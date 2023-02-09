Heat focused on trading Kyle Lowry, potentially to the Clippers

The Heat’s efforts in the hours before the trade deadline have focused on trying to trade Kyle Lowry, potentially to the Clippers if the teams can agree to a deal. But the Nets – now reshaping their roster – have made Jae Crowder available after he was dealt there in the Kevin Durant deal with Phoenix, as ESPN reported. The Heat continues to have an interest in Crowder, but finding a a way to facilitate a trade from a cap standpoint remains problematic.
Source: Miami Herald
Source: Miami Herald
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Another potential Heat whale goes out to sea this morning; Eastern rival strengthens itself modestly just now; Lowry talks ongoing. And more from our continually updated Heat-flavored NBA trade deadline live blog: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:59 AM
NEW: Another potential Heat whale goes out to sea this morning; Eastern rival strengthens itself modestly just now; Lowry talks ongoing. And more from our continually updated Heat-flavored NBA trade deadline live blog: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:59 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Added a few more things to our continually-updated NBA trade deadline blog, including Robinson, Nets’ assets, etc., as Lowry trade efforts continue: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:39 AM
Added a few more things to our continually-updated NBA trade deadline blog, including Robinson, Nets’ assets, etc., as Lowry trade efforts continue: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:39 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Our NBA trade deadline tracker is live. What will the Heat do before today’s 3 p.m. deadline? More on Kyle Lowry’s situation and recapping a crazy night miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… We’ll keep you updated here – 9:30 AM
Our NBA trade deadline tracker is live. What will the Heat do before today’s 3 p.m. deadline? More on Kyle Lowry’s situation and recapping a crazy night miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… We’ll keep you updated here – 9:30 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Our live NBA trade blog, with @Anthony_Chiang , @DBWilson2 and me, including updates on Lowry (Clippers have indeed been speaking with Miami) and a crazy night. Keep checkin’ back: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:29 AM
NEW: Our live NBA trade blog, with @Anthony_Chiang , @DBWilson2 and me, including updates on Lowry (Clippers have indeed been speaking with Miami) and a crazy night. Keep checkin’ back: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:29 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways from last night’s Heat win over the Pacers on the eve of the trade deadline miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… How Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler took control of the game, what stood out about the Heat’s unusual shot chart, and Butler on the Kyle Lowry trade rumors – 9:18 AM
Takeaways from last night’s Heat win over the Pacers on the eve of the trade deadline miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… How Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler took control of the game, what stood out about the Heat’s unusual shot chart, and Butler on the Kyle Lowry trade rumors – 9:18 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: Market for a possible Kyle Lowry trade dwindles amid needed Heat win. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:53 AM
Winderman’s view: Market for a possible Kyle Lowry trade dwindles amid needed Heat win. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:53 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat continues conversations on Lowry. We’ll see where it leads. Durant stings because package wasn’t incredibly great, but still better than anything Heat could offer with Bam off limits – 1:32 AM
Heat continues conversations on Lowry. We’ll see where it leads. Durant stings because package wasn’t incredibly great, but still better than anything Heat could offer with Bam off limits – 1:32 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler on Kyle Lowry trade rumors: “That’s my guy and I love him to death. I don’t know what’s going to happen. But I love Kyle as an NBA player, as a human being. I want to play with Kyle. But so much is out of my control just like so much is out of his control.” – 11:31 PM
Jimmy Butler on Kyle Lowry trade rumors: “That’s my guy and I love him to death. I don’t know what’s going to happen. But I love Kyle as an NBA player, as a human being. I want to play with Kyle. But so much is out of my control just like so much is out of his control.” – 11:31 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler on trade-deadline hubbub surrounding Kyle Lowry: “I love Kyle as an NBA player, as a human being. I want to play with Kyle, but so much is out of my control.”
And then he, quietly, says: “He ain’t going anywhere.” – 10:44 PM
Jimmy Butler on trade-deadline hubbub surrounding Kyle Lowry: “I love Kyle as an NBA player, as a human being. I want to play with Kyle, but so much is out of my control.”
And then he, quietly, says: “He ain’t going anywhere.” – 10:44 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler on his close friend Kyle Lowry being involved in trade rumors: “I love Kyle… I want to play with Kyle, but there’s a lot that’s out of my control.” pic.twitter.com/vEstlpn2tw – 10:44 PM
Jimmy Butler on his close friend Kyle Lowry being involved in trade rumors: “I love Kyle… I want to play with Kyle, but there’s a lot that’s out of my control.” pic.twitter.com/vEstlpn2tw – 10:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry was not at today’s game at Miami-Dade Arena. The team said it was an excused absence. – 10:25 PM
Kyle Lowry was not at today’s game at Miami-Dade Arena. The team said it was an excused absence. – 10:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry was not in the building today. Has been termed an excused absence. – 10:24 PM
Kyle Lowry was not in the building today. Has been termed an excused absence. – 10:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: Market for a possible Lowry trade dwindles amid needed Heat win. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:12 PM
Winderman’s view: Market for a possible Lowry trade dwindles amid needed Heat win. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:12 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
The latest tonight from @HeavyOnSports:
–Lakers and Minnesota were looking to move on from Westbrook and D’Angelo.
–Can Miami find a new home for Lowry?
–Clippers looking to shed.
–Nets want to keep KD on board, stuck w/Ben.
–Hornets hurtin’.
bit.ly/40EFBUJ – 9:34 PM
The latest tonight from @HeavyOnSports:
–Lakers and Minnesota were looking to move on from Westbrook and D’Angelo.
–Can Miami find a new home for Lowry?
–Clippers looking to shed.
–Nets want to keep KD on board, stuck w/Ben.
–Hornets hurtin’.
bit.ly/40EFBUJ – 9:34 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Remarkable how Lakers get three good players for only Westbrook expiring contract and a future first. That Lowry is in second year of three year deal, with nearly 30 M due next season, makes any similarly impactful move difficult for Heat, regrettably – 8:50 PM
Remarkable how Lakers get three good players for only Westbrook expiring contract and a future first. That Lowry is in second year of three year deal, with nearly 30 M due next season, makes any similarly impactful move difficult for Heat, regrettably – 8:50 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I’d imagine the Westbrook buyout could have an impact on Miami’s ability to trade Lowry. Teams that could be interested, like the Clippers, have leverage in negotiations. “Well, if you don’t give us Lowry for what we want, we’ll just sign Russ.” – 8:20 PM
I’d imagine the Westbrook buyout could have an impact on Miami’s ability to trade Lowry. Teams that could be interested, like the Clippers, have leverage in negotiations. “Well, if you don’t give us Lowry for what we want, we’ll just sign Russ.” – 8:20 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Gabe Vincent has 11 points in five minutes. How he plays in the starting lineup with Kyle Lowry out for these three games could create some tough decisions after the deadline (if Lowry is still on the team). – 7:59 PM
Gabe Vincent has 11 points in five minutes. How he plays in the starting lineup with Kyle Lowry out for these three games could create some tough decisions after the deadline (if Lowry is still on the team). – 7:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent again starting in place of Kyle Lowry along with the other usual Heat starters. – 7:03 PM
Gabe Vincent again starting in place of Kyle Lowry along with the other usual Heat starters. – 7:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent again starts in place of sidelined Kyle Lowry. Other Heat starters remain Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro. Lowry is inactive tonight. – 7:01 PM
Gabe Vincent again starts in place of sidelined Kyle Lowry. Other Heat starters remain Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro. Lowry is inactive tonight. – 7:01 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony Chiang: The expectation is that guard Jamaree Bouyea will be available for tomorrow’s game vs. Pacers. Bouyea will help provide backcourt depth with Kyle Lowry and Victor Oladipo both ruled out vs. Pacers. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / February 7, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Kyle Lowry will remain out for at least the next three games because of the left knee issue. His situation is still to be determined beyond that. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / February 7, 2023
Main Rumors, Trade, Jae Crowder, Kevin Durant, Kyle Lowry, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns