Cavs interested in Royce O'Neale

The Nets’ stunning roster overhaul could continue into the final hours of the NBA trade deadline — and the Cavs will be keeping a watchful eye on how those other dominoes fall. Sources tell cleveland.com the Cavs have interest in swingman Royce O’Neale as they continue to scour the trade market for a potential wing upgrade before the 3 p.m. deadline. Preferably one who can shoot, either to start or strengthen one of the league’s least productive benches. A few days ago, there was a growing sense that Cleveland’s decision-makers weren’t excited about the realistic trade options and would be fine standing pat — if a deal didn’t materialize.
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
For a few weeks, some with #Cavs had been talking about how great of a fit Royce O’Neale would be on this roster — and now, after Brooklyn’s two blockbusters and a wing logjam, he may be available. Sources say the Cavs are interested
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/c… – 3:42 AM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
NEXT STEP FOR BKN (2/2):
Brooklyn has to make some quick decisions on Cam Johnson, Seth Curry, Jae Crowder & Royce O’Neale. Cam will be an RFA this summer and expecting a pay day. Crowder will likely be traded or bought out. Curry & O’Neale may not be in the long-term plans. – 3:33 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Every team in the NBA should be trying to raid the Nets right now.
Dorian Finney-Smith is worth at least one good first-round pick. Royce O’Neale is worth a protected first. Seth Curry has value. Spencer Dinwiddie has value. Odds are, the Nets can help you fill your needs. – 1:36 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead Nets 55-53 at halftime.
Marcus Morris Sr.’s ejection came in the middle of a 10-0 Brooklyn run. Cam Thomas has a game-high 22, Royce O’Neale has 15 on all 3s. Thomas also has 5 3s, and Clippers ALSO have 5 3s (18 attempts).
Clippers up because of everything else. – 8:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have a 41-38 lead over Nets with 6:44 left to play in 1st half. The bench did all the work, but Royce O’Neale is back and has matched Cam Thomas with 4 3s already.
Brooklyn is 5/15 on 2s and 9/15 on 3s, with their only FT generated by a Thomas 4-point play. – 8:15 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets offense is humming with this unit. Cam Thomas and Edmond Sumner penetrating, Joe Harris and Royce O’Neale spotting up.
Great ball movement. – 7:47 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Fedor: #Cavs fans: Keep an eye on Donovan Mitchell’s buddy and former Jazz teammate Royce O’Neale as well as Joe Harris, as the Nets could keep unloading pieces with a sudden logjam on the wing. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / February 9, 2023
Was there any interest in participating in the 3-Point Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend? Yuta Watanabe: I mean, I’ve been saying that it would be an honor to be there, but, to be honest with you, I still don’t trust myself as a great shooter yet, you know? I’m just shooting well this season, and when you look at those great shooters like Joe (Harris), Royce (O’Neale) … they’ve been doing that for years and years. So I’m still improving, and like I said, it would be an honor to be there. But if I don’t get invited, then that’s totally understandable. And I’d have no complaints. I’m going to keep working on it, and hopefully I can make it next year. -via Bally Sports / February 7, 2023
Royce O’Neale also said he learned of Irving’s demand on social media, with no more advance notice than any average fan got. “Same way everybody else: Twitter,” O’Neale said. “[I was] surprised. But it’s a new day. We get the hoop.” -via New York Post / February 5, 2023