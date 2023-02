Heat shopping Duncan Robinson but teams want multiple first-round picks to take on his contract

Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald teams with Chiang to examine the Heat’s trade assets heading into next week’s deadline. A Western Conference source tells them that Miami still has interest in acquiring Jae Crowder from the Suns, but Phoenix hasn’t been impressed with its offers so far and other teams appear to be in better position to make a deal for Crowder. Robinson and Caleb Martin are among the players who have been offered to the Suns, according to Jackson and Chiang. -via Hoops Rumors / January 31, 2023