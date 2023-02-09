Bulls vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Chicago Bulls play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center

The Chicago Bulls are spending $5,794,030 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $5,600,403 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday February 9, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: TNT

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: WFAN-FM

Away Radio: 670 The Score

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eurohoops

@Eurohoopsnet

Kevin Durant is heading to Pheonix in blockbuster trade 3:16 AM Kevin Durant is heading to Pheonix in blockbuster trade eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14…

Ryan Ward

@RyanWardLA

Steph, Klay, KD, CP3, Booker, Kawhi, PG, LeBron, AD are now all in the same division… AND who is on top? De’Aaron Fox and the Kings 👀 Only a few games ahead, but still, that’s crazy… 3:13 AM Steph, Klay, KD, CP3, Booker, Kawhi, PG, LeBron, AD are now all in the same division… AND who is on top? De’Aaron Fox and the Kings 👀 Only a few games ahead, but still, that’s crazy… pic.twitter.com/6T1sWhMfqP

Dalton Johnson

@DaltonJ_Johnson

Josh Hart got traded literally minutes before tipoff tonight in Portland and the KD news dropped right when Donte DiVincenzo was finishing his postgame press conference.

What a night. Still wrapping my head around this one – Josh Hart got traded literally minutes before tipoff tonight in Portland and the KD news dropped right when Donte DiVincenzo was finishing his postgame press conference.What a night. Still wrapping my head around this one – 3:10 AM

BasketNews

@BasketNews_com

6. 🇸🇮 Bostjan Nachbar 1282

7. 🇸🇮 Zoran Dragic 1194

8. 🇸🇮 Jaka Blazic 991

9. 🇸🇮 Marko Milic 982

10. 🇸🇮 Luka Doncic 845

(via @DariusGaruolis) – 6. 🇸🇮 Bostjan Nachbar 12827. 🇸🇮 Zoran Dragic 11948. 🇸🇮 Jaka Blazic 9919. 🇸🇮 Marko Milic 98210. 🇸🇮 Luka Doncic 845(via @DariusGaruolis) – 3:05 AM

Gerald Bourguet

@GeraldBourguet

From “Is Devin Booker actually good?” to Chris Paul and Kevin Durant wanting to play with him.

Monty Williams, James Jones, Mat Ishbia and tons of other people deserve credit for turning the Suns into a contender and destination around the league, but it all starts with Book. – From “Is Devin Booker actually good?” to Chris Paul and Kevin Durant wanting to play with him.Monty Williams, James Jones, Mat Ishbia and tons of other people deserve credit for turning the Suns into a contender and destination around the league, but it all starts with Book. – 2:57 AM

Callie Caplan

@CallieCaplan

Kyrie Irving reacts to Kevin Durant trade to Suns: ‘I’m just glad he got out of there’ 2:56 AM Kyrie Irving reacts to Kevin Durant trade to Suns: ‘I’m just glad he got out of there’ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…

Aaron J. Fentress

@AaronJFentress

We shall see what happens tomorrow.

But…

Suns get Durant

Dallas gets Kyrie

Lakers get Russell, Vanderbilt, Rui and Beasley.

Blazers get Cam Reddish.

Sounds about right. – We shall see what happens tomorrow.But…Suns get DurantDallas gets KyrieLakers get Russell, Vanderbilt, Rui and Beasley.Blazers get Cam Reddish.Sounds about right. – 2:54 AM

Peter Vecsey

@PeterVecsey1

This just in: the Nets placed Ben Simmons on EBay… – This just in: the Nets placed Ben Simmons on EBay… – 2:53 AM

Peter Vecsey

@PeterVecsey1

I like the Nets immediate and long term future a whole lot more than the setting Suns. Durant is almost as fragile as A. Davis. Paul’s warranty has run out. Ayton must become Bill Russell on defense. Demonstrated total disregard & disdain for restocking roster with 1st rounders. – I like the Nets immediate and long term future a whole lot more than the setting Suns. Durant is almost as fragile as A. Davis. Paul’s warranty has run out. Ayton must become Bill Russell on defense. Demonstrated total disregard & disdain for restocking roster with 1st rounders. – 2:51 AM

Tony Jones

@Tjonesonthenba

If Brooklyn was gonna trade KD, why did they take back a win now package from Dallas? – If Brooklyn was gonna trade KD, why did they take back a win now package from Dallas? – 2:50 AM

CBS NBA

@CBSSportsNBA

Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant being traded from Nets to Suns: ‘I’m just glad that he got out of there’

cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 2:48 AM Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant being traded from Nets to Suns: ‘I’m just glad that he got out of there’

Brad Townsend

@townbrad

Kyrie Irving reacts to Kevin Durant trade to Phoenix: ‘I’m just glad he got out of there’ 2:46 AM Kyrie Irving reacts to Kevin Durant trade to Phoenix: ‘I’m just glad he got out of there’ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…

Brandon Rahbar

@BrandonRahbar

Nets really traded Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for Cam Thomas and Victor Wembanyama. – Nets really traded Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for Cam Thomas and Victor Wembanyama. – 2:46 AM

Alex Kennedy

@AlexKennedyNBA

It’s worth noting that Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are friends and have trained together in the offseason.

When two focal points are adjusting to playing together and trying to get on the same page, it typically helps when they already have a relationship. – It’s worth noting that Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are friends and have trained together in the offseason.When two focal points are adjusting to playing together and trying to get on the same page, it typically helps when they already have a relationship. – 2:45 AM

Kevin Pelton

@kpelton

Kevin Durant trade grades are here:

As always, the running file preview might not show the latest update, but it should be on the page. – Kevin Durant trade grades are here: es.pn/3XlOos0 (ESPN+)As always, the running file preview might not show the latest update, but it should be on the page. – 2:41 AM

Alex Kennedy

@AlexKennedyNBA

A few weeks ago, the Brooklyn Nets had won 16-of-17 games (including 12-straight wins). They looked like a legitimate contender, and it seemed the drama was behind them.

Life comes at you fast. – A few weeks ago, the Brooklyn Nets had won 16-of-17 games (including 12-straight wins). They looked like a legitimate contender, and it seemed the drama was behind them.Life comes at you fast. – 2:36 AM

BasketNews

@BasketNews_com

Kyrie Irving found out about Kevin Durant being traded when he was in the post-game press conference.

Kyrie reacted to the trade, providing a lengthy and honest answer about what really happened in Brooklyn 👇

basketnews.com/news-185014-ky… – 2:35 AM Kyrie Irving found out about Kevin Durant being traded when he was in the post-game press conference.Kyrie reacted to the trade, providing a lengthy and honest answer about what really happened in Brooklyn 👇

Anil Gogna

@AnilGognaNBA

KD landing with PHX will likely increase OG’s market value, which is at an all-time high for a non-All Star. TOR could cash in on his value and then retain both Gary & Fred. Lots of options for TOR in the final hours. All eyes on OG, Gary & Fred. – KD landing with PHX will likely increase OG’s market value, which is at an all-time high for a non-All Star. TOR could cash in on his value and then retain both Gary & Fred. Lots of options for TOR in the final hours. All eyes on OG, Gary & Fred. – 2:35 AM

Gordon Gross

@GMoneyNuggs

I understand that Nugglife has Denver fans on edge 24/7, but I’m gonna need everyone to breathe about the KD thing.

The playoffs are about having a big enough ship to ride out the waves, and Denver has the biggest aircraft carrier in the league. Enjoy the battle – it’ll be fun. – I understand that Nugglife has Denver fans on edge 24/7, but I’m gonna need everyone to breathe about the KD thing.The playoffs are about having a big enough ship to ride out the waves, and Denver has the biggest aircraft carrier in the league. Enjoy the battle – it’ll be fun. – 2:26 AM

Kevin O’Connor

@KevinOConnorNBA

Mikal Bridges just had the best scoring month of his career (23 PPG on 17 FGA). He’s 26 and fits the trajectory of Brooklyn’s youth: Cam Thomas, Nic Claxton & Cam Johnson. Seeing tweets about the Nets flipping Bridges. I don’t think that makes sense unless the return is massive. – Mikal Bridges just had the best scoring month of his career (23 PPG on 17 FGA). He’s 26 and fits the trajectory of Brooklyn’s youth: Cam Thomas, Nic Claxton & Cam Johnson. Seeing tweets about the Nets flipping Bridges. I don’t think that makes sense unless the return is massive. – 2:26 AM

David Hardisty

@clutchfans

We’re up late talking about the big KD trade news and how it impacts the playback.tv/rocketswatch – 2:25 AM We’re up late talking about the big KD trade news and how it impacts the #Rockets

Alex Schiffer

@Alex__Schiffer

Suns are at the Mavericks on Sunday March 5 which will be Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s first game against each other since leaving the Nets. – Suns are at the Mavericks on Sunday March 5 which will be Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s first game against each other since leaving the Nets. – 2:24 AM

Bill Simmons

@BillSimmons

KD and Kyrie left behind 7 total playoff wins, two first round sweeps, a broken Ben Simmons and 15 3 + D wings. Thanks for everything Brooklyn! – KD and Kyrie left behind 7 total playoff wins, two first round sweeps, a broken Ben Simmons and 15 3 + D wings. Thanks for everything Brooklyn! – 2:23 AM

Kellan Olson

@KellanOlson

The Phoenix Suns are acquiring Kevin Durant.

It is the biggest trade in franchise history so by default it becomes the biggest gamble in franchise history.

The price matches the precedent.

On KD’s greatness, the risk/reward and much more: 2:21 AM The Phoenix Suns are acquiring Kevin Durant.It is the biggest trade in franchise history so by default it becomes the biggest gamble in franchise history.The price matches the precedent.On KD’s greatness, the risk/reward and much more: arizonasports.com/story/3200785/…

Ian Begley

@IanBegley

If Nets-Suns Kevin Durant trade hadn’t been finalized tonight, teams expected to pick it up early Thursday AM & get to finish line. For Nets, finalizing it early Thurs gives them opportunity to do more before 3p deadline. BKN spoke w/a few teams about Ben Simmons post-Kyrie trade – If Nets-Suns Kevin Durant trade hadn’t been finalized tonight, teams expected to pick it up early Thursday AM & get to finish line. For Nets, finalizing it early Thurs gives them opportunity to do more before 3p deadline. BKN spoke w/a few teams about Ben Simmons post-Kyrie trade – 2:14 AM

Emiliano Carchia

@Sportando

Kevin Durant to sign with Phoenix Suns

sportando.basketball/en/kevin-duran… – 2:14 AM Kevin Durant to sign with Phoenix Suns

Neil Dalal

@NeilDalal96

I was in New York when Kyrie Irving got traded Sunday and now in Phoenix as Kevin Durant gets traded 2:12 AM I was in New York when Kyrie Irving got traded Sunday and now in Phoenix as Kevin Durant gets traded pic.twitter.com/1GeHps6KrS

Sam Quinn

@SamQuinnCBS

This postseason might feature…

Kevin Durant vs. Kyrie Irving

Kevin Durant vs. the Warriors

LeBron James vs. Kyrie Irving

LeBron James vs. the Warriors

And that’s just the old dudes! The young teams are pretty damn good themselves. – This postseason might feature…Kevin Durant vs. Kyrie IrvingKevin Durant vs. the WarriorsLeBron James vs. Kyrie IrvingLeBron James vs. the WarriorsAnd that’s just the old dudes! The young teams are pretty damn good themselves. – 2:07 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski

@wojespn

Toronto’s talks on forward O.G. Anunoby are rolling into the final hours of the trade deadline. The landing of Kevin Durant with the Suns could escalate Anunoby’s value among Western Conference teams pursuing an elite forward to defend Durant. – Toronto’s talks on forward O.G. Anunoby are rolling into the final hours of the trade deadline. The landing of Kevin Durant with the Suns could escalate Anunoby’s value among Western Conference teams pursuing an elite forward to defend Durant. – 2:07 AM

Nick Friedell

@NickFriedell

This deal also sets up another chance for KD to finally play in front of fans at Chase Center.

The Suns play the Warriors in San Francisco on March 13. – This deal also sets up another chance for KD to finally play in front of fans at Chase Center.The Suns play the Warriors in San Francisco on March 13. – 2:06 AM

Eric Smith

@Eric__Smith

In 4 days…

Kyrie was traded to DAL…

LeBron set the all-time scoring record…

Durant was traded to PHX…

Westbrook was dealt from LAL…

Multiple other deals went down…

Mannnn, the NBA is wild. – In 4 days…Kyrie was traded to DAL…LeBron set the all-time scoring record…Durant was traded to PHX…Westbrook was dealt from LAL…Multiple other deals went down…Mannnn, the NBA is wild. – 2:04 AM

Kristian Winfield

@Krisplashed

The superstar days in Brooklyn are over. So are the days of competing for a championship.

And it’s unclear if the Nets will ever be able to sell another superstar-caliber talent on coming to Brooklyn in the near future. 2:03 AM The superstar days in Brooklyn are over. So are the days of competing for a championship.And it’s unclear if the Nets will ever be able to sell another superstar-caliber talent on coming to Brooklyn in the near future. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…

Kristian Winfield

@Krisplashed

Nets also don’t play the Suns until next season. – Nets also don’t play the Suns until next season. – 2:01 AM

Barry Jackson

@flasportsbuzz

Mitchell, Kyrie, Russell (to lesser extent) and Durant heading elsewhere uis tough stretch for franchise that brought us Zo, Shaq, Hardaway, LeBron, Bosh through trades or FA. Such is life. – Mitchell, Kyrie, Russell (to lesser extent) and Durant heading elsewhere uis tough stretch for franchise that brought us Zo, Shaq, Hardaway, LeBron, Bosh through trades or FA. Such is life. – 1:59 AM

Bill Reiter

@sportsreiter

Big loser in the Durant trade: Kyrie. Any question of whether or not he’ll work in Dallas is a moot point now. – Big loser in the Durant trade: Kyrie. Any question of whether or not he’ll work in Dallas is a moot point now. – 1:56 AM

Adam Spolane

@AdamSpolane

The documentary that gets made about the Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving era Nets is really gonna be something. Jacque Vaughn had more coaching stints than the team had playoff series wins – The documentary that gets made about the Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving era Nets is really gonna be something. Jacque Vaughn had more coaching stints than the team had playoff series wins – 1:55 AM

Kristian Winfield

@Krisplashed

Kyrie on KD getting traded to the Suns: “I’m glad he got out of there (Brooklyn).” – Kyrie on KD getting traded to the Suns: “I’m glad he got out of there (Brooklyn).” – 1:55 AM

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

Forgot KD was out through the All-Star break, therefore wouldn’t play the Kings on Valentine’s Day. – Forgot KD was out through the All-Star break, therefore wouldn’t play the Kings on Valentine’s Day. – 1:53 AM

Jorge Sierra

@hoopshype

Phoenix Suns salary cap situation.

They could be paying KD, Booker and Ayton a combined $144.3 million by 2025-26.

hoopshype.com/lists/phoenix-… – 1:53 AM Phoenix Suns salary cap situation.They could be paying KD, Booker and Ayton a combined $144.3 million by 2025-26.

Jonathan Feigen

@Jonathan_Feigen

Amazing to think that by the end of the season Durant, Westbrook and Harden will have combined to have played on 11 teams since they were OKC teammates. – Amazing to think that by the end of the season Durant, Westbrook and Harden will have combined to have played on 11 teams since they were OKC teammates. – 1:51 AM

Marc J. Spears

@MarcJSpears

Business of the NBA is crazy. Just last night Mikal Bridges was having a great time joking in the visiting locker room at Barclays Center with Suns teammates Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Cam Johnson after beating the Nets. Now the next locker room Bridges will enter is the… – Business of the NBA is crazy. Just last night Mikal Bridges was having a great time joking in the visiting locker room at Barclays Center with Suns teammates Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Cam Johnson after beating the Nets. Now the next locker room Bridges will enter is the… – 1:50 AM

Brian Robb

@BrianTRobb

For the night owls: A first look at the Kevin Durant trade through a Celtics lens. What does it mean for Boston at the trade deadline and beyond 1:50 AM For the night owls: A first look at the Kevin Durant trade through a Celtics lens. What does it mean for Boston at the trade deadline and beyond masslive.com/celtics/2023/0…

Marc J. Spears

@MarcJSpears

Business of the NBA is crazy. Just last night Bridges was having a great time joking in the visiting locker room at Barclays Center with Suns teammates Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Cam Johnson after beating the Nets. Now the next locker room Bridges will enter is the Nets’ as… – Business of the NBA is crazy. Just last night Bridges was having a great time joking in the visiting locker room at Barclays Center with Suns teammates Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Cam Johnson after beating the Nets. Now the next locker room Bridges will enter is the Nets’ as… – 1:50 AM

Law Murray

@LawMurrayTheNU

There’s a chance that the Brooklyn Nets are responsible for both Conference Finals

Suns (Kevin Durant) vs Mavericks (Kyrie Irving)

76ers (James Harden) vs Celtics (Jaylen Brown/Jayson Tatum) – There’s a chance that the Brooklyn Nets are responsible for both Conference FinalsSuns (Kevin Durant) vs Mavericks (Kyrie Irving)76ers (James Harden) vs Celtics (Jaylen Brown/Jayson Tatum) – 1:49 AM

Sam Quinn

@SamQuinnCBS

Which of Brooklyn’s former Big Three currently has the best team? – Which of Brooklyn’s former Big Three currently has the best team? – 1:49 AM

Michael Scotto

@MikeAScotto

The Brooklyn Nets are open to flipping newly acquired forward Jae Crowder ahead of the trade deadline, league sources told The Brooklyn Nets are open to flipping newly acquired forward Jae Crowder ahead of the trade deadline, league sources told @Jorge Sierra . – 1:49 AM

Brad Townsend

@townbrad

Apologies, shot several Irving videos, THIS is his reaction to the Durant trade. 1:49 AM Apologies, shot several Irving videos, THIS is his reaction to the Durant trade. pic.twitter.com/PF3fri4hmf

Chris Fedor

@ChrisFedor

NBA Trade Deadline 2023: Kevin Durant reportedly traded from Brooklyn to Phoenix

cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/k… – 1:49 AM NBA Trade Deadline 2023: Kevin Durant reportedly traded from Brooklyn to Phoenix

Barry Jackson

@flasportsbuzz

Crowder generally has not wanted buyout because he loses Bird rights in that scenario. Not sure why Nets, in playoff position, wouldn’t want him – Crowder generally has not wanted buyout because he loses Bird rights in that scenario. Not sure why Nets, in playoff position, wouldn’t want him – 1:49 AM

Will Guillory

@WillGuillory

KD will be able to say he played with Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving and Chris Paul.

Four of the greatest point guards to ever do it. That’s wild. – KD will be able to say he played with Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving and Chris Paul.Four of the greatest point guards to ever do it. That’s wild. – 1:48 AM

StatMuse

@statmuse

Most mid-range buckets per game:

4.5 — DeMar

4.0 — Durant

2.8 — Booker 1:48 AM Most mid-range buckets per game:4.5 — DeMar4.0 — Durant2.8 — Booker pic.twitter.com/QtjtVeAsSk

Adrian Wojnarowski

@wojespn

The Nets are expected to explore trade scenarios for Jae Crowder ahead of today’s 3 PM ET deadline, sources tell ESPN. – The Nets are expected to explore trade scenarios for Jae Crowder ahead of today’s 3 PM ET deadline, sources tell ESPN. – 1:48 AM

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

So Kings return to Sacramento to host Kyrie Irving and his new Dallas Mavericks on Friday and Saturday, then head to Phoenix to spend Valentine’s Day on Tuesday with Kevin Durant and his new Phoenix Suns team. – So Kings return to Sacramento to host Kyrie Irving and his new Dallas Mavericks on Friday and Saturday, then head to Phoenix to spend Valentine’s Day on Tuesday with Kevin Durant and his new Phoenix Suns team. – 1:47 AM

Chris Fedor

@ChrisFedor

#Cavs fans: Keep an eye on Donovan Mitchell’s buddy and former Jazz teammate Royce O’Neale as well as Joe Harris, as the Nets could keep unloading pieces with a sudden logjam on the wing. – 1:45 AM

NBA on ESPN

@ESPNNBA

Mikal Bridges tweeted this after seeing the news he had been traded to the Nets 😅 1:45 AM Mikal Bridges tweeted this after seeing the news he had been traded to the Nets 😅 pic.twitter.com/uHomsBbNZi

Anthony Chiang

@Anthony_Chiang

With Jae Crowder part of the Suns’ trade package going to the Nets, is Crowder on his way to becoming an option for the Heat on the buyout market? Definitely worth monitoring. – With Jae Crowder part of the Suns’ trade package going to the Nets, is Crowder on his way to becoming an option for the Heat on the buyout market? Definitely worth monitoring. – 1:44 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski

@wojespn

Kevin Durant is on his way to the Valley of the Sun 1:44 AM Kevin Durant is on his way to the Valley of the Sun pic.twitter.com/IegCUWEQuF

Mark Followill

@MFollowill

Mavs vs Suns…Kyrie and KD…March 5th in Dallas 👀🏀 – Mavs vs Suns…Kyrie and KD…March 5th in Dallas 👀🏀 – 1:43 AM

Brandon Rahbar

@BrandonRahbar

Durant/Booker/CP3/Ayton

Suns were the #1 seed in 2022.

Suns were in the NBA Finals in 2021.

The hardest road. – Durant/Booker/CP3/AytonSuns were the #1 seed in 2022.Suns were in the NBA Finals in 2021.The hardest road. – 1:42 AM

David Morrow

@_DavidMorrow

The rest of the league trying to fill out their rosters while the Nets sit on Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson, Joe Harris, Yuta Watanabe, Ben Simmons and Royce O’Neale 1:42 AM The rest of the league trying to fill out their rosters while the Nets sit on Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson, Joe Harris, Yuta Watanabe, Ben Simmons and Royce O’Neale pic.twitter.com/4Rdi176Nr2

Dave Early

@DavidEarly

Durant reportedly traded to Suns, changing the landscape of the East for Embiid, Harden 1:42 AM Durant reportedly traded to Suns, changing the landscape of the East for Embiid, Harden libertyballers.com/2023/2/9/23592…

Ira Winderman

@IraHeatBeat

Two questions:

– Are the Nets even a thing anymore?

– And Jae Crowder next hits the buyout market, correct?

(Bonus question: Has there ever been a good Nets Big Three era?) – Two questions:– Are the Nets even a thing anymore?– And Jae Crowder next hits the buyout market, correct?(Bonus question: Has there ever been a good Nets Big Three era?) – 1:41 AM

Cameron Tabatabaie

@CTabatabaie

The Nets are 7 games up on eleven seed in the East right now.

Brooklyn’s still probably going to make the play-in, or even the playoffs lol – The Nets are 7 games up on eleven seed in the East right now.Brooklyn’s still probably going to make the play-in, or even the playoffs lol – 1:39 AM

Sam Quinn

@SamQuinnCBS

Total points scored by 2019 NBA free agents who signed in New York:

Julius Randle: 4,540

Kevin Durant: 3,744

Kyrie Irving: 3,331 – Total points scored by 2019 NBA free agents who signed in New York:Julius Randle: 4,540Kevin Durant: 3,744Kyrie Irving: 3,331 – 1:38 AM

Erik Slater

@erikslater_

The Brooklyn Nets’ new-look rotation:

Spencer Dinwiddie

Dorian Finney-Smith

Mikal Bridges

Cam Johnson

Nic Claxton

Ben Simmons

Cam Thomas

Royce O’Neale

Joe Harris

Jae Crowder

Yuta Watanabe

Edmond Sumner

Day’Ron Sharpe – The Brooklyn Nets’ new-look rotation:Spencer DinwiddieDorian Finney-SmithMikal BridgesCam JohnsonNic ClaxtonBen SimmonsCam ThomasRoyce O’NealeJoe HarrisJae CrowderYuta WatanabeEdmond SumnerDay’Ron Sharpe – 1:38 AM

Dan Favale

@danfavale

lebron seeing the suns counter the lakers getting dlo by trading for kevin durant

pic.twitter.com/wBW0E2XXfV – 1:38 AM lebron seeing the suns counter the lakers getting dlo by trading for kevin durant

Andrew Sharp

@andrewsharp

Love KD, but he forced the Nets to trade for Harden, who’s a loser, and never said a word while Kyrie, another loser, quit on the team over and over again for three years straight. – Love KD, but he forced the Nets to trade for Harden, who’s a loser, and never said a word while Kyrie, another loser, quit on the team over and over again for three years straight. – 1:38 AM

Jorge Sierra

@hoopshype

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have the best scoring averages in Nets history.

Brooklyn legends for life. – Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have the best scoring averages in Nets history.Brooklyn legends for life. – 1:38 AM

Barry Jackson

@flasportsbuzz

Don’t see any point in bypassing chance to improve by clinging to all three first rounders now with hope of whale. No whale ashore. Beal has been happy in DC, Lillard in Portland. LaVine not a whale. Ocean stripped of whales. Try to do what you can to improve otherwise. – Don’t see any point in bypassing chance to improve by clinging to all three first rounders now with hope of whale. No whale ashore. Beal has been happy in DC, Lillard in Portland. LaVine not a whale. Ocean stripped of whales. Try to do what you can to improve otherwise. – 1:38 AM

Jabari Davis

@JabariDavisNBA

folks in Brooklyn waking up for work in like 4 hours 1:37 AM folks in Brooklyn waking up for work in like 4 hours pic.twitter.com/t9LRMw1BqR

Alex Kennedy

@AlexKennedyNBA

Where do the Brooklyn Nets go from here? We’re discussing that now: 1:37 AM Where do the Brooklyn Nets go from here? We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/spaces/1vAxR…

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

I see people saying Monte McNair has to make a move now after the Kevin Durant trade. Of course it makes the Kings path to a top seed more difficult.

The play for McNair is still to add roster depth if he can or stay put. Time for this core to get the hard experience they need. – I see people saying Monte McNair has to make a move now after the Kevin Durant trade. Of course it makes the Kings path to a top seed more difficult.The play for McNair is still to add roster depth if he can or stay put. Time for this core to get the hard experience they need. – 1:37 AM

Gerald Bourguet

@GeraldBourguet

It cost a lot, but Kevin Durant is joining the Phoenix Suns. We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns NOW to talk about it:

https://t.co/zBNqORVXnm pic.twitter.com/3JWAH4lu6S – 1:36 AM It cost a lot, but Kevin Durant is joining the Phoenix Suns. We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns NOW to talk about it:

Oleh Kosel

@OlehKosel

If I’m David Griffin, I’m calling the Nets about Nic Claxton. – If I’m David Griffin, I’m calling the Nets about Nic Claxton. – 1:36 AM

Nick Friedell

@NickFriedell

There was a lot of optimism within the Suns’ locker room last night — and that was before the KD news. Players believed that with Booker back the group would find it’s chemistry quickly.

“We’re going to have this thing rolling,” Ayton said.

Now it figures to really roll. – There was a lot of optimism within the Suns’ locker room last night — and that was before the KD news. Players believed that with Booker back the group would find it’s chemistry quickly.“We’re going to have this thing rolling,” Ayton said.Now it figures to really roll. – 1:36 AM

Sam Quinn

@SamQuinnCBS

Every team in the NBA should be trying to raid the Nets right now.

Dorian Finney-Smith is worth at least one good first-round pick. Royce O’Neale is worth a protected first. Seth Curry has value. Spencer Dinwiddie has value. Odds are, the Nets can help you fill your needs. – Every team in the NBA should be trying to raid the Nets right now.Dorian Finney-Smith is worth at least one good first-round pick. Royce O’Neale is worth a protected first. Seth Curry has value. Spencer Dinwiddie has value. Odds are, the Nets can help you fill your needs. – 1:36 AM

StatMuse

@statmuse

Kevin Durant:

13x All-Star

10x All-NBA

4x Scoring Champ

2x NBA Champ

2x Finals MVP

1x MVP

Four first-round picks. 1:35 AM Kevin Durant:13x All-Star10x All-NBA4x Scoring Champ2x NBA Champ2x Finals MVP1x MVPFour first-round picks. pic.twitter.com/Cp2XZElA4u

David Hardisty

@clutchfans

The 2023 swap right with Brooklyn is likely worthless, but there’s a slim chance.

With 28 games left, Nets are 3 games up on a play-in spot. The only way that swap can matter is if BKN ends up in the lottery and beats the odds to win a top-4 pick (higher than Houston’s). – The 2023 swap right with Brooklyn is likely worthless, but there’s a slim chance.With 28 games left, Nets are 3 games up on a play-in spot. The only way that swap can matter is if BKN ends up in the lottery and beats the odds to win a top-4 pick (higher than Houston’s). – 1:35 AM

The Ringer

@ringernba

Nets fans waking up tomorrow to find out Kevin Durant is a Phoenix Sun 1:35 AM Nets fans waking up tomorrow to find out Kevin Durant is a Phoenix Sun pic.twitter.com/vQS1Z1hpHo

Erik Slater

@erikslater_

Nets cut their payroll nearly $10M in this trade. Quite the luxury tax savings coming for Joe Tsai.

(Ducks) – Nets cut their payroll nearly $10M in this trade. Quite the luxury tax savings coming for Joe Tsai.(Ducks) – 1:34 AM

Chris Palmer

@ChrisPalmerNBA

The game is already easy enough for KD. But for the first time he’ll play with a pure PG. Might average a light 35 in 20 minutes. – The game is already easy enough for KD. But for the first time he’ll play with a pure PG. Might average a light 35 in 20 minutes. – 1:34 AM

Brandon Rahbar

@BrandonRahbar

Imagine telling Thunder fans in 2016 that 7 years later, Russell Westbrook would be traded to his 5th team and Kevin Durant would be traded to his 4th team on the same night. – Imagine telling Thunder fans in 2016 that 7 years later, Russell Westbrook would be traded to his 5th team and Kevin Durant would be traded to his 4th team on the same night. – 1:33 AM

The Ringer

@ringernba

Woj: “Kevin Durant is a Phoenix Sun.”

Nets fans waking up tomorrow: 1:33 AM Woj: “Kevin Durant is a Phoenix Sun.”Nets fans waking up tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/vQS1Z1hpHo

Sam Quinn

@SamQuinnCBS

This is going to sound absolutely insane, but…

The more I think about it, the more I feel like Brooklyn’s long-term outlook isn’t THAT bad. It’s far better than what Sean Marks first inherited.

A ton of good picks from other teams. A bunch of decent players to keep or flip… – This is going to sound absolutely insane, but…The more I think about it, the more I feel like Brooklyn’s long-term outlook isn’t THAT bad. It’s far better than what Sean Marks first inherited.A ton of good picks from other teams. A bunch of decent players to keep or flip… – 1:33 AM

Kevin O’Connor

@KevinOConnorNBA

Kevin Durant improves Phoenix’s defense too.

KD and Claxton were one of the best defensive duos this year. Elite switchability and rim protection.

Now the Suns can play KD at the 4 next to Deandre Ayton, or in the West playoffs go with KD at the 5 against anyone except Denver. 1:33 AM Kevin Durant improves Phoenix’s defense too.KD and Claxton were one of the best defensive duos this year. Elite switchability and rim protection.Now the Suns can play KD at the 4 next to Deandre Ayton, or in the West playoffs go with KD at the 5 against anyone except Denver. pic.twitter.com/b1oXeWBvXY

Barry Jackson

@flasportsbuzz

Heat continues conversations on Lowry. We’ll see where it leads. Durant stings because package wasn’t incredibly great, but still better than anything Heat could offer with Bam off limits – Heat continues conversations on Lowry. We’ll see where it leads. Durant stings because package wasn’t incredibly great, but still better than anything Heat could offer with Bam off limits – 1:32 AM

Brad Townsend

@townbrad

Irving reacts to Durant trade: “I’m just glad he got out of there.” 1:30 AM Irving reacts to Durant trade: “I’m just glad he got out of there.” pic.twitter.com/kX4r7suHrJ

Mark Medina

@MarkG_Medina

Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant getting traded to the Suns 1:30 AM Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant getting traded to the Suns pic.twitter.com/hLfnhWOOYg