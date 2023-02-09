Chances of Saddiq Bey to Golden State 'very low'?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
At #Pistons practice. Saddiq Bey is here. He’s getting shots up. Also hearing that the likelihood of an actual deal with Golden State is very low. – 1:09 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
OG Anunoby and Saddiq Bey are both under contract through at least next season – 12:57 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
I’m not big on James Wiseman, but there have to be other sweeteners in these talks that GSW would be sending.
It can’t just be a Wiseman-for-Bey swap. – 12:37 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Can confirm @Jake Fischer’s report that the Warriors have interest in acquiring Saddiq Bey from the Pistons. Detroit has held conversations with multiple teams, but nothing substantial. – 12:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Confirming @Jake Fischer’s report that the Pistons and Warriors are having discussions surrounding Saddiq Bey and James Wiseman. Sounds like it’s far from a done deal, however. – 12:29 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Warriors were high on Saddiq Bey during the pre-draft process in 2020 but obviously weren’t going to take him when they ended up with the No. 2 pick. – 12:26 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bey just checked in for Duren, who has two fouls. Burks will check in shortly – 7:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Saddiq Bey’s last 11 games (31.6 minutes per): 20.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 44.4% overall, 42.3% from 3 (7.1 attempts), 88.5% at the line (4.7 attempts).
He’s snapping out of his early season slump, and then some. – 4:16 PM
More on this storyline
James Edwards III: Pistons and Warriors have discussed a deal, involving Bey and Wiseman, also hearing Moody and other stuff, sources say. Nothing imminent or close. -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / February 9, 2023
Jake Fischer: Golden State and Detroit are in conversations to trade Saddiq Bey, league sources told @YahooSports. The Warriors have shown an increased willingness to move James Wiseman before this afternoon’s trade deadline, and the Pistons hold an interest in the former No. 2 pick. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / February 9, 2023
Per league sources, the Pistons have been active in conversations, but it is not a guarantee that Bogdanovic, Burks or Saddiq Bey is moved by the deadline. Bogdanovic has garnered serious interest from the Knicks, Bucks and Lakers, per league sources. However, none of those three really has anything that would entice the Pistons to part ways with the 33-year-old forward who is having the best offensive season of his career. It feels like a third team would have to get involved for Detroit to get the type of return it would need to move its coveted trade chips before the deadline. -via The Athletic / February 9, 2023