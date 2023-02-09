Jae Crowder to Bucks

Shams Charania: The Milwaukee Bucks are acquiring Jae Crowder in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets for five second-round picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jae Crowder for how many draft picks? pic.twitter.com/pIpRLC5ZpW – 12:04 PM
Jae Crowder for how many draft picks? pic.twitter.com/pIpRLC5ZpW – 12:04 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Five second round picks for a rusty Jae Crowder? NBA is a wild place. – 12:04 PM
Five second round picks for a rusty Jae Crowder? NBA is a wild place. – 12:04 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
With 5 more back-to-backs on the schedule and both Al/Rob currently on the injury report, if all Muscala does is help pace C’s to the finish line then it’s fine for the cost.
Eager to see if C’s do anything else, particularly with their prime East competition now adding Crowder. – 12:04 PM
With 5 more back-to-backs on the schedule and both Al/Rob currently on the injury report, if all Muscala does is help pace C’s to the finish line then it’s fine for the cost.
Eager to see if C’s do anything else, particularly with their prime East competition now adding Crowder. – 12:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bucks get their guy in Jae Crowder for FIVE(!) second round picks. Really curious to see what he’s able to give after being out all season.
Suns play @ Milwaukee on Feb. 26, and then Crowder will be back in Phoenix for the first time on March 14 – 12:03 PM
Bucks get their guy in Jae Crowder for FIVE(!) second round picks. Really curious to see what he’s able to give after being out all season.
Suns play @ Milwaukee on Feb. 26, and then Crowder will be back in Phoenix for the first time on March 14 – 12:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Milwaukee Bucks are acquiring Jae Crowder in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets for five second-round picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 12:01 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks are acquiring Jae Crowder in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets for five second-round picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 12:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns X Kevin Durant = being up at 4 a.m. Phoenix time deep into writing story and confirming this blockbuster trade:
Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, picks to BK for T.J. Warren and Durant.
Expect #Suns to make it official after today’s 1 p.m. MT trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/8YoCH1M5Hp – 10:40 AM
Phoenix Suns X Kevin Durant = being up at 4 a.m. Phoenix time deep into writing story and confirming this blockbuster trade:
Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, picks to BK for T.J. Warren and Durant.
Expect #Suns to make it official after today’s 1 p.m. MT trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/8YoCH1M5Hp – 10:40 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: Mikal Bridges continues to draw trade interest after being dealt to the Nets in the Kevin Durant trade. Details on interest from the Grizzlies and potential teams the Nets could flip Jae Crowder to on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:57 AM
Sources: Mikal Bridges continues to draw trade interest after being dealt to the Nets in the Kevin Durant trade. Details on interest from the Grizzlies and potential teams the Nets could flip Jae Crowder to on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:57 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Nets still $17M in tax with no reason to stay in it. Can they drop off the contracts of Crowder and Seth Curry by 3pm to get under tax line?
(Also, once more with feeling: Why didn’t they stretch Jevon Carter’s money?) – 9:44 AM
Nets still $17M in tax with no reason to stay in it. Can they drop off the contracts of Crowder and Seth Curry by 3pm to get under tax line?
(Also, once more with feeling: Why didn’t they stretch Jevon Carter’s money?) – 9:44 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets are now in a position to be sellers in a market where there aren’t many.
I’d expect Brooklyn to field offers for Royce O’Neale, Jae Crowder, and Seth Curry today. Three players who should have value to contenders. – 9:02 AM
The Nets are now in a position to be sellers in a market where there aren’t many.
I’d expect Brooklyn to field offers for Royce O’Neale, Jae Crowder, and Seth Curry today. Three players who should have value to contenders. – 9:02 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
“I expect more activity from the Nets before 3 o’clock,” adding that he thinks the Nets could deal Jae Crowder and/or Royce O’Neale
@Brian Windhorst – 8:56 AM
“I expect more activity from the Nets before 3 o’clock,” adding that he thinks the Nets could deal Jae Crowder and/or Royce O’Neale
@Brian Windhorst – 8:56 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Denver absolutely needs another big wing now to deal with KD. The question is which jumbo wing will they target?
Phoenix grabbing KD would push me deep into talks on OG if possible. Crowder at the minimum.
Either way, Denver needs an upgrade now somewhere on their roster. – 8:56 AM
Denver absolutely needs another big wing now to deal with KD. The question is which jumbo wing will they target?
Phoenix grabbing KD would push me deep into talks on OG if possible. Crowder at the minimum.
Either way, Denver needs an upgrade now somewhere on their roster. – 8:56 AM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Nets 7 wings/wings-sized players: Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale and Ben Simmons.
Feels like they have more work to do to free up that logjam. – 8:39 AM
Nets 7 wings/wings-sized players: Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale and Ben Simmons.
Feels like they have more work to do to free up that logjam. – 8:39 AM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
mannnnnn, if need good role wings- Nets have em. Bridges, DFS, Cam, Crowder. Not to mention other shooters on roster. gotta think if they wantin picks/ young players its perfect partner for Grizzlies. – 8:22 AM
mannnnnn, if need good role wings- Nets have em. Bridges, DFS, Cam, Crowder. Not to mention other shooters on roster. gotta think if they wantin picks/ young players its perfect partner for Grizzlies. – 8:22 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
This happened shortly before the Brooklyn Nets traded Kevin Durant (and TJ Warren) to Phoenix for four unprotected first, a pick swap and Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder. – 7:27 AM
This happened shortly before the Brooklyn Nets traded Kevin Durant (and TJ Warren) to Phoenix for four unprotected first, a pick swap and Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder. – 7:27 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
How I can see the rest of the deadline for Nets:
Keep (probably long-term guys):
Dinwiddie
Finney-Smith
Bridges
Johnson
Claxton
Thomas
See what you can get for:
O’Neale
Curry
Mills
Crowder
Hold:
Harris
Simmons
Don’t sell low on Harris, Simmons. See what value vets have. – 5:06 AM
How I can see the rest of the deadline for Nets:
Keep (probably long-term guys):
Dinwiddie
Finney-Smith
Bridges
Johnson
Claxton
Thomas
See what you can get for:
O’Neale
Curry
Mills
Crowder
Hold:
Harris
Simmons
Don’t sell low on Harris, Simmons. See what value vets have. – 5:06 AM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
NEXT STEP FOR BKN (2/2):
Brooklyn has to make some quick decisions on Cam Johnson, Seth Curry, Jae Crowder & Royce O’Neale. Cam will be an RFA this summer and expecting a pay day. Crowder will likely be traded or bought out. Curry & O’Neale may not be in the long-term plans. – 3:33 AM
NEXT STEP FOR BKN (2/2):
Brooklyn has to make some quick decisions on Cam Johnson, Seth Curry, Jae Crowder & Royce O’Neale. Cam will be an RFA this summer and expecting a pay day. Crowder will likely be traded or bought out. Curry & O’Neale may not be in the long-term plans. – 3:33 AM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
KD TRADE BREAKDOWN:
• PHX: Kevin Durant & TJ Warren
• BKN: Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, 4 Unprotected 1sts (’23, ’25, ’27, ’29), and a Pick Swap in ’28
PHX needs to sign 1 player.
KD’s 15% Trade Bonus is voided.
BKN created 2 TPEs: $7.9M and $1.8M – 3:33 AM
KD TRADE BREAKDOWN:
• PHX: Kevin Durant & TJ Warren
• BKN: Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, 4 Unprotected 1sts (’23, ’25, ’27, ’29), and a Pick Swap in ’28
PHX needs to sign 1 player.
KD’s 15% Trade Bonus is voided.
BKN created 2 TPEs: $7.9M and $1.8M – 3:33 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns fans: Trade Jae Crowder 😡
Suns: Patience 🙂
*four months later*
Suns fans: I stg if we don’t trade Jae Crowder as part of a huge deal 😡
Suns: OK 🙂 – 2:43 AM
Suns fans: Trade Jae Crowder 😡
Suns: Patience 🙂
*four months later*
Suns fans: I stg if we don’t trade Jae Crowder as part of a huge deal 😡
Suns: OK 🙂 – 2:43 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Brooklyn Nets are open to flipping newly acquired forward Jae Crowder ahead of the trade deadline, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. – 1:49 AM
The Brooklyn Nets are open to flipping newly acquired forward Jae Crowder ahead of the trade deadline, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. – 1:49 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Crowder generally has not wanted buyout because he loses Bird rights in that scenario. Not sure why Nets, in playoff position, wouldn’t want him – 1:49 AM
Crowder generally has not wanted buyout because he loses Bird rights in that scenario. Not sure why Nets, in playoff position, wouldn’t want him – 1:49 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Nets are expected to explore trade scenarios for Jae Crowder ahead of today’s 3 PM ET deadline, sources tell ESPN. – 1:48 AM
The Nets are expected to explore trade scenarios for Jae Crowder ahead of today’s 3 PM ET deadline, sources tell ESPN. – 1:48 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With Jae Crowder part of the Suns’ trade package going to the Nets, is Crowder on his way to becoming an option for the Heat on the buyout market? Definitely worth monitoring. – 1:44 AM
With Jae Crowder part of the Suns’ trade package going to the Nets, is Crowder on his way to becoming an option for the Heat on the buyout market? Definitely worth monitoring. – 1:44 AM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
The rest of the league trying to fill out their rosters while the Nets sit on Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson, Joe Harris, Yuta Watanabe, Ben Simmons and Royce O’Neale pic.twitter.com/4Rdi176Nr2 – 1:42 AM
The rest of the league trying to fill out their rosters while the Nets sit on Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson, Joe Harris, Yuta Watanabe, Ben Simmons and Royce O’Neale pic.twitter.com/4Rdi176Nr2 – 1:42 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Two questions:
– Are the Nets even a thing anymore?
– And Jae Crowder next hits the buyout market, correct?
(Bonus question: Has there ever been a good Nets Big Three era?) – 1:41 AM
Two questions:
– Are the Nets even a thing anymore?
– And Jae Crowder next hits the buyout market, correct?
(Bonus question: Has there ever been a good Nets Big Three era?) – 1:41 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Brooklyn Nets’ new-look rotation:
Spencer Dinwiddie
Dorian Finney-Smith
Mikal Bridges
Cam Johnson
Nic Claxton
Ben Simmons
Cam Thomas
Royce O’Neale
Joe Harris
Jae Crowder
Yuta Watanabe
Edmond Sumner
Day’Ron Sharpe – 1:38 AM
The Brooklyn Nets’ new-look rotation:
Spencer Dinwiddie
Dorian Finney-Smith
Mikal Bridges
Cam Johnson
Nic Claxton
Ben Simmons
Cam Thomas
Royce O’Neale
Joe Harris
Jae Crowder
Yuta Watanabe
Edmond Sumner
Day’Ron Sharpe – 1:38 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges is under contract for 3-years, $70 million after this season.
Cam Johnson has a qualifying offer for $8 million and is up for an extension.
Jae Crowder will be an UFA. – 1:29 AM
Mikal Bridges is under contract for 3-years, $70 million after this season.
Cam Johnson has a qualifying offer for $8 million and is up for an extension.
Jae Crowder will be an UFA. – 1:29 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges is under contract after this season for 3-years, $70 million after this season.
Cam Johnson has a qualifying offer for $8 million and is up for an extension.
Jae Crowder will be an UFA. – 1:29 AM
Mikal Bridges is under contract after this season for 3-years, $70 million after this season.
Cam Johnson has a qualifying offer for $8 million and is up for an extension.
Jae Crowder will be an UFA. – 1:29 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets have agreed in principal to deal with Phoenix to send Kevin Durant to Suns in exchange for package that includes Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, multiple first round picks. Teams had also been discussing Dario Saric and Jae Crowder in late-stage talks, per sources. – 1:10 AM
Nets have agreed in principal to deal with Phoenix to send Kevin Durant to Suns in exchange for package that includes Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, multiple first round picks. Teams had also been discussing Dario Saric and Jae Crowder in late-stage talks, per sources. – 1:10 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Suns are trading Jae Crowder to the Nets as part of the Kevin Durant deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 1:09 AM
The Suns are trading Jae Crowder to the Nets as part of the Kevin Durant deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 1:09 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker is out for tomorrow’s Suns game against the Hawks due to left groin injury management. Jae Crowder, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet remain out. – 3:57 PM
Devin Booker is out for tomorrow’s Suns game against the Hawks due to left groin injury management. Jae Crowder, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet remain out. – 3:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns injury report at #Hawks
Devin Booker (left groin management), Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (foot) and Jae Crowder (not with team) OUT.
Josh Okogie (nose) AVAILABLE.
Phoenix plays Friday at Indiana in second of back-to-back. – 3:55 PM
#Suns injury report at #Hawks
Devin Booker (left groin management), Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (foot) and Jae Crowder (not with team) OUT.
Josh Okogie (nose) AVAILABLE.
Phoenix plays Friday at Indiana in second of back-to-back. – 3:55 PM
More on this storyline
The Heat’s efforts in the hours before the trade deadline have focused on trying to trade Kyle Lowry, potentially to the Clippers if the teams can agree to a deal. But the Nets – now reshaping their roster – have made Jae Crowder available after he was dealt there in the Kevin Durant deal with Phoenix, as ESPN reported. The Heat continues to have an interest in Crowder, but finding a a way to facilitate a trade from a cap standpoint remains problematic. -via Miami Herald / February 9, 2023
The Nets are open to flipping newly acquired forward Jae Crowder ahead of the trade deadline, league sources told HoopsHype. Crowder has received trade interest, most notably from the Bucks and Heat, along with the other teams. -via HoopsHype / February 9, 2023
Joe Cowley: As far as the Bulls, I’m told they are kicking the tires on new Net Jae Crowder, but are in a long line with teams better equipped to land him. -via Twitter @JCowleyHoops / February 9, 2023