Jamal Murray was frustrated with Bones Hyland?

Hyland’s fit alongside Jamal Murray in the second unit was flawed at best and rocky at worst. Alongside Hyland in the backcourt, Murray was forced to guard the more dangerous offensive threat of the two because of Hyland’s defensive lapses, which was a source of frustration for Murray, a source said. Offensively, they didn’t gel, either. On some possessions Hyland submarined the offense, undermining Murray, the team’s second-best player. At other times, Murray bypassed Hyland.
Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post
Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
As Clips POBO Lawrence Frank said the official release of Bones Hyland’s acquisition, the team has been enamored with his energy since predraft. Kept close tabs on him while in Denver.
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 7:12 PM
As Clips POBO Lawrence Frank said the official release of Bones Hyland’s acquisition, the team has been enamored with his energy since predraft. Kept close tabs on him while in Denver.
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 7:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank statement analysis:
Bones is the new Reggie. pic.twitter.com/OGAuq1kA8C – 7:10 PM
Lawrence Frank statement analysis:
Bones is the new Reggie. pic.twitter.com/OGAuq1kA8C – 7:10 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers make Bones Hyland trade official. pic.twitter.com/gdGqkICVBV – 7:08 PM
Clippers make Bones Hyland trade official. pic.twitter.com/gdGqkICVBV – 7:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
So the Bones Hyland trade is also the Patrick Beverley trade.
Notice that Magic are not having Patrick Beverley report.
Also!
This makes only the second trade the Clippers and Lakers are a part of since Clippers moved to LA in 1984. The other: Ivica Zubac and Mike Muscala pic.twitter.com/rpI5O0rn4W – 7:06 PM
So the Bones Hyland trade is also the Patrick Beverley trade.
Notice that Magic are not having Patrick Beverley report.
Also!
This makes only the second trade the Clippers and Lakers are a part of since Clippers moved to LA in 1984. The other: Ivica Zubac and Mike Muscala pic.twitter.com/rpI5O0rn4W – 7:06 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Shout out to @BizzyBones11. An absolute pleasure to work with and get to know in his time in Denver. Will always be a fan of Bones and the way he interacted with and put on a show for fans. Wishing him nothing but the best.
(still bitter about my loss in horse though) pic.twitter.com/wXRm0NI6CD – 6:44 PM
Shout out to @BizzyBones11. An absolute pleasure to work with and get to know in his time in Denver. Will always be a fan of Bones and the way he interacted with and put on a show for fans. Wishing him nothing but the best.
(still bitter about my loss in horse though) pic.twitter.com/wXRm0NI6CD – 6:44 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
The Nuggets make the Thomas Bryant news official, and the team says it’s in a four-team deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Orlando Magic. Davon Reed and a second round pick to the Lakers and guard Bones Hyland to the Clippers as part of the deal. – 6:37 PM
The Nuggets make the Thomas Bryant news official, and the team says it’s in a four-team deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Orlando Magic. Davon Reed and a second round pick to the Lakers and guard Bones Hyland to the Clippers as part of the deal. – 6:37 PM
Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q
My least favorite deal of the day was Bones Hyland for 2 second rounders – 6:35 PM
My least favorite deal of the day was Bones Hyland for 2 second rounders – 6:35 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The Nuggets trade from today is official. Thomas Bryant comes to Denver. Bones Hyland leaves. Bryant will wear #13 for the Nuggets. – 6:35 PM
The Nuggets trade from today is official. Thomas Bryant comes to Denver. Bones Hyland leaves. Bryant will wear #13 for the Nuggets. – 6:35 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Live for the pregame show! Come join.
✅ Nuggets trade Bones, add Thomas Bryant
✅ Buyout candidates
✅ Nuggets-Magic matchup
youtube.com/live/JeltugWKR… – 6:29 PM
Live for the pregame show! Come join.
✅ Nuggets trade Bones, add Thomas Bryant
✅ Buyout candidates
✅ Nuggets-Magic matchup
youtube.com/live/JeltugWKR… – 6:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers acquiring Bones Hyland means they will have their first participant in Rising Stars game since 2019 (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander)
Eric Gordon was in that game with Clippers in 2009, 2010
Only other Clippers in between SGA and EG in Rising Stars: Blake Griffin, Eric Bledsoe – 6:18 PM
Clippers acquiring Bones Hyland means they will have their first participant in Rising Stars game since 2019 (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander)
Eric Gordon was in that game with Clippers in 2009, 2010
Only other Clippers in between SGA and EG in Rising Stars: Blake Griffin, Eric Bledsoe – 6:18 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Aaron Gordon doing some light shooting with Jamal Murray also on the court with him pic.twitter.com/0XcaGsV6pG – 6:14 PM
Aaron Gordon doing some light shooting with Jamal Murray also on the court with him pic.twitter.com/0XcaGsV6pG – 6:14 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The phrase “addition by subtraction” has been thrown around with Bones. I hate it because it’s rude and dismissive, but statistically, it’s true.
The Nuggets have been 21.0 points per 100 possessions worse with Bones on the floor this season, per Cleaning the Glass. – 5:39 PM
The phrase “addition by subtraction” has been thrown around with Bones. I hate it because it’s rude and dismissive, but statistically, it’s true.
The Nuggets have been 21.0 points per 100 possessions worse with Bones on the floor this season, per Cleaning the Glass. – 5:39 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Me getting ready to head into @DNVR_Sports to have my last Bones 🍔 before we rebrand it to the “Salmon 🍔 “ pic.twitter.com/Va4BZ1Xe14 – 5:13 PM
Me getting ready to head into @DNVR_Sports to have my last Bones 🍔 before we rebrand it to the “Salmon 🍔 “ pic.twitter.com/Va4BZ1Xe14 – 5:13 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Lakers receive: Mo Bamba, Davon Reed and Clippers’ 2024 and 2025 second-round picks.
Nuggets receive: Thomas Bryant.
Clippers receive: Bones Hyland.
(2/2). – 5:09 PM
Lakers receive: Mo Bamba, Davon Reed and Clippers’ 2024 and 2025 second-round picks.
Nuggets receive: Thomas Bryant.
Clippers receive: Bones Hyland.
(2/2). – 5:09 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Inside the #Nuggets decision to trade Bones Hyland, and why his decision to walk off the bench against OKC was a tipping point, via @denverpost.
denverpost.com/2023/02/09/nuu… – 5:00 PM
Inside the #Nuggets decision to trade Bones Hyland, and why his decision to walk off the bench against OKC was a tipping point, via @denverpost.
denverpost.com/2023/02/09/nuu… – 5:00 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
The Suns and Mavs made the biggest splashes before the trade deadline, and the Lakers are much improved, but an already strong Clippers team got dramatically better. LAC added Eric Gordon, Mason Plumlee and potential “microwave” Bones Hyland. He’ll be motivated. Crazy deep roster – 4:47 PM
The Suns and Mavs made the biggest splashes before the trade deadline, and the Lakers are much improved, but an already strong Clippers team got dramatically better. LAC added Eric Gordon, Mason Plumlee and potential “microwave” Bones Hyland. He’ll be motivated. Crazy deep roster – 4:47 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Best news for Clippers at trade deadline: They did not give up any of their Top rotation pieces. They kept T-Mann and I think they was key. Hyland will be a scoring spark off the bench.
Gordon a welcome vet and shooting presence and Plumlee fills the bill to back up Zu. – 4:46 PM
Best news for Clippers at trade deadline: They did not give up any of their Top rotation pieces. They kept T-Mann and I think they was key. Hyland will be a scoring spark off the bench.
Gordon a welcome vet and shooting presence and Plumlee fills the bill to back up Zu. – 4:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
16-man depth chart for Clippers ahead of buyout market
PG: T. Mann, *B. Hyland*, J. Preston
SG: P. George, *E. Gordon*, B. Boston Jr.
SF: K. Leonard, N. Powell, A. Coffey
PF: M. Morris Sr., N. Batum, R. Covington, M. Diabaté (2way)
C: I. Zubac, *M. Plumlee*, M. Brown (2way) – 4:37 PM
16-man depth chart for Clippers ahead of buyout market
PG: T. Mann, *B. Hyland*, J. Preston
SG: P. George, *E. Gordon*, B. Boston Jr.
SF: K. Leonard, N. Powell, A. Coffey
PF: M. Morris Sr., N. Batum, R. Covington, M. Diabaté (2way)
C: I. Zubac, *M. Plumlee*, M. Brown (2way) – 4:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
Trade Deadline special is up on both podcast audio and YouTube side!
Reacting to Thomas Bryant and Bones Hyland trades, along with KD/Suns thoughts.
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=xwk90n… – 4:19 PM
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
Trade Deadline special is up on both podcast audio and YouTube side!
Reacting to Thomas Bryant and Bones Hyland trades, along with KD/Suns thoughts.
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=xwk90n… – 4:19 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Clippers acquire Mason Plumlee, Eric Gordon and Bones Hyland at trade deadline latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 4:02 PM
Clippers acquire Mason Plumlee, Eric Gordon and Bones Hyland at trade deadline latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 4:02 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Clippers have acquired Mason Plumlee, Bones Hyland and Eric Gordon today. We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:41 PM
The Clippers have acquired Mason Plumlee, Bones Hyland and Eric Gordon today. We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:41 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Bones Hyland, Eric Gordon and Mason Plumlee? The Clippers making some lowkey great moves at the deadline. – 2:40 PM
Bones Hyland, Eric Gordon and Mason Plumlee? The Clippers making some lowkey great moves at the deadline. – 2:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
When I looked at 2021 draft prospects @TheAthletic, Bones Hyland made my list (Keon Johnson did not). Here’s what I wrote about Bones two years ago
https://t.co/vh52dRN1i7 pic.twitter.com/0PA6Md4TYF – 2:39 PM
When I looked at 2021 draft prospects @TheAthletic, Bones Hyland made my list (Keon Johnson did not). Here’s what I wrote about Bones two years ago
https://t.co/vh52dRN1i7 pic.twitter.com/0PA6Md4TYF – 2:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Eric Gordon is 11 days younger than Nicolas Batum. Both 2008 first round picks.
Bones Hyland is younger than every current Clipper except fellow 2021 draft pick Brandon Boston Jr. and rookie Moussa Diabaté. – 2:32 PM
Eric Gordon is 11 days younger than Nicolas Batum. Both 2008 first round picks.
Bones Hyland is younger than every current Clipper except fellow 2021 draft pick Brandon Boston Jr. and rookie Moussa Diabaté. – 2:32 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Trade deadline special is LIVE. Come join.
✅ Our thoughts on the Bones Hyland trade
✅ Where does Thomas Bryant fit?
✅ Updated look at the West
youtube.com/live/9-QyDuclT… – 2:29 PM
Trade deadline special is LIVE. Come join.
✅ Our thoughts on the Bones Hyland trade
✅ Where does Thomas Bryant fit?
✅ Updated look at the West
youtube.com/live/9-QyDuclT… – 2:29 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Trade Deadline show going live
– Thomas Bryant
– Bones Hyland
– 1 open roster spot
youtube.com/watch?v=9-QyDu… – 2:28 PM
Trade Deadline show going live
– Thomas Bryant
– Bones Hyland
– 1 open roster spot
youtube.com/watch?v=9-QyDu… – 2:28 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Just like that, Bones Hyland’s chapter in Denver closes.
The Nuggets decided to cut their losses. They wanted to move him now and pulled the trigger.
thednvr.com/bones-hylands-… – 2:26 PM
Just like that, Bones Hyland’s chapter in Denver closes.
The Nuggets decided to cut their losses. They wanted to move him now and pulled the trigger.
thednvr.com/bones-hylands-… – 2:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bones Hyland from 2021 predraft. He and Marcus Morris Sr. have a connection pic.twitter.com/VDvuJvrX2i – 2:26 PM
Bones Hyland from 2021 predraft. He and Marcus Morris Sr. have a connection pic.twitter.com/VDvuJvrX2i – 2:26 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
When the Bones situation deteriorated it took Denver’s one legit trade chip off the table, and that’s painful. Denver now has a handful of non-valuable trade chips or central pieces to work with going forward, and very few first rounders.
Trading Bones now for scraps hurts. – 2:24 PM
When the Bones situation deteriorated it took Denver’s one legit trade chip off the table, and that’s painful. Denver now has a handful of non-valuable trade chips or central pieces to work with going forward, and very few first rounders.
Trading Bones now for scraps hurts. – 2:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Here were my initial Bones Hyland thoughts going into trade deadline pic.twitter.com/5hyKzjRRq1 – 2:23 PM
Here were my initial Bones Hyland thoughts going into trade deadline pic.twitter.com/5hyKzjRRq1 – 2:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Looks like the Clippers may have pivoted from the Kyle Lowry possibility with these moves to trade for guards Eric Gordon and Bones Hyland. – 2:21 PM
Looks like the Clippers may have pivoted from the Kyle Lowry possibility with these moves to trade for guards Eric Gordon and Bones Hyland. – 2:21 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Bones Hyland won’t be gone for long. The Clippers come to Denver on Feb. 26. – 2:19 PM
Bones Hyland won’t be gone for long. The Clippers come to Denver on Feb. 26. – 2:19 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I still expect Bones Hyland to be a good NBA player for a long time. Him not matching Denver’s timeline is one thing. The Nuggets having a bad breakup with him is a different thing.
But Bones has skills & needs the playing time and situation to make it work. He’ll figure it out. – 2:18 PM
I still expect Bones Hyland to be a good NBA player for a long time. Him not matching Denver’s timeline is one thing. The Nuggets having a bad breakup with him is a different thing.
But Bones has skills & needs the playing time and situation to make it work. He’ll figure it out. – 2:18 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Confirmed that Luke Kennard and John Wall are being sent out. Neither a huge surprise with the way both had fallen out of the rotation.
Eric Gordon and Bones Hyland incoming.
45 minutes still to go. – 2:17 PM
Confirmed that Luke Kennard and John Wall are being sent out. Neither a huge surprise with the way both had fallen out of the rotation.
Eric Gordon and Bones Hyland incoming.
45 minutes still to go. – 2:17 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With Clippers opting today for Hyland & Gordon, that would seemingly make Lowry pursuit unlikely. With Lowry, the Clippers would have needed to send 2 rotation pieces to Heat. With Hyland and Gordon, Clippers get 2 players and send out only Wall (who they didn’t want)& Kennard – 2:17 PM
With Clippers opting today for Hyland & Gordon, that would seemingly make Lowry pursuit unlikely. With Lowry, the Clippers would have needed to send 2 rotation pieces to Heat. With Hyland and Gordon, Clippers get 2 players and send out only Wall (who they didn’t want)& Kennard – 2:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Out so far for Clippers:
– Luke Kennard
– John Wall
In so far:
– Eric Gordon
– Bones Hyland – 2:15 PM
Out so far for Clippers:
– Luke Kennard
– John Wall
In so far:
– Eric Gordon
– Bones Hyland – 2:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bones Hyland and Eric Gordon to the Clippers seemingly would shut the door on that in any way as a Kyle Lowry landing spot. – 2:14 PM
Bones Hyland and Eric Gordon to the Clippers seemingly would shut the door on that in any way as a Kyle Lowry landing spot. – 2:14 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
With Eric Gordon and Bones Hyland going to the Clippers, seems safe to assume that Fred VanVleet isn’t heading that way. – 2:12 PM
With Eric Gordon and Bones Hyland going to the Clippers, seems safe to assume that Fred VanVleet isn’t heading that way. – 2:12 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Have reported this before: On draft night, Bones Hyland thought he was going to the Clippers.
Obviously, they still had interest. – 2:12 PM
Have reported this before: On draft night, Bones Hyland thought he was going to the Clippers.
Obviously, they still had interest. – 2:12 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Bones made the rising stars game both years and got traded for 2 (late) second round picks.
Clearly the Nuggets viewed the situation as addition by subtraction. Hope they’re right. But either way, feels like the worst possible outcome for a player that showed such promise. – 2:11 PM
Bones made the rising stars game both years and got traded for 2 (late) second round picks.
Clearly the Nuggets viewed the situation as addition by subtraction. Hope they’re right. But either way, feels like the worst possible outcome for a player that showed such promise. – 2:11 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves did have some conversations with Denver about Bones Hyland, never landed on anything that worked for both sides. 50 minutes to go to the deadline. – 2:10 PM
Wolves did have some conversations with Denver about Bones Hyland, never landed on anything that worked for both sides. 50 minutes to go to the deadline. – 2:10 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
If Denver gets bounced from the playoffs by the Clippers with Bones, who they salary dumped, that will be a horrible look for the franchise that has been extremely steady for nearly a decade. – 2:09 PM
If Denver gets bounced from the playoffs by the Clippers with Bones, who they salary dumped, that will be a horrible look for the franchise that has been extremely steady for nearly a decade. – 2:09 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
If Denver gets bounced from the playoffs by the Clippers with Bones, who they salary dumped, that will BW a horrible look for the franchise that has been extremely steady for nearly a decade. – 2:09 PM
If Denver gets bounced from the playoffs by the Clippers with Bones, who they salary dumped, that will BW a horrible look for the franchise that has been extremely steady for nearly a decade. – 2:09 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
PLAYER VALUES, RANKED:
Mike Muscala – two second-round picks
Bones Hyland – two second-round picks
Thomas Bryant – three second-round picks
James Wiseman – five second-round picks
Jae Crowder – five second-round picks
O.G. Anunoby – I dunno, about fifty of them? – 2:08 PM
PLAYER VALUES, RANKED:
Mike Muscala – two second-round picks
Bones Hyland – two second-round picks
Thomas Bryant – three second-round picks
James Wiseman – five second-round picks
Jae Crowder – five second-round picks
O.G. Anunoby – I dunno, about fifty of them? – 2:08 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Didn’t think Bones Hyland had a lot of value in the trade market, but two 2nds isn’t much of a return at all. That tells you how much the Nuggets felt like they needed to move him now. His chapter in Denver closes just like that. – 2:07 PM
Didn’t think Bones Hyland had a lot of value in the trade market, but two 2nds isn’t much of a return at all. That tells you how much the Nuggets felt like they needed to move him now. His chapter in Denver closes just like that. – 2:07 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Combining the two trades:
Denver gets: Thomas Bryant, two second-round picks
Denver sends out: Bones Hyland, Davon Reed, three second-round picks. – 2:05 PM
Combining the two trades:
Denver gets: Thomas Bryant, two second-round picks
Denver sends out: Bones Hyland, Davon Reed, three second-round picks. – 2:05 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
But folks, if Bones’ trade value was actually higher than two second round picks, you think Calvin Booth would have been like “nah I want the second rounders” or something? – 2:02 PM
But folks, if Bones’ trade value was actually higher than two second round picks, you think Calvin Booth would have been like “nah I want the second rounders” or something? – 2:02 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets will have an open roster after sending Bones Hyland to the Clippers. – 2:01 PM
Nuggets will have an open roster after sending Bones Hyland to the Clippers. – 2:01 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The #Nuggets are sending Bones Hyland to the Clippers for two second-round picks, source confirms to @denverpost. – 1:59 PM
The #Nuggets are sending Bones Hyland to the Clippers for two second-round picks, source confirms to @denverpost. – 1:59 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
It’s tough not getting serious value for Bones, but this was always a possibility. When he left the floor a couple weeks ago, it tanked his value. – 1:58 PM
It’s tough not getting serious value for Bones, but this was always a possibility. When he left the floor a couple weeks ago, it tanked his value. – 1:58 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Bones Hyland ranks 20th in efficiency among the 89 players attempting over 3 pull-up jump shots per game this season. – 1:58 PM
Bones Hyland ranks 20th in efficiency among the 89 players attempting over 3 pull-up jump shots per game this season. – 1:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bones Hyland this season:
— Top 10 in 3s off the bench
— Top 15 in points off the bench
The newest Clipper. pic.twitter.com/F4b6HcHO4r – 1:57 PM
Bones Hyland this season:
— Top 10 in 3s off the bench
— Top 15 in points off the bench
The newest Clipper. pic.twitter.com/F4b6HcHO4r – 1:57 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Nuggets are trading Bones Hyland to the Clippers for 2024 & 25 second-round picks, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/Vmbbvi7nly – 1:57 PM
The Nuggets are trading Bones Hyland to the Clippers for 2024 & 25 second-round picks, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/Vmbbvi7nly – 1:57 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Bones Hyland through his short NBA career thus far: 37% three-point shooter, 44% inside the arc, 2:1 assist to turnover ratio. – 1:57 PM
Bones Hyland through his short NBA career thus far: 37% three-point shooter, 44% inside the arc, 2:1 assist to turnover ratio. – 1:57 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Two seconds for Bones feels extremely light and does not help at all for right now. I wonder if they’re still on the phones or were just trying to save some tax money. Rough trade in a vacuum. – 1:56 PM
Two seconds for Bones feels extremely light and does not help at all for right now. I wonder if they’re still on the phones or were just trying to save some tax money. Rough trade in a vacuum. – 1:56 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Bones Hyland is getting traded to the LA Clippers. Him and Mike Malone have not seen eye to eye for most of this season. Nothing personal but the divorce was inevitable. – 1:56 PM
Bones Hyland is getting traded to the LA Clippers. Him and Mike Malone have not seen eye to eye for most of this season. Nothing personal but the divorce was inevitable. – 1:56 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Clippers do not need to send back salary for Bones Hyland because they still have their $9.7 million Serge Ibaka trade exception from last year’s deadline. – 1:55 PM
Clippers do not need to send back salary for Bones Hyland because they still have their $9.7 million Serge Ibaka trade exception from last year’s deadline. – 1:55 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Bones Hyland to the Clippers! We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:55 PM
Bones Hyland to the Clippers! We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:55 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Nuggets are trading Bones Hyland to the Clippers, source tells ESPN. – 1:52 PM
The Nuggets are trading Bones Hyland to the Clippers, source tells ESPN. – 1:52 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Me: I would get Bones a PnR Big who can roll or pop to give Hyland the bench stability for creating offense inside the 3-point line that he had with Boogie.
Nuggets: *trade for Thomas Bryant on an expiring*
Me: …SO IS DENVER KEEPING BONES THEN?? – 12:45 PM
Me: I would get Bones a PnR Big who can roll or pop to give Hyland the bench stability for creating offense inside the 3-point line that he had with Boogie.
Nuggets: *trade for Thomas Bryant on an expiring*
Me: …SO IS DENVER KEEPING BONES THEN?? – 12:45 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
If the Nuggets don’t find a trade that they feel good about, they could definitely hold onto Bones Hyland past tomorrow’s deadline. That’s still a possibility. They’re not just going to give him away if there’s not a good offer out there. – 9:28 PM
If the Nuggets don’t find a trade that they feel good about, they could definitely hold onto Bones Hyland past tomorrow’s deadline. That’s still a possibility. They’re not just going to give him away if there’s not a good offer out there. – 9:28 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Recorded a brand new #Nuggets Ink pod with all the latest on Bones, what Denver is seeking, a list of intriguing wings and two previously unreported and confirmed targets.
@MattDSchubert @denverpost
denverpost.com/2023/02/08/nug… – 8:58 PM
Recorded a brand new #Nuggets Ink pod with all the latest on Bones, what Denver is seeking, a list of intriguing wings and two previously unreported and confirmed targets.
@MattDSchubert @denverpost
denverpost.com/2023/02/08/nug… – 8:58 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
My guess on what’s next based on my #feels: Wolves get Bones for cheap, trade Nowell to a team like the Clippers? and if they trade Naz I swear to goodness I’m gonna be sad. – 8:44 PM
My guess on what’s next based on my #feels: Wolves get Bones for cheap, trade Nowell to a team like the Clippers? and if they trade Naz I swear to goodness I’m gonna be sad. – 8:44 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
5 trades I predicted on pod last night:
1. OG/Thad to SAC for Barnes/Mitchell/two 1sts
2. Simmons to SA for Doug/J-Rich/1st
3. Russ/two 1sts to UTA for Conley/Beasley/Vando
4. Wiseman/Moody to CHA for PJ/Martin/Jalen McD
5. Bones to NYK for Reddish/pick
youtube.com/watch?v=S-0J7-… – 6:28 PM
5 trades I predicted on pod last night:
1. OG/Thad to SAC for Barnes/Mitchell/two 1sts
2. Simmons to SA for Doug/J-Rich/1st
3. Russ/two 1sts to UTA for Conley/Beasley/Vando
4. Wiseman/Moody to CHA for PJ/Martin/Jalen McD
5. Bones to NYK for Reddish/pick
youtube.com/watch?v=S-0J7-… – 6:28 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray (questionable) with right knee inflammation, and Zeke Nnaji (doubtful) right shoulder sprain vs. Magic.
Asked Malone about Murray’s right knee yesterday and he cited overcompensation. I promise you they will be cautious with him. – 6:23 PM
Jamal Murray (questionable) with right knee inflammation, and Zeke Nnaji (doubtful) right shoulder sprain vs. Magic.
Asked Malone about Murray’s right knee yesterday and he cited overcompensation. I promise you they will be cautious with him. – 6:23 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray (right knee inflammation) is questionable tomorrow at Magic. Zeke Nnaji (right shoulder sprain) is doubtful. – 6:11 PM
Jamal Murray (right knee inflammation) is questionable tomorrow at Magic. Zeke Nnaji (right shoulder sprain) is doubtful. – 6:11 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets injury report scheduled-tweet edition:
Jamal Murray – questionable – right knee inflammation
Zeke Nnaji – doubtful – right shoulder sprain
Collin Gillespie – out – right lower leg fracture
Mo Bamba’s still suspended for Orlando; Gary Harris is questionable (adductor). – 5:40 PM
Nuggets injury report scheduled-tweet edition:
Jamal Murray – questionable – right knee inflammation
Zeke Nnaji – doubtful – right shoulder sprain
Collin Gillespie – out – right lower leg fracture
Mo Bamba’s still suspended for Orlando; Gary Harris is questionable (adductor). – 5:40 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Got to talk with Coach Jamal Murray at halftime of this game. He knew what the Nuggets needed to do.
Also DJ drops in and I have to credit Murray’s composure. Next level refocus. pic.twitter.com/5xEXZfMKt8 – 11:51 PM
Got to talk with Coach Jamal Murray at halftime of this game. He knew what the Nuggets needed to do.
Also DJ drops in and I have to credit Murray’s composure. Next level refocus. pic.twitter.com/5xEXZfMKt8 – 11:51 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bruce Brown, starting for Jamal Murray tonight, just sprained his right ankle and asks to come out of the game. Still 8:55 left in the 1st. – 9:16 PM
Bruce Brown, starting for Jamal Murray tonight, just sprained his right ankle and asks to come out of the game. Still 8:55 left in the 1st. – 9:16 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Mike Malone says Jamal Murray is a game-time decision with right knee soreness.
Malone said the soreness popped up from some residual impact from compensating for his surgically repaired left knee.
Murray will go through his pregame routine and “see if it loosens up”. – 7:26 PM
Mike Malone says Jamal Murray is a game-time decision with right knee soreness.
Malone said the soreness popped up from some residual impact from compensating for his surgically repaired left knee.
Murray will go through his pregame routine and “see if it loosens up”. – 7:26 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone said they’ll make a final determination on Jamal Murray after pregame. He popped up on injury report with right knee inflammation. Malone said it wasn’t one moment but maybe just a build-up. Suggested could’ve had to do with overcompensation. Obviously, they’ll be cautious – 7:19 PM
Malone said they’ll make a final determination on Jamal Murray after pregame. He popped up on injury report with right knee inflammation. Malone said it wasn’t one moment but maybe just a build-up. Suggested could’ve had to do with overcompensation. Obviously, they’ll be cautious – 7:19 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray (questionable) tonight with right knee inflammation. Zeke Nnaji (questionable), too.
KCP, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic are all probable. – 3:34 PM
Jamal Murray (questionable) tonight with right knee inflammation. Zeke Nnaji (questionable), too.
KCP, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic are all probable. – 3:34 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nuggets injury report ahead of tonight’s game against Minnesota at Ball Arena:
KCP, Nikola Jokić, AG, and Jamal Murray are all probable after missing Sunday’s second night of the back to back in Minnesota.
Zeke Nnaji is questionable with a right shoulder sprain. – 1:00 PM
Nuggets injury report ahead of tonight’s game against Minnesota at Ball Arena:
KCP, Nikola Jokić, AG, and Jamal Murray are all probable after missing Sunday’s second night of the back to back in Minnesota.
Zeke Nnaji is questionable with a right shoulder sprain. – 1:00 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson’s final line: 42 points on 15-of-22 shooting and 12-of-16 from 3. It is the NBA’s first 40-point game without an attempted free throw since Jamal Murray in 2021. – 12:02 AM
Klay Thompson’s final line: 42 points on 15-of-22 shooting and 12-of-16 from 3. It is the NBA’s first 40-point game without an attempted free throw since Jamal Murray in 2021. – 12:02 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Whole lotta probables on the Nuggets injury report for tomorrow’s game:
Nikola Jokic – probable – hamstring tightness
Jamal Murray – probable – injury management
Aaron Gordon – probable – ankle sprain
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope -probable – ankle sprain
con’t – 6:36 PM
Whole lotta probables on the Nuggets injury report for tomorrow’s game:
Nikola Jokic – probable – hamstring tightness
Jamal Murray – probable – injury management
Aaron Gordon – probable – ankle sprain
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope -probable – ankle sprain
con’t – 6:36 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all probable and expected to play tomorrow vs. Timberwolves. Zeke Nnaji (right shoulder sprain) is questionable. – 6:35 PM
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all probable and expected to play tomorrow vs. Timberwolves. Zeke Nnaji (right shoulder sprain) is questionable. – 6:35 PM
More on this storyline
Katy Winge: Jamal Murray is out tonight in Orlando. His right knee inflammation is keeping him out, it isn’t where the team wants it to be. Malone said it’d be great if Denver could get him back in Charlotte, but they aren’t rushing or pressuring him to come back. -via Twitter @katywinge / February 9, 2023
Denver: Jamal Murray (right knee inflammation) has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday’s game against Orlando. Zeke Nnaji (right shoulder sprain) is doubtful. -via HoopsHype / February 8, 2023
Michael Singer: Jamal Murray and Zeke Nnaji are out tonight, team says. Nikola Jokic, AG and KCP are all available. -via Twitter @msinger / February 7, 2023
Numerous veterans were frustrated with Hyland in the aftermath of his decision to walk off the bench, sources said. In the weeks preceding the deadline, another veteran who spoke on condition of anonymity was not displeased and understood why Bones was being shopped. Following that game, the Nuggets went on a three-game road swing that began with a trip to New Orleans. As punishment, Hyland didn’t fly with the team. Instead, he flew commercial and met up with the team later. He wasn’t at shootaround the following day, nor was he active that night against the Pelicans. That also happened to be coach Michael Malone’s first game back from a bout with COVID. Hyland’s bench exit had come under acting head coach David Adelman’s watch. -via Denver Post / February 9, 2023
By the time Thursday’s deadline came around, there wasn’t nearly as much interest in Hyland as the team initially believed would be there. By trading Hyland the Nuggets got rid of a player who didn’t align with Denver’s title goals. They also opened up a roster spot, which could be filled by a veteran on the buyout market. -via Denver Post / February 9, 2023
Khobi Price: Details on Magic’s Mo Bamba trade: It’s a 4-teamer involving the Lakers, Clippers and Nuggets, per league sources. Magic are receiving a 2024 second-round (via Denver), cash and Patrick Beverley. Magic won’t require Beverley to report to Orlando. Lakers receive: Mo Bamba, Davon Reed and Clippers’ 2024 and 2025 second-round picks. Nuggets receive: Thomas Bryant. Clippers receive: Bones Hyland. -via Twitter @khobi_price / February 9, 2023