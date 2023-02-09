Celtics trade for Mike Muscala from Thunder

Shams Charania: The Boston Celtics are acquiring shooting big man Mike Muscala from the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Move makes sense for both teams.
OKC extracts value from Muscala, who they loved, but was unlikely to stick past this season. Chet and some combo of JRE and J-Will will eat up those minutes.
And BOS gets a knockdown 3-point shooter, and underrated defender, who adds depth. – 12:18 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Wrote about Mike Muscala as a potential Celtics trade target earlier this week on MassLive https://t.co/H8DGWkIU0y pic.twitter.com/4V0qzZO267 – 12:16 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Few thoughts..
OKC has 2 young bigs to develop in JRE & JWill. Chet next season. Love Muscala but not in long term plans.
Does right by Moose getting him to a contender.
Lowers cap.
Creates a TPE.
More draft picks, big down the line.
OKC showing great discipline to process. – 12:11 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
More on Celtics landing Mike Muscala from @Souichi Terada masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:11 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
BOS acquires: Mike Muscala*
OKC acquires: Justin Jackson + 2 2nd Rd Picks
OKC creates $3.5M TPE
BOS adds $1.7M in salary and $6.4M to their tax bill.
*Muscala must approve trade – 12:11 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mike Muscala has neither Twitter nor Instagram?
Who is this mysterious man?? – 12:11 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The Sixers not having multiple second round picks because of tampering when Mike Muscala is going for multiple second round picks at the deadline is going to make it pretty tough to make a move of consequence today. Less than three hours to go! – 12:10 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
BOS acquires: Mike Muscala
OKC acquires: Justin Jackson + 2 2nd Rd Picks
BOS adds $1.7M in salary and $6.4M to their tax bill. – 12:09 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
You ask and you shall receive
A bigger whiteboard
Trade mechanics: Boston/OKC
Mike Muscala must consent to the trade pic.twitter.com/dxVzQi1fOE – 12:08 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
NEW:
The Boston Celtics are trading for sharp-shooting big man Mike Muscala.
Via: @TheCelticsWire:
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/celtics-… – 12:07 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Long live the SGA-Muscala plus-minus magic.
Thunder outscored their opponents by 6.9 pp100p in 1.359 total minutes with Gilgeous-Alexander & Muscala on the floor together, including +12.9 in 497 minutes this season: nba.com/stats/team/161… – 12:05 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
With 5 more back-to-backs on the schedule and both Al/Rob currently on the injury report, if all Muscala does is help pace C’s to the finish line then it’s fine for the cost.
Eager to see if C’s do anything else, particularly with their prime East competition now adding Crowder. – 12:04 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mike Muscala is heading to Boston (via @The_ThunderWire):
okcthunderwire.usatoday.com/2023/02/09/rep… – 11:58 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics have landed center Mike Muscala from Oklahoma City, sources confirmed to ESPN. Boston has been on the hunt for a big man, & Muscala gives them a strong shooting big – he’s hitting 39% of his 3’s this season – for additional depth behind Al Horford and Robert Williams. – 11:56 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mike Muscala is 31 playing on a $3.5M deal, with a $3.5M team option for next year. 6.2 PPG 3.1 RPG in 14.5 MPG. 43.8% FG 39.4% 3PT. Stretch big stands 6-10, 240 lbs. – 11:55 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Muscala makes $3.5 mil this season with a $3.5 mil team option for next year – 11:55 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Mike Muscala is shooting 41.3% on 3s over the last season plus. Adds some size, depth. Fits into TPE. Low cost to add. – 11:55 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mike Muscala’s nicknames according to Basketball Reference:
Jawz
Moose
Musky – 11:53 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
That being said, Muscala for just two seconds and Jackson???? That is crazy cheap. – 11:52 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Plus-minus superstar Mike Muscala to the Celtics. Best in the East gets better. – 11:50 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Boston Celtics are acquiring shooting big man Mike Muscala from the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:49 AM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Boston is sending Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to OKC for Mike Muscala, sources said. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 9, 2023
Don’t expect the big swing at the NBA trade deadline that mortgages any of the future for the present. But if the growth of the Thunder’s young core and the parity of the conference keeps that playoff door ajar, they’ll gladly walk right through. “Coach challenged us at the beginning of January,” Muscala said. “He said, ‘Hey, this is when a lot of teams are in the quote-unquote ‘dog days’ of the season. There’s kind of a tendency to let down. Let’s really challenge ourselves to be in the moment, do the little things, take care of our bodies, do skill work. It’s shown this month.” -via The Athletic / February 1, 2023
Bobby Marks: More players with trade veto power: MIL: Wesley Matthews, Serge Ibaka, Jevon Carter, MIN: Nathan Knight, NYK: Ryan Arcidiacono, OKC: Mike Muscala, PHI: James Harden, PHX: Deandre Ayton, Bismack Biyombo, POR: Drew Eubanks, WAS: Bradley Beal -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / January 15, 2023