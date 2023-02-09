George Hill to Pacers

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Pacers are acquiring Bucks guard George Hill and a second-round pick, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Erik Slater @erikslater_
What we know about the Nets-Bucks-Pacers trade:
BKN: 3 2nd-round picks (via MIL)
MIL: Jae Crowder
IND: Jordan Nwora, George Hill, Serge Ibaka, 2 2nd-round picks
Nets effectively send two 2nds to not have to take on salary in the deal. Lots of tax savings for Tsai this deadline. – 1:01 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Pacers are acquiring Bucks guard George Hill and a second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. – 12:52 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Grayson Allen, Joe Ingles, and George Hill are all players who could be coming back in the Jae Crowder deal.
Crowder makes $10.1 million. – 12:09 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Russell/Beasley/Vanderbilt is the 2023 version of Jordan Clarkson/Larry Nance/George Hill/Rodney Hood to Cleveland – 4:20 PM
Both the Suns and Bucks have engaged in serious trade talks for months, with current proposals surrounding Jordan Nwora, George Hill, Serge Ibaka and second-round draft compensation to Phoenix for Crowder, according to sources. -via The Athletic / January 30, 2023
As reported in the most recent HoopsHype NBA notebook, the Knicks have expressed interest in acquiring Bucks sharpshooter Grayson Allen in trade talks involving Cam Reddish. However, Milwaukee has resisted including Allen in conversations surrounding Reddish thus far. Instead, the Bucks have kicked around the idea of a 2023 second-round pick and salary fillers in trade talks with the Knicks for Reddish, league sources told HoopsHype. Potential salary fillers could include George Hill and Serge Ibaka. -via HoopsHype / January 28, 2023
Michael Grange: Bucks will be without Jrue Holiday and Joe Ingles (return to conditioning), Kris Middleton (knee) and George Hill (illness) vs. Raps tonight. Raps sheet is clean other than Porter Jr. Bucks played in Washington last night, Giannis played 37 minutes (and had 55 pts!). -via Twitter @michaelgrange / January 4, 2023