Live stream: Bulls 38, Nets 32

The Chicago Bulls (26-28) play against the Brooklyn Nets (32-22) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday February 9, 2023
Chicago Bulls 38, Brooklyn Nets 32 (Q2 06:45)
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
A lot of notes from today’s media availability w/ Nets GM Sean Marks. Here are my cliff notes version: pic.twitter.com/vqtjsSlHq0 – 8:15 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Mikal Bridges is on TNT saying he got word of being traded from Damion Lee.
Not a Phoenix Suns executive.
D-Lee, a teammate.
Sports can be so cold and impersonal, which is one more reason salaries matter – 8:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson both introduced to the Barclays Center crowd to some applause. – 8:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Craziest thing to me about Luke Kennard’s tenure with Clippers…
471 NBA players have attempted at least 50 3s since start of 2020-21 season. Kennard’s 3% of 44.8 ranks behind only Joe Harris and Tony Snell. – 8:12 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Smooth with it.
@Zach LaVine | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/9Uy9KVRw8q – 8:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mikal Bridges just said on TNT he loves playing at MSG, then quickly corrected himself and said Barclays Center. Welcome to Brooklyn! – 8:10 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges on TNT says he kind of had a feeling since the summer he could be on the move with all the Kevin Durant stuff going on. Understands this is a business and is excited to get started in Brooklyn. He gets it for the Suns with KD, dropping a, “Shit…” on live TV. Oops! – 8:10 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Is Zach glad nothing happened today or showcasing himself for Knicks fans? He looks good, 5-6 FG for 12 pts and #Bulls lead Brooklyn 32-19 early 2ndQ – 8:07 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Nation is alive and well in NYC..tons of red and black Bulls apparel in attendance. – 8:05 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls treating bum team like bum team should be treated – up 11 early in the second quarter. – 8:04 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Up after one!
Zach with 12 points in the first in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/gW4Gzj5eC9 – 8:02 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Courtney Vandersloot and Breanna Stewart are both sitting courtside at tonight’s Brooklyn Nets game. – 8:02 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
“We tried to improve, but at what cost?”
Artūras Karnišovas says the Bulls attempted to make a move at the NBA trade deadline, but the emerged with their same, inconsistent core. chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 8:01 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago may have their eye on a former MVP. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/09/rep… – 8:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets trail the Bulls 25-19. Patty Mills with eight points off the bench. – 7:59 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
casual nutmeg dime from @Patrick Mills 😯 pic.twitter.com/O515oi91gL – 7:59 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Bulls so far tonight not exactly looking like a team that couldn’t be improved via trade. – 7:57 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Bulls GM Artūras Karnišovas said “there were so many buyers” on the trade market. He explained Chicago’s inactivity:
“There were a lot of teams that didn’t want to take a step back, including us. We tried to improve our team but at what cost? That price was not OK with us.” – 7:57 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Artūras Karnišovas expressed confidence he can re-sign Nikola Vucevic. The Bulls’ center is happy in Chicago and would be interested in an extension.
But there’s a caveat: If it gets to July 1, it’s not solely the Bulls’ call.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 7:56 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
It is pretty strange watching the first Suns game in 365 regular-season games and 35 playoff games without Mikal Bridges out there – 7:54 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Flight 8 in attack mode! ✈️
@Zach LaVine | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/GCGHohlkMp – 7:52 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Radio is LIVE..only local call. @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network. Bulls Nation – I love ya. What’s up? – 7:52 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls executive VP of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas did his best to explain the inactivity at the deadline on Thursday – including the how and why it went down.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/2/9… – 7:50 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Was the KD/Kyrie era a failure for the Nets?
Sean Marks: “I think it would be easy to look in from the outside — and honestly I look at it internally — and say, well, it didn’t work. Let’s be honest there. We did not reach the full potential of where we thought we can get to.” pic.twitter.com/DTDGWnaFTv – 7:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’re focused on tonight and also planning some things for the future.”
Monty Williams as #Suns traded Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, Dario Saric and picks and getting Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley.
On Durant fit: “We’ll just have to wait and see.” pic.twitter.com/urqiz3RgxH – 7:47 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
I’m so fascinated with this Nets situation/roster and where it goes from here during this season. – 7:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons and Patty Mills are Vaughn’s first two subs tonight. – 7:46 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
First Nets points for @Dorian Finney-Smith ✅ pic.twitter.com/rKXOYGHNiG – 7:46 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Mega Pod Part 1: @TheCrossover and #OpenFloor crew — @Howard Beck, @Chris Herring and @RohanNadkarni — discuss Phoenix’s big swing, Memphis standing pat, where the Nets go from here and more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 7:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Bulls already underway here. Got delayed by Sean Marks’ presser. More coming on that. Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith are in the lineup, Nets lead 4-2 early. – 7:39 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
After spending the last two weeks with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers, I’ve come to two conclusions: Too many players are unhappy, and Kyrie Irving may end up on the Lakers this summer. @The Athletic theathletic.com/4174031/2023/0… – 7:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I got to see them before they took off and it was emotional. Those two are near and dear to my heart. They literally are like my family.”
Monty Williams on Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson.
“That was hard to talk to those guys and then hug them before they got going.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/FvQXgrReZV – 7:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets GM Marks: “I’m not gonna sugarcoat it. It’s always difficult when you’re trading a player of that stature and that ilk; very difficult. My job as a GM and our job as a front office is to try and bring in that caliber of talent and so forth. So those decisions are not easy.” – 7:29 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks and newly-acquired Net Mikal Bridges pic.twitter.com/p8JCfY0zyp – 7:20 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Mikal Bridges is in Brooklyn. The Villanova invasion continues. pic.twitter.com/KWsWdSjSTv – 7:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mikal Bridges is here in the Barclays Center corridors. Looks kinda happy. – 7:17 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets starters tonight: Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Thomas, Royce O’Neale, Dorian Finney-Smith & Day’Ron Sharpe. It’s Finney-Smith’s 1st start as a Net & Dinwiddie’s 133rd Nets start. Apologies for earlier tweet mistakenly listing Shaedon Sharpe as starter. KD trade-induced brain fog. – 7:12 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks says he looks forward to seeing Mikal Bridges “honestly explode” as a player with the Nets. – 7:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks says he still expects the Nets to make the playoffs this season – 7:12 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Only local @Chicago Bulls call on the radio @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network 6:15 CT pre with my main man @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini and me I flat out love my job Let’s do this! pic.twitter.com/aIcpBIlXVE – 7:11 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets starters tonight: Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Thomas, Royce O’Neale, Dorian Finney-Smith and Shaedon Sharpe. This is Finney-Smith’s first start as a Net and Dinwiddie’s 133rd start for BKN. – 7:06 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Sean Marks didn’t want to call the Nets trade of Kevin Durant a “reset.”
“That gives us a clear pathway to rebuild… This has given us a clear pathway to continue this.” – 7:05 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets starters tonight vs. Chicago:
Dinwiddie, Thomas, O’Neale, Finney-Smith and Sharpe – 7:02 PM
Nets starters tonight vs. Chicago:
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters tonight: Dinwiddie, Thomas, O’Neale, Finney-Smith and Sharpe
This is Spencer Dinwiddie’s 133rd start as a Net and his first since 12/27/20 at Charlotte.
Dorian Finney-Smith will make his Brooklyn debut tonight. – 7:02 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Nets GM Sean Marks is about to speak to the media in a few minutes. – 7:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Our starting 5️⃣ tonight vs. the Nets.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/sMUfmnGfeC – 7:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar DeRozan is available to play tonight vs. Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/k5KKJe9Yow – 6:52 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
The trade is now complete.
Pacers sent the draft rights to Juan Pablo Vaulet to Brooklyn and have also waived James Johnson.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/pacers-acqui… – 6:47 PM
The trade is now complete.
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Post-deadline – Most players who’ve shot the league average (36.0%) or better on 75+ 3-point attempts…
1. Brooklyn: 9
2. Denver, Clippers, Minnesota, Philadelphia & Phoenix: 7
Fewest
30. Houston: 0
29. Charlotte: 1 – 6:47 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Post-deadline – Most players who’ve shot the league average (36.0%) or better on 75 3-point attempts…
1. Brooklyn: 9
2. Denver, Clippers, Minnesota, Philadelphia & Phoenix: 7
Fewest
30. Houston: 0
29. Charlotte: 1 – 6:47 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Nets are getting the Bucks 2nd round picks in 2028 and 2029 and the rights to Juan Pablo Vaulet from the Pacers. It’s part of the Kevin Durant trade, which is official and now a 4-team deal. – 6:45 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs list Ricky Rubio (left ACL injury management) as out tomorrow night in New Orleans. This signals he’ll likely play on Saturday night against the Bulls.
Dylan Windler is also out. – 6:44 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Brooklyn acquired Milwaukee’s 2028 and 2029 second-round picks for Jae Crowder.
And finally, something for Nets fans to rejoice about today:
Brooklyn also acquires the draft rights to guard Juan Pablo Vaulet from Indiana. A reunion, of sorts, I guess. – 6:43 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Dorian Finney-Smith warming up before his Nets debut. pic.twitter.com/Td0fLyl8ou – 6:37 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets announce Kevin Durant trade. GM Sean Marks says, “After thorough evaluation of the best path forward, we believe making this trade now positions the franchise for long-term success.” He adds that Nets “thank Kevin for the moments and memories he delivered our fanbase.” pic.twitter.com/rUGruHmvCu – 6:35 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Statement from Nets GM Sean Marks in the Kevin Durant trade: pic.twitter.com/isFKNDoRao – 6:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets GM Sean Marks in a statement on the KD trade 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/rgD9U9yKnb – 6:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets make Kevin Durant trade official. Sean Marks’ statement follows below: pic.twitter.com/0rSZBNbJqn – 6:33 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Durant trade now official as a four-team deal with Nets, Suns, Pacers and Bucks. – 6:32 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Newest members of #NetsWorld
Welcome to Brooklyn, Mikal and Cam! pic.twitter.com/InL8Fno1hl – 6:30 PM
Newest members of #NetsWorld
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Just bumped into Mikal Bridges getting a tour down below Barclays Center.
Looks like he’s getting settled in. – 6:29 PM
Just bumped into Mikal Bridges getting a tour down below Barclays Center.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Johnson, who is headed to Brooklyn whenever the KD trade is official, helped get teenage Day’Ron Sharpe to commit to UNC on a recruiting visit. They didn’t overlap in Chapel Hill but have a preexisting relationship from that. – 6:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said it was an emotional day with Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges leaving. Said he gave them a hug. #Suns – 6:13 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Bulls GM Artūras Karnišovas on Chicago’s quiet trade deadline:
“There were a lot of hypotheticals and a lot of rumors. We were pretty busy but nothing (happened).” pic.twitter.com/BVwVkRhLL6 – 6:10 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Speaking to reporters in Brooklyn, Bulls VP Arturas Karnisovas says he wants Nikola Vucevic back and expressed confidence in the team’s ability to re-sign him – 6:05 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I will always believe that the Nets would have won a title if they had traded all of their picks for Jrue Holiday in the 2020 offseason instead of waiting for James Harden two months later. They could’ve kept Jarrett Allen and the Bucks wouldn’t have Jrue. I’ll die on that hill. – 6:04 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said Cam Thomas and Spencer Dinwiddie spoke up about adjustments during halftime of Tuesday’s game.
When asked about who he views as the leader of this new group:
“I think we’ve tried to really foster an environment where I want multiple guys to speak up.” pic.twitter.com/FaaCc60lqw – 6:04 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Cam Thomas and Spencer Dinwiddie spoke up about adjustments during halftime of Tuesday’s game.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Karnišovas said the Bulls “tried to get in a lot of deals” but he still has confidence in this group, especially with some talent shifting to the Western Conference – 6:01 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Karnišovas expressed confidence in Bulls’ ability to re-sign Vucevic and said he wants him back. – 6:00 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
AK says the Bulls plan to try to re-sign Vooch: “We want him to be here.” – 5:58 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
AK still says he doesn’t know about Lonzo still and will have formal announcement after All-Star Break. Translation: Formally shut him down. – 5:58 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Karnišovas says there were a lot of buyers in the trade market and a lot of teams didn’t want to take a step back, including the Bulls. – 5:58 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
AK reiterates that Lonzo Ball updates won’t come until after the All-Star break. – 5:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked who the current voice in the locker room is given all the roster attrition, Vaughn said he probably has the loudest voice but everyone from Cam Thomas to Spencer Dinwiddie has chimed in. – 5:57 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Speaking to reporters in Brooklyn, Bulls chief basketball exec Arturas Karnišovas says he the team was “pretty active at the trade deadline, it just didn’t seem like there were deals to make for this group.” – 5:55 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls EVP Artūras Karnišovas: We were pretty active at the trade deadline. It just seemed like there weren’t deals to make to improve this group. – 5:55 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Artūras Karnišovas speaking to the media here in Brooklyn now.
“We were pretty active at the trade deadline, it just didn’t seem there were deals to make to improve this group.” – 5:55 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
LIVE: Artūras Karnišovas Media Availability twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:54 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nic Claxton is questionable for tonight. pic.twitter.com/g7nCwEVaIQ – 5:53 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn said Nic Claxton came in and experienced some “hamstring awareness.” He’s going through pregame warmups and the #Nets are listing him as questionable. – 5:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked Jacque Vaughn if he has talked to Kevin Durant since Tuesday’s game against the Suns. Said he’s not sure if he can answer that. Also, Nic Claxton is questionable with hamstring tightness. – 5:52 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say Nic Claxton has been downgraded to questionable with right hamstring tightness. – 5:51 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Could the Nets still make the playoffs without KD and Kyrie?
@Zach Lowe sees a path 👀 pic.twitter.com/3zhMrv0RmU – 5:43 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
As we wait for Karnisovas, reality is hoping Lonzo plays next season isn’t a fun option, but it’s the best one #Bulls have right now.
Can’t blame them for avoiding lux tax this season, but here’s hoping they have a more aggressive strategy this summer. – 5:41 PM
As we wait for Karnisovas, reality is hoping Lonzo plays next season isn’t a fun option, but it’s the best one #Bulls have right now.
Can’t blame them for avoiding lux tax this season, but here’s hoping they have a more aggressive strategy this summer. – 5:41 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith are not on Brooklyn’s injury report. They will make their Nets debut today. – 5:25 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Our story on the three-team deal between the Bucks, Nets and Pacers has been updated, at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/cbJeZ9ArkV
Here is what I believe should be the final bit of accounting on the deal: pic.twitter.com/kt4JhHnNN4 – 5:16 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Updates to Nets Status Report tonight vs. Chicago:
Sharpe (right foot soreness) – AVAILABLE
Watanabe (back tightness) – AVAILABLE – 5:15 PM
Updates to Nets Status Report tonight vs. Chicago:
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Day’Ron Sharpe (right foot soreness) and Yuta Watanabe (back tightness) are available for the #Nets. – 5:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets rule Day’Ron Sharpe and Yuta Watanabe available for tonight’s game. – 5:14 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Brooklyn Nets are the 2023 #NBATradeDeadline champions. They have more than 10 draft picks (5 1st and 7 2nd round picks) and a brand new core to build around. #NetsWorld – 4:57 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
As an example I give you Greg Mongroe, waived by the Nets on Feb 7th 2019, signed by the Sixers on April 4th 2019, starting for the Sixers in a playoff game on April 18th, 2019.
…I maybe could have picked a better example. – 4:51 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
As an example I give you Greg Mongroe, waived by the Nets on Feb 7th 2019, signed by the Sixers on April 4th 2019, starting for the Sixers in a playoff game on April 18th, 2019.
…I maybe could have picked a better example. – 4:50 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Masai says he doesn’t know how Brooklyn situation impacted trade market. “All I know is two incredible players went to the West.”
“As far as the trade market, nobody is talking serious until three o’clock.” – 4:33 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Newest Kings forward Kessler Edwards on his trade from Brooklyn and landing in Sacramento pic.twitter.com/7WFmkB43cx – 4:32 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Grading the Nets’ return for KD was one of the more difficult things I’ve had to do because of everything that went into this deal.
#Nets fans, I’m curious to hear, what‘s your grade? – 4:30 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Knicks, trade deadline, Josh Hart, Obi Toppin, Zach LaVine, Derrick Rose, OG Anunoby, Cam Reddish & more on The Putback w/@FredKatz, @CPTheFanchise & our lead guard @ChelseaSherrod: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:29 PM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
EXCLUSIVE: Brett Favre sues Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee over ‘defamatory allegations’ relating to $77m welfare fraud scheme mol.im/a/11733257 via @MailSport – 4:25 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Getting Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot to the New York Liberty was months in the making. Maybe more.
“Longest year of my life. I’m not lying.”
Now, they’re in Brooklyn and the Liberty have their sights on nothing less than greatness.
theathletic.com/4172477/2023/0… – 4:20 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
No. 2 picks in the NBA draft since Kevin Durant
Michael Beasley
Hasheem Thabeet
Evan Turner
Derrick Williams
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
Victor Oladipo
Jabari Parker
D’Angelo Russell
Brandon Ingram
Lonzo Ball
Marvin Bagley III
Ja Morant
James Wiseman
Jalen Green
Chet Holmgren – 4:11 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Are you ready for the Cam Thomas show Nets fans? With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving gone, Brooklyn could continue to lean on its hot-scoring guard to score big after three-straight record 40-plus games. bit.ly/3RQtaRW @andscape #nba #nets #NBATradeDeadline – 4:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
With Devin Booker (injury management), Cam Payne (foot) and Landry Shamet (foot) OUT, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and Dario Saric traded, #Suns have 9 players tonight at #Hawks.
Predicted starting 5:
Chris Paul, Damion Lee, Torrey Craig, Jock Landale, Deandre Ayton. – 4:03 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
I suppose there will be trickle-down forever, but here’s an updated look at the haul the Spurs eventually got for Kawhi Leonard in 2018:
2019 1st from TOR (took Keldon Johnson)
2022 1st from CHI (took Malaki Branham)
2024 1st from TOR
2025 1st from CHI
Four 2nd-round picks – 3:57 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls ball tonight in Brooklyn…only local call @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio net worth with @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini and me. 6:15 CT pre. – 3:54 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Trade Deadline Reaction Radio Roulette is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– Everything that just went down
– The Bulls
– Old Friends
– Second Round Pick currency
– Clippers musical chairs
– Eric Gordon has done it
📺 https://t.co/AE07slR9T5 pic.twitter.com/t2hQ7RLu1Y – 3:47 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Surprised the Raptors didn’t sell and the Nets didn’t move some wings.
Huge win for the Suns. Both of those squads had the pieces to help a West contender get a sizable upgrade.
A lot of West teams got a bit better but Dallas and Phoenix were the only two real needle movers. – 3:36 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Remember when KD-to-Phoenix was the move filling up your timeline? I shared my view of the Brooklyn blockbuster here, @TheAthletic
Nets drama aside, hoops purists should be happy that one of the game’s greats is in the Valley of the Sun(s).
theathletic.com/4171342/2023/0… – 3:33 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
It was a whirlwind trade deadline day… just not for folks in Chicago.
The Bulls stood still, echoing the front office’s faith in the ability of LaVine, DeRozan and Vooch to get the job done. What comes next for a team still struggling to get over .500? chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 3:25 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
I thought for sure they would at least add another veteran point guard … been asking Billy Donovan about that for the last few months. Don’t love the buy-out candidates … rather just ride with The Dragon! – 3:23 PM
I thought for sure they would at least add another veteran point guard … been asking Billy Donovan about that for the last few months. Don’t love the buy-out candidates … rather just ride with The Dragon! – 3:23 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Keep an eye on the buyout market. With several point guards being traded today, the Bulls could look to bolster their backcourt with a veteran addition.
With limited money, Chicago has to hope DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević are enough to entice a player to sign. – 3:21 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls fans are going to be real thrilled when the team officially rules Lonzo Ball out for the remainder of the season by the All-Star Break. Maybe it happens today, but too much bad news in one day is never a good thing. – 3:19 PM
Bulls fans are going to be real thrilled when the team officially rules Lonzo Ball out for the remainder of the season by the All-Star Break. Maybe it happens today, but too much bad news in one day is never a good thing. – 3:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Someone explain what the hell the Raptors/Blazers/Nets/Bulls were thinking to me like I’m 5 – 3:14 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Much like they did in the summer when teams came a calling – Bulls have placed a high value on the players on this roster – it sounds like too high in some cases. – 3:14 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Spurs basically lost Kawhi, Danny, D White and Dejounte and now have:
Keldon
Branham
Wesley
Langford
Graham
23 Hornets first (protected)
24 Raptors first
25 Hawks first
25 Bulls first
26 Hawks frp swap
27 Hawks first
28 Celtics frp swap
10 seconds – 3:07 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
You could say the same about Chicago too as they stand pat. I’m not saying these teams beat Boston! They won’t. They’re tough potential opponents for a 1 seed though! – 3:06 PM
You could say the same about Chicago too as they stand pat. I’m not saying these teams beat Boston! They won’t. They’re tough potential opponents for a 1 seed though! – 3:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Live now breaking down Nets with @bansky live.onamp.com/q204bJ2Mhxb – 3:06 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls stay pat at the deadline – Bulls one of two teams to not make a move – they did entertain talks about Zach LaVine, but never found a match on players in return.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/2/9… – 3:06 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Wait, the trade deadline is over? Brooklyn is just keeping 9 wings? What the hell? – 3:06 PM
Wait, the trade deadline is over? Brooklyn is just keeping 9 wings? What the hell? – 3:06 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
The NBA trade deadline has passed and for the second straight year, the Chicago Bulls stood pat.
At 26-28, the Bulls are one of two teams (Cavs) who did not make a trade today – 3:04 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
What a disaster trade deadline for the Bulls. They were one of the teams that needed to make a move the most.
Instead, they were one of only two teams (Cavs were the other) that did nothing. – 3:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Looks like #Raptors will stay alive in the east. I’ve said you don’t want to play them R1. Have to think they can rise up into the play-in, especially if Brooklyn slides.
East playoff picture is probably the 10 teams in now. Indy could maybe sneak back in. – 3:03 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
From all the reports what is the 1st round pick tally?
Nets got 4 for Durant
Spurs got 1 from Toronto for Poeltl
the reported Jazz deal.
Any others? – 3:03 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
A weird deadline where I’m so confused on some team’s directions.
Portland selling their wings but keeping everything else? I guess? Brooklyn keeping all 15 big wings? Toronto being… buyers? Detroit getting another center like they needed another hole in their head? – 3:02 PM
A weird deadline where I’m so confused on some team’s directions.
Portland selling their wings but keeping everything else? I guess? Brooklyn keeping all 15 big wings? Toronto being… buyers? Detroit getting another center like they needed another hole in their head? – 3:02 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
TrueHoop on most of what we know so far.
David Thorpe on trades by the Suns, Nets, Lakers, Jazz, Wolves, Knicks, Blazers, Raptors, Spurs, Sixers, Hornets, Nuggets, Clippers, Celtics, Thunder, Pistons, Hawks, Warriors, Magic, Grizzlies, and Pelicans truehoop.com/p/the-suns-go-… – 3:01 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
It’s 2 p.m. central. The NBA trade deadline has passed.
The Bulls stood pat. – 3:00 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
In Kevin Durant’s last 19 games played with the Brooklyn Nets the team went 17-2. – 2:57 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
On Zach LaVine, Knicks communicated to someone earlier this afternoon that trade for LaVine was highly unlikely to happen. – 2:53 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Reporting on the process that led the Nets to work with only the Suns on a Kevin Durant trade: pic.twitter.com/nHBdBCjyWN – 2:52 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets roster as of now:
Guards:
Dinwiddie
Cam
Curry
Sumner
Mills
Wings:
Bridges
Finney-Smith
Johnson
O’Neale
Harris
Watanabe
Bigs:
Claxton
Simmons
Sharpe
Quite the logjam at the wing spot, but all of those guys are under contract next year. Curry’s expiring should be moved. – 2:48 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets still have a roster spot to fill following the Jae Crowder trade. – 2:41 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
All we need now is for a Chicago Bulls press conference in which they talk about how they want to wait and see what they have, and for the Nets to sign Eddie Gill for the eleventh time, and then I think we’re done here. – 2:40 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls fans, how are you feeling with 30 minutes remaining before the NBA trade deadline? – 2:30 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls aren’t as married to Zach LaVine as some may think. Thirty minutes to see what the market offers, and could continue in the offseason if there’s no match. – 2:30 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
30 minutes from the deadline, things we’re still waiting on:
– Wyd Raptors?
– Zach LaVine?
– Jordan Clarkson?
– John Collins? – 2:29 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
In honor of Black History Month, we’re excited to shine the spotlight on HSE teammates who graduated from HBCUs. 👏 Continue the celebration with us on HBCU Night this Saturday vs the Nuggets!
🎟️ https://t.co/BZOYtWu9B6
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Latest I’ve heard is no talk in NY of Zach Lavine but since there are lots of voices at MSG and everyone seems to be getting traded in the last hour, who knows? – 2:24 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Could the reporting of the Nets-Bucks-Pacers trade be more confusing? – 2:17 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Brooklyn, we’re in the house.
⏰ 6:30 pm CT
📺 @NBCSChicago
📻 @670TheScore pic.twitter.com/9Oi7lf6HfS – 2:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I would think Seth Curry has to be on the move in the next hour as a veteran on an expiring salary.
Be on the lookout. – 2:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I would think Seth Curry has to be on the move in the next hour a veteran with an expiring salary.
Be on the lookout. – 2:07 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
1 hour until the trade deadline…
Reminder: This Mavs front office completed the Kristaps Porzingis-Spencer Dinwiddie trade less than a half-hour before last year’s deadline.
How y’all feeling? pic.twitter.com/3Wd68sSHQz – 2:02 PM
1 hour until the trade deadline…
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
One thing Wolves fans should be tracking: What Mikal Bridges, who is in year one of a 4-year, $91M deal, gets traded for
If Bridges does get traded for multiple 1sts on that deal, to me, that signals Jaden McDaniels’ contract extension this summer will be for over 4-years, $100M – 1:59 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls-Knicks trying to figure out a match for players … Zach LaVine reunited with Thibs …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/2/9… – 1:58 PM
Bulls-Knicks trying to figure out a match for players … Zach LaVine reunited with Thibs …
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Losing Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Dario Saric in the same trade deadline definitely hurts the vibes as far as fan favorites are concerned. You do that every single time for Kevin Durant, but Super Dario were certainly be missed – 1:56 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
What’s next for the #Nets after trading Kevin Durant?
@Howard Beck says Brooklyn is one of the most interesting teams as we approach the deadline #NetsWorld #NBATradeDeadline pic.twitter.com/2jjkDYiObb – 1:45 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
LaVine on Thibs from 2020:
“I understand the business of basketball. Yeah, he traded me, but for that one season he did coach me, he gave me an opportunity. He put the ball in the hands of 20, 21-year-old kid and said, ‘Go hoop.’ That’s bigger than the business of basketball.’’ – 1:44 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
DeMar
Forbes
Eubanks
D White
Dejounte
Poeltl
Branham
Wesley
Langford
23 Hornets first (protected)
24 Raptors first
25 Hawks first
25 Bulls first
25 Bulls second
26 Hawks frp swap
27 Hawks first
27 second
28 Celtics frp swap
28 Heat second
28 Nuggets second
2 seconds – 1:43 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Sixers also have a pair of trade exceptions — a $1.669m one from last year (which expires tomorrow) from the Drummond trade, and one for just under $2.45m they generated in the Thybulle/McDaniels swap (assuming no more moving parts).
The latter exception expires in a year. – 1:36 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Dinwiddie back to the Nets. Poeltl back to the Raptors. Russell back to the Lakers. Derrick Rose maybe back to the Bulls. pic.twitter.com/uAGyAMbD2B – 1:34 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
But Kyrie had taken two extended absences without giving the team notice the season prior. He was then suspended early this year for the antisemitic film.
Many within the NBA have said, “It’s always something with Kyrie.”
That proved to be true in Brooklyn. – 1:31 PM
