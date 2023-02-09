Increasing chances Eric Gordon is traded today

Brian T. Smith: Increasing likelihood that Rockets trade Eric Gordon today. Not finalized but recent movement to move on from longtime Rocket veteran.
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
The Rockets should consider packaging the 2023 Nets swap with Eric Gordon to get a good young player and/or future first.
The swap is useless to Houston because of how bad they are, but to a good team?
Could be the difference between a pick in the 20s and a pick in the teens. – 3:27 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Pool report on foul on #Rockets Eric Gordon with 0.3 secs left. See blow – (“No doubt the call was correct & postgame review confirmed that”) pic.twitter.com/pJrWnIPOvL – 11:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From the pool report on the final Kings possession where Eric Gordon was called for a foul against De’Aaron Fox. pic.twitter.com/qGreKICfoV – 11:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pool report on last second call that Eric Gordon fouled De’Aaron Fox pic.twitter.com/0UDByeyLCb – 11:31 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Crew chief Gediminas Petraitis says there “was no doubt on the floor” that the foul called on Eric Gordon with 0.3 seconds was correct, and a video review after the game confirmed the call pic.twitter.com/WTbJXMnyya – 11:25 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Eric Gordon was called for a foul on De’Aaron Fox with 0.1 seconds left in the 4th.
Fox hit all three free throws. Kings win. WILD 👑 pic.twitter.com/6w0ezifhT2 – 10:58 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Kings De’Aaron Fox hits 3 FT w/ 0.3 left to beat the #Rockets, 130-128. Fox got to the FT line on a questionable foul call on Eric Gordon. Kings got the final possession after Rockets turned it over on an inbounds pass w/ 1.7 left and a 128-127 lead. – 10:43 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Masterful job of tanking by the Houston Rockets. Eric Gordon understood the assignment. – 10:41 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Huge mistake from Eric Gordon. Hit Fox with the body at the buzzer. – 10:39 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets honor Eric Gordon after he passes Chauncey Billups on the all-time three-point list. It comes 17 hours before the trade deadline pic.twitter.com/THIyVt37mv – 9:59 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon draws Domantas Sabonis’ fifth foul with 6:51 left in the third quarter. Played 3:15 with four fouls. Sabonis has 17 points as he sits. – 9:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon’s first 3-pointer moved him past Chauncey Billups and to 21st all-time in career 3-pointers. – 9:33 PM
More on this storyline
This week, the list of teams with serious interest in acquiring the former Sixth Man of the Year has been whittled down to a handful of contenders — including the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns — according to multiple league sources who were all granted anonymity in this piece to speak freely. Houston knows Gordon’s position on this matter. He’s made his preference for a trade known to management at different points starting as far back as last offseason, sources said — but has been professional and played his role throughout his time in a Rockets uniform. -via The Athletic / February 8, 2023
At various points over the past two years, Houston has received offers for Gordon’s services comprising of draft compensation and players, all of which have been turned down. The Philadelphia 76ers came close to landing Gordon during last year’s draft, sources said, but even that offer was declined. -via The Athletic / February 8, 2023
If Gordon isn’t traded by Thursday’s deadline, there’s no belief he would approach ownership in hopes of a buyout, a source close to Gordon said which was confirmed by a team source. -via The Athletic / February 8, 2023