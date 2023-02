Cavs interested in Royce O'Neale

Was there any interest in participating in the 3-Point Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend? Yuta Watanabe: I mean, I’ve been saying that it would be an honor to be there, but, to be honest with you, I still don’t trust myself as a great shooter yet, you know? I’m just shooting well this season, and when you look at those great shooters like Joe (Harris), Royce (O’Neale) … they’ve been doing that for years and years. So I’m still improving, and like I said, it would be an honor to be there. But if I don’t get invited, then that’s totally understandable. And I’d have no complaints. I’m going to keep working on it, and hopefully I can make it next year. -via Bally Sports / February 7, 2023