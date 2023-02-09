Caris LeVert to stay in Cleveland

Caris LeVert played and started for the Cavaliers Wednesday night vs. the Pistons, the latest in a long line of signs that he’s not going to be dealt. The Cavaliers, sources say, have informed LeVert he won’t be traded before the deadline.
Source: Matt Moore @ Action Network
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Good fourth quarter for #Cavs to close out this game and beat the Pistons 113-85. They outscored Pistons 37-17 in the fourth quarter alone.
Jarrett Allen: 20 pts, 14 rebounds
Evan Mobley: 19 pts, 8 rebounds
Caris LeVert: 15 pts, 5 assists
Raul Neto: 14 pts, 8 assists – 9:17 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead the Pistons 76-68 after the third quarter. Third quarter wasn’t one to write home about but ultimately the Cavs only lost it by three points. Caris LeVert has had a tough night, going just 2 of 13 from the floor. – 8:47 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Caris LeVert 1-10 from field in starting role. Not good. He does have 5 rebounds and 5 assists. – 8:24 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That was an awesome find from Caris LeVert to Jarrett Allen.
Good start for the #Cavs without Mitchell and Garland. They’re up 8-2 over Detroit. – 7:15 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight is Raul Neto, Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:34 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
With both Mitchell and Garland out, the #Cavs are starting Raul Neto and Caris LeVert tonight. They join Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen in the starting lineup. – 6:32 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Darius Garland (R thumb soreness) and Donovan Mitchell (L groin soreness) are out for tonight’s matchup against the Pistons.
Raul Neto and Caris Levert will get the start alongside Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. – 6:32 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Donovan Mitchell (groin soreness) and Darius Garland (thumb soreness) are both OUT tonight against Detroit, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Raul Neto and Caris LeVert will be stepping into the starting lineup, sources say. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / February 8, 2023
The Cavaliers have put together enough offers to have a healthy idea of where Caris LeVert’s value is at the moment. Per league sources, they held conversations in recent months with the Mavericks, about a swap of LeVert for Tim Hardaway Jr. The Cavaliers, two league sources said, have also contacted the Hawks about Bogdan Bogdanovic. -via Action Network / February 6, 2023