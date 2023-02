Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis body language: 'What was being reported was absolutely not the case'

But one of the biggest reasons Davis sees James as the G.O.A.T. is actually sentiment – an emotional connection to watching James that is now bolstered by playing alongside him and seeing the statistics pile up. Watching James live and in the moment is more powerful than watching old clips and games of Jordan’s, who retired for the first time in 1993, the same year Davis was born. “I’m a big Jordan guy. But also growing up? I was all LeBron,” Davis said. “The shoes, the number, everything. Because that’s who I was seeing every day. I didn’t see Jordan.” James already believes he’s the greatest. The battle is convincing everyone else. -via Orange County Register / February 7, 2023