Detroit thought James Wiseman was better investment than Saddiq Bey

Saddiq Bey’s role also shifted between the first and second units after starting all 82 games last season, largely because of Bogdanovic’s presence. But league sources told the Free Press that Bogdanovic, who signed a two-year extension Oct. 30, didn’t make Bey more expendable. The front office simply decided Wiseman was a better investment moving forward.
Source: Detroit Free Press
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I wrote on the Warriors’ decision to break up with James Wiseman, and why it was the right move: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 8:02 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnNetwork #NBA trade deadline recap with @Adam_Mares
– Are the Suns the favorites in the West?
– Did the Lakers save their season?
– Warriors trade Wiseman
– Raptors became buyers
– Speed round through every other move
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New story: The #Pistons added another frontcourt piece to their roster with the acquisition of James Wiseman. His fit will ensure depth at the center position, which has been tested this year by injuries. detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 6:47 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
OG Anunoby on the Warriors would have been so much fun.
And honestly if I’m the Raptors, rolling the dice on Kuminga would have been worth it.
I know salaries became difficult once Wiseman got moved. But that’s a load up move I wish they would have made. – 6:24 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Here’s my intel on today. Sources say Troy Weaver has long been a fan of James Wiseman, who fell out of favor with the Warriors.
Trading Saddiq Bey for him is a pure upside-swing, and might be Weaver’s biggest gamble yet.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors found a path to trade James Wiseman for Gary Payton II, a deal attached to far deeper context. Here’s a closer look. theathletic.com/4173094/2023/0… – 5:49 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
One thing Pistons GM Troy Weaver has done in his short tenure is go get the guy he really likes. In trading Bey for Wiseman, though, it feels like his biggest shot call yet.
Will it backfire?
On the trade, why it happened, what almost happened and more:
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
Did a quick breakdown of the multi-team James Wiseman deal:
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
A couple of trade deadline thoughts: I hope Dwane Casey gets one more year in Detroit to have a healthy Wiseman, Cunningham and improved Ivey (but losing Bey is a big negative). Also, if SA gets lucky in the lottery, their trip back to respectability is going to be quick. – 4:42 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jae Crowder, James Wiseman, Gary Payton II, Josh Richardson, Mike Muscala and others were all acquired today by using 2nd round picks.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
No. 2 picks in the NBA draft since Kevin Durant
Michael Beasley
Hasheem Thabeet
Evan Turner
Derrick Williams
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
Victor Oladipo
Jabari Parker
D’Angelo Russell
Brandon Ingram
Lonzo Ball
Marvin Bagley III
Ja Morant
James Wiseman
Jalen Green
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
So the Warriors wanted to trade #2 overall pick James Wiseman for Gary Payton II, but the Blazers were like that’s nice but what we really want is Kevin Knox and five second-round picks? – 3:37 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The James Wiseman era in Golden State has reportedly come to an end on trade deadline day. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/09/rep… – 3:35 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
My knee-jerk reaction to Saddiq Bey coming aboard is that the minutes he gets will come from what AJ Griffin and Jalen Johnson have been getting. Happy to be wrong, but that would be a sad outcome from this. – 3:17 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Did Wiseman fail the Warriors or did they fail him? Probably a bit of both and injury/illness didn’t help. He has obvious elite potential as a scorer and can run the floor. The trade will be good for him, not so great for GSW except with the future financial ledger. – 2:56 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Confirming @Adrian Wojnarowski‘s report that the #Pistons are sending Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox to Golden State in exchange for James Wiseman, per league source.
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Confirming @Adrian Wojnarowski‘s report that the #Pistons are sending Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox to Golden State in exchange for James Wiseman, per league source. – 2:53 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
There was conversation about The Warriors trading James Wiseman to Portland for Gary Payton II, sources said. Golden State now effectively moves their return for Wiseman in exchange to bring Payton back to the Bay Area. – 2:51 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Here’s the initial tax savings in the James Wiseman trade to Detroit.
Kevin Knox is under contract for $3M.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
James Wiseman will remain a huge “what if…” for the Warriors. A high-potential big man who dealt with a serious injury and he never found his spot in the rotation. This new start in Detroit looks very interesting in every aspect. #NBATradeDeadline – 2:47 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
The James Wiseman era is over in Golden State. Truth is, it never really began.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Confirming that Kevin Knox is included in the three-team deal with the Warriors and Hawks that will also route Saddiq Bey to Atlanta. Knox is heading to Golden State. – 2:31 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
James Wiseman will go to a team in Detroit where he can get the run he needs. The harsh reality is that wasn’t going to happen with the Warriors. Even if he had stayed on the team, there are no guarantees he would’ve been in the rotation next season. – 2:29 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Pistons are sending F Kevin Knox to the Warriors as part of the multi-team deal that brings them James Wiseman, sources tell ESPN. Knox may be moved onto a new team. – 2:26 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Reports: #Pistons trading Saddiq Bey for Warriors’ James Wiseman in 3-team deal: bit.ly/3HRN4r7 – 2:23 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA trade deadline: Warriors move James Wiseman to Pistons; Hawks get Saddiq Bey, per report
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
James Wiseman and Marvin Bagley III both being on the Pistons now is wild Northern California NBA draft revisionist history – 2:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
No other Hawk outside of Trae Young has scored 50 points in the last 20 seasons.
StatMuse @statmuse
Saddiq Bey this season:
14.8 PPG
4.7 RPG
1.9 3PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
PLAYER VALUES, RANKED:
Mike Muscala – two second-round picks
Bones Hyland – two second-round picks
Thomas Bryant – three second-round picks
James Wiseman – five second-round picks
Jae Crowder – five second-round picks
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
James Wiseman to Detroit, and an update on Stephen Curry: pic.twitter.com/RxoDDLd1Ob – 2:08 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
James Wiseman has shot 73% finishing around the rim over his two #NBA seasons. – 2:07 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Warriors in talks with Pistons for Saddiq Bey @Sportando sportando.basketball/en/warriors-in… – 2:07 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
James Wiseman has the tools to be a cornerstone player in the young core of the Detroit #Pistons.
At the same time the Atlanta Hawks added a sharpshooter next to Young and Murray. Bey can open the floor for his teammates. Great trade. #NBATradeDeadline
StatMuse @statmuse
The Pistons young core:
James Wiseman
Cade Cunningham
Killian Hayes
Jaden Ivey
Jalen Duren
Marvin Bagley
Kevin Knox
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Can confirm that the Pistons are sending Saddiq Bey to Atlanta and acquiring James Wiseman in a three-team deal involving the Warriors.
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors trade James Wiseman to Pistons, acquire second-round picks in multi-team deal: report mercurynews.com/2023/02/09/war… – 2:04 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Did the Warriors just trade James Wiseman – who was drafted in between Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball two years ago – for five second-round picks ?????? – 2:03 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Saddiq Bey has shot an eFG% of 68% in unguarded catch and shoot situations and ranks 5th in drawing fouls among the 119 players with over 200 attempts finishing at the rim this season. – 2:03 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Think of it this way. The Warriors just traded James Wiseman for about $120 million. – 2:02 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Think of it this way. The Warriors just traded James Wiseman for about $100 million. – 2:02 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Why did the Warriors trade former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman for five second-round picks?
It saved them $131,000,000, per @johnhollinger.
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
James Wiseman played a total of 60 games for the Warriors in three seasons. – 2:01 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Has to be another player in it besides Bey for Detroit to bring back Wiseman — likely Knox but maybe Diallo or Joseph – 2:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Warriors just salary dumped a No. 2 overall pick after 60 career games. Didn’t even take Saddiq Bey who would’ve been a nice prospect for them. – 2:00 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
My man @John Hollinger had a great note on the luxury tax implications of the Warriors keeping James Wiseman. Total this season and next would have cost GSW $130 million. Would have been shocking if they didn’t try to get out from that deal, but they fumbled that No.2 pick. – 1:59 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Wiseman as a Warrior:
9.9 PPG
5.0 RPG
54.1 FG%
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Hawks are sending five second-round picks to the Warriors to acquire Bey, source tells ESPN. – 1:57 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
This “Tik Talkin’” segment on ESPN right now is one of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen. “I know, let’s have fans send in videos where they propose trading their team’s middling/unwanted guys for another team’s highly valuable/coveted guys!”
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Warriors are trading James Wiseman to the Pistons for Saddiq Bey, source tells ESPN. – 1:55 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
2 examples trades that work for Wiseman to SA:
A) Richardson for Wiseman
B) McDermott for Wiseman & Jerome
The latter was the deal @CollinReidPS and I discussed on the pod.
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Could we see the Warriors trade James Wiseman today? The Spurs, Blazers and Pistons are among the interested teams, according to @JakeLFischer. We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:41 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
At #Pistons practice. Saddiq Bey is here. He’s getting shots up. Also hearing that the likelihood of an actual deal with Golden State is very low. – 1:09 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
I don’t think the Pistons have ever said anything about Wiseman on record, just to be clear. Seeing a lot of misunderstanding there. Their interest in Wiseman in the 2020 draft has been reported several times in the past, including by me. Not new info. – 1:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
OG Anunoby and Saddiq Bey are both under contract through at least next season – 12:57 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
I’ll say again that the Pistons and Warriors aren’t close on a deal. Just adding some context to the initial report on why there’s still some intrigue for Wiseman. This deal may not happen – 12:46 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
I’m not big on James Wiseman, but there have to be other sweeteners in these talks that GSW would be sending.
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Can confirm @Jake Fischer’s report that the Warriors have interest in acquiring Saddiq Bey from the Pistons. Detroit has held conversations with multiple teams, but nothing substantial. – 12:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
James Wiseman was first on Detroit’s draft board in 2020. Troy Weaver has long been a fan. Curious to see if this gets across the finish line. – 12:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons and Warriors have discussed a deal, involving Bey and Wiseman, also hearing Moody and other stuff, sources say. Nothing imminent or close. – 12:30 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
As I noted on Monday, the financial incentive for Warriors to trade Wiseman is overwhelming
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Confirming @Jake Fischer’s report that the Pistons and Warriors are having discussions surrounding Saddiq Bey and James Wiseman. Sounds like it’s far from a done deal, however. – 12:29 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Warriors were high on Saddiq Bey during the pre-draft process in 2020 but obviously weren’t going to take him when they ended up with the No. 2 pick. – 12:26 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Golden State and Detroit are in conversations to trade Saddiq Bey, league sources told @YahooSports. The Warriors have shown an increased willingness to move James Wiseman before this afternoon’s trade deadline, and the Pistons hold an interest in the former No. 2 pick. – 12:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bey just checked in for Duren, who has two fouls. Burks will check in shortly – 7:23 PM
More on this storyline
Troy Weaver has long been a big fan of James Wiseman. The 7-foot Memphis alumnus sat atop Detroit’s draft board in 2020, and the Warriors pounced on him well before he fell to the Pistons at seven. On paper, Wiseman was supposed to give Golden State the size and athleticism at center it had lacked during its championship era. But as the trade has made clear, that didn’t happen. -via Detroit Free Press / February 9, 2023
Omari Sanfoka II: League sources says Pistons are done dealing. Lone move of the day will be trading Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox, and acquiring James Wiseman. Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks remain Pistons. -via Twitter @omarisankofa / February 9, 2023
Anthony Slater: The Warriors needed a creative route, but it is essentially a James Wiseman for Gary Payton II swap, sources confirm. Sounds like they’re done dealing. Attached to tax savings. Wiseman $9.6 mil this season, $12.1 mil next season. GP2 $8.3 mil this season, $8.7 mil next season. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / February 9, 2023
Jake Fischer: The Hawks had registered interest with the Pistons on Saddiq Bey since the beginning of the league’s trade season in December, sources said. There were conversations involving John Collins. Bey will be up for major extension money this summer. Atlanta is not done trying to deal. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / February 9, 2023
Chris Haynes: Sources: Saddiq Bey will be routed to Atlanta and James Wiseman headed to Detroit. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 9, 2023