Heat shopping Duncan Robinson but teams want multiple first-round picks to take on his contract

The Heat has explored trying to move Duncan Robinson, who’s in the second year of a five-year, $90 million contract. But his contract – combined with uncertainty over his status after finger surgery – have made that very, very difficult. Teams want multiple first-round picks in return, according to a source.
Source: Miami Herald
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat also has explored Duncan Robinson deals, but with his status uncertain because of thumb surgery, and with contract (2nd year of 5 yr, $90 M deal), teams not surprisingly want first-round draft assets back from Miami to even consider. – 10:21 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Wednesday vs. Pacers:
Out: Kyle Lowry (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Victor Oladipo (ankle), Nikola Jovic (back), Duncan Robinson (finger).
Probable: Orlando Robinson (thumb), Gabe Vincent (ankle).
At whim of Wednesday flight schedule: Jamal Cain G League. – 5:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Friday vs. Pacers:
Out: Kyle Lowry (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Victor Oladipo (ankle), Nikola Jovic (back), Duncan Robinson (finger).
Probable: Orlando Robinson (thumb), Gabe Vincent (ankle).
At whim of Wednesday’s flight schedule: Jamal Cain (G League) – 5:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nikola Jovic, Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson and Omer Yurtseven ruled out for tomorrow’s game vs. Pacers.
After trading Dedmon, the Heat will have at most 10 players available. Jamal Cain is questionable, and Orlando Robinson and Gabe Vincent are probable. – 5:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson and Omer Yurtseven remain out for the Heat tomorrow. Victor Oladipo did not practice. – 12:40 PM
More on this storyline
Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald teams with Chiang to examine the Heat’s trade assets heading into next week’s deadline. A Western Conference source tells them that Miami still has interest in acquiring Jae Crowder from the Suns, but Phoenix hasn’t been impressed with its offers so far and other teams appear to be in better position to make a deal for Crowder. Robinson and Caleb Martin are among the players who have been offered to the Suns, according to Jackson and Chiang. -via Hoops Rumors / January 31, 2023
According to a Western Conference source, the Heat remains interested in acquiring Phoenix Suns and former Heat forward Jae Crowder, but the Suns have resisted the Heat’s trade concepts and other interested teams have a clearer pathway to a deal. Talks with Miami simply haven’t gained traction, according to the source. Duncan Robinson’s name was raised in trade discussions with Phoenix, but the Suns had no interest in taking on the final 3 1/2 seasons of his five-year, $90 million contract, the source said. Miami has not shown any inclination to offer Caleb Martin in a deal for Crowder. -via Miami Herald / January 26, 2023
Adding to my Wednesday story on the Knicks’ increased efforts to trade Cam Reddish: League sources say Miami is indeed interested in the 6-foot-8 swingman along with the other publicly known Reddish suitors (Bucks, Mavericks and Lakers). The Heat, of course, have also been trying to trade Duncan Robinson without success, with Robinson having fallen out of the rotation before his recent finger surgery in Year 2 of a five-year, $90 million contract. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 22, 2023