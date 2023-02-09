Clippers hopeful of finding John Wall trade

Marc Stein: The Clippers, league sources say, were hopeful entering deadline day that they could find a John Wall trade before the 3 PM ET trade deadline to avoid having to buy Wall out. Two hours and change to go now for that deal to materialize.
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Janis Carr @janiscarr
John Wall remains sidelined with abdominal soreness, per Clippers. Everyone else is in. – 8:34 PM
John Wall remains sidelined with abdominal soreness, per Clippers. Everyone else is in. – 8:34 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
John Wall (abdominal soreness) will not be available for the Clippers again tomorrow vs. Dallas, the team says. Otherwise a clean injury report. – 8:22 PM
John Wall (abdominal soreness) will not be available for the Clippers again tomorrow vs. Dallas, the team says. Otherwise a clean injury report. – 8:22 PM
John Wall @JohnWall
#wallway checkout https://t.co/WDeNwhkPLv‼️ pic.twitter.com/0rzQmGYJXC – 11:03 PM
#wallway checkout https://t.co/WDeNwhkPLv‼️ pic.twitter.com/0rzQmGYJXC – 11:03 PM
Rashad Mobley @rashad20
Clippers again examining point guard: How does John Wall figure into future? latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 6:32 PM
Clippers again examining point guard: How does John Wall figure into future? latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 6:32 PM
More on this storyline
Marc Stein: John Wall’s tenure with the Clippers is nearing an end, league sources say. Sources say the Clippers are still trying to trade Wall before Thursday’s 3 PM ET trade buzzer but are expected to buy out the former All-Star if no deal develops. More to come: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / February 8, 2023
Law Murray: The LA Clippers will not have John Wall tomorrow vs Mavericks in their return home Wednesday. It is the last game before the trade deadline. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / February 7, 2023
It would seem that John Wall, Reggie Jackson, Robert Covington and Luke Kennard are the primary trade candidates in a potential Irving deal. -via The Athletic / February 5, 2023