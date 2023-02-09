Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis body language: 'What was being reported was absolutely not the case'

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Milwaukee. – 9:24 PM
Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Milwaukee. – 9:24 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says LeBron James had medical imaging taken on his left foot and said “thankfully” it only showed “normal wear and tear” – 8:27 PM
Darvin Ham says LeBron James had medical imaging taken on his left foot and said “thankfully” it only showed “normal wear and tear” – 8:27 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says the five newly-acquired players are already in market or en route and the possibility is “on the table” for them to be in uniform for Saturday’s game in Golden State – 8:25 PM
Darvin Ham says the five newly-acquired players are already in market or en route and the possibility is “on the table” for them to be in uniform for Saturday’s game in Golden State – 8:25 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham on reports circulating about Anthony Davis and his body language on Tuesday: “I’ll just say what’s being reported is not the case and I’ll leave it there.” – 8:23 PM
Darvin Ham on reports circulating about Anthony Davis and his body language on Tuesday: “I’ll just say what’s being reported is not the case and I’ll leave it there.” – 8:23 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis’ body language on Tuesday: “What was being reported was absolutely not the case. And I’ll just leave it there.” – 8:23 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis’ body language on Tuesday: “What was being reported was absolutely not the case. And I’ll just leave it there.” – 8:23 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says Saturday in San Francisco is “definitely” on the table for the new Lakers making their season debut. – 8:22 PM
Darvin Ham says Saturday in San Francisco is “definitely” on the table for the new Lakers making their season debut. – 8:22 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham on the Lakers’ deadline moves: “We feel good about what we were able to do. … We thought we were able to check a lot of boxes.” – 8:20 PM
Darvin Ham on the Lakers’ deadline moves: “We feel good about what we were able to do. … We thought we were able to check a lot of boxes.” – 8:20 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The only Lakers players on the books next year are LeBron ($46.6m), AD ($40.6m), Vanderbilt ($4.7m), M. Christie ($1.7m). LAL has a team option on Beasley ($16.5m). A lot of potential cap space, but will be for guys like Russell/Hachimura/Reaves/Walker/Schroder if all goes well – 4:07 PM
The only Lakers players on the books next year are LeBron ($46.6m), AD ($40.6m), Vanderbilt ($4.7m), M. Christie ($1.7m). LAL has a team option on Beasley ($16.5m). A lot of potential cap space, but will be for guys like Russell/Hachimura/Reaves/Walker/Schroder if all goes well – 4:07 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Major lineup questions facing Darvin Ham:
– Who’s starting at shooting guard? I think it’s Austin Reaves for defensive purposes.
– Can Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt play together? Depends on the other three guys.
– How does Rui fit now that the Lakers have actual size? – 3:16 PM
Major lineup questions facing Darvin Ham:
– Who’s starting at shooting guard? I think it’s Austin Reaves for defensive purposes.
– Can Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt play together? Depends on the other three guys.
– How does Rui fit now that the Lakers have actual size? – 3:16 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Your 2022-23 post-trade deadline Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
D’Angelo Russell
Malik Beasley
Jarred Vanderbilt
Rui Hachimura
Mo Bamba
Austin Reaves
Lonnie Walker
Dennis Schroder
Wenyen Gabriel
Max Christie
Troy Brown Jr.
Davon Reed
Empty slot for Buyout Player X – 3:00 PM
Your 2022-23 post-trade deadline Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
D’Angelo Russell
Malik Beasley
Jarred Vanderbilt
Rui Hachimura
Mo Bamba
Austin Reaves
Lonnie Walker
Dennis Schroder
Wenyen Gabriel
Max Christie
Troy Brown Jr.
Davon Reed
Empty slot for Buyout Player X – 3:00 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ remade frontline of Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba and Wenyen Gabriel is long, athletic and versatile. Add in the 3PT shooting upgrade with Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell and the Lakers have a dramatically better roster. – 2:40 PM
The Lakers’ remade frontline of Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba and Wenyen Gabriel is long, athletic and versatile. Add in the 3PT shooting upgrade with Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell and the Lakers have a dramatically better roster. – 2:40 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Thomas Bryant had a really good December/January for the Lakers. Produced, played with energy, really helped when AD was out. Jared Vanderbilt can certainly step into that role but he’s a player LA might miss. – 12:41 PM
Thomas Bryant had a really good December/January for the Lakers. Produced, played with energy, really helped when AD was out. Jared Vanderbilt can certainly step into that role but he’s a player LA might miss. – 12:41 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
The Pacific Division now includes LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Chris Paul. The Sacramento Kings lead the division. – 4:48 AM
The Pacific Division now includes LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Chris Paul. The Sacramento Kings lead the division. – 4:48 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Steph, Klay, KD, CP3, Booker, Kawhi, PG, LeBron, AD are now all in the same division… AND who is on top? De’Aaron Fox and the Kings 👀 Only a few games ahead, but still, that’s crazy… pic.twitter.com/6T1sWhMfqP – 3:13 AM
Steph, Klay, KD, CP3, Booker, Kawhi, PG, LeBron, AD are now all in the same division… AND who is on top? De’Aaron Fox and the Kings 👀 Only a few games ahead, but still, that’s crazy… pic.twitter.com/6T1sWhMfqP – 3:13 AM
More on this storyline
Chris Haynes: Thomas Bryant requested a trade from the Los Angeles Lakers after his minutes diminished once Anthony Davis returned from injury, sources @tell @NBAonTNT , @BleacherReport . -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 9, 2023
James’ teammate Anthony Davis sits at an interesting crossroads: As his teammate, Davis came to respect James’ greatness from the closest possible seat. But he’s from Chicago, the throbbing heart of Jordan’s empire and claim to the G.O.A.T. status. -via Orange County Register / February 7, 2023
But one of the biggest reasons Davis sees James as the G.O.A.T. is actually sentiment – an emotional connection to watching James that is now bolstered by playing alongside him and seeing the statistics pile up. Watching James live and in the moment is more powerful than watching old clips and games of Jordan’s, who retired for the first time in 1993, the same year Davis was born. “I’m a big Jordan guy. But also growing up? I was all LeBron,” Davis said. “The shoes, the number, everything. Because that’s who I was seeing every day. I didn’t see Jordan.” James already believes he’s the greatest. The battle is convincing everyone else. -via Orange County Register / February 7, 2023
Dave McMenamin: Darvin Ham on the Suns adding Kevin Durant: “I think it’s a huge shot in the arm for the Western Conference … but make no mistake about it, we don’t fear anyone” -via Twitter @mcten / February 9, 2023
Mike Trudell: Darvin Ham on trades: “Gives us a chance to shuffle some pieces around … all of those guys bring unique skillsets; shooting, energy, defense, rebounding. My staff and I will sit down and go through the newly-formed roster. We added some pieces that are young and on the uptick.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / February 9, 2023
Mark Medina: Lakers coach Darvin Ham reflects on Russell Westbrook’s ups and downs with the team pic.twitter.com/8xrSrZM9Y2 -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / February 9, 2023