minutes. Keep in mind, he signed a two-year deal. #Bulls have him for $3.36 million next season. Would be dumb to trade him when Vucevic is unrestricted and can do whatever he wants this summer. – 9:54 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls rallied at the end to take a 90-85 lead thru 3Qs. Spurs are keeping it close, maybe because it’s a McDermott/Stanley Johnson double revenge game.
Vucevic has 22 & 12, Drummond 9 & 10 against the Spurs’ bad interior defense. – 9:44 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
3Q: Bulls by 5
Both teams score under 30 in the 3Q
Keldon 21 pts
Poeltl 14 pts
Richardson 11 pts
SA +6 in paint
Vuc 22 pts
DeRozan 15 pts
LaVine 13 pts
Williams 11 pts
Ayo 10 pts
CHI +8 from mid-range pic.twitter.com/eJd2JvgNeq – 9:44 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Bulls by 3. After allowing 39 in the 1Q, the Spurs hold the Bulls to 23 in the 2Q.
Keldon 17 pts
Vucevic 15 pts
LaVine 11 pts
CHI +6 from mid-range
Not much defense at the rim for either team pic.twitter.com/wpdFHVvu8i – 9:04 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Another bad 2ndQ for #Bulls, the lead over San Antonio is down to 62-59. Not sure who they think that is playing center for Spurs, but there’s no reason not to score at the rim.
Vuc 15 & 9, LaVine still at 11; Keldon Johnson 17 – 9:03 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 62, Spurs 59 at half
Vucevic 15 pts, 9 rebs
DeRozan 8 pts, 4 assists
LaVine 11 pts
Johnson 17 pts – 9:01 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Vucevic playing defense when he has 2 fouls is a sight to behold. #Bulls slipping into “this is going to be easy” mode, lead is down to 56-51 late 2ndQ – 8:55 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Bulls starers:
Ayo Dosunmu, Zach Lavine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams & Nikola Vucevic. – 7:44 PM
More on this storyline
As of Tuesday, rival teams continue to operate under the premise that Arturas Karnišovas wants to see what his core can accomplish down the stretch run. This stance would be consistent with Karnišovas’ preseason expectations to improve on last season’s 46-victory campaign and first-round playoff exit. The stance, which obviously could be altered before Thursday’s deadline by an unforeseen, beneficial offer, certainly carries risk. Nikola Vucevic, for one, could become an unrestricted free agent if an extension isn’t reached by July 1. DeMar DeRozan becomes extension-eligible when the NBA’s fiscal year starts anew on July 1. -via NBC Sports / February 7, 2023
Also, the Bulls remain confident in their ability to re-sign Vucevic, who is having a strong season in his contract year. Trading away Wendell Carter Jr. and two first-round picks to lose Vucevic for nothing would be harmful, and management appears intent on not letting that happen. -via NBC Sports / February 7, 2023
Chicago: Alex Caruso (left midfoot soreness) and Patrick Williams (right ankle sprain) have been downgraded to questionable for Saturday’s game against Portland. Nikola Vucevic (left quadricep contusion) is probable. -via HoopsHype / February 3, 2023