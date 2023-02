Jazz open to keeping Jordan Clarkson beyond this season

Yossi Gozlan: The Utah Jazz are now projected to generate around $35M in cap space this summer if Jordan Clarkson, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Rudy Gay all exercise their player options . They still project to have significant cap space if they extend Clarkson for a higher salary for 2023-24. The Jazz are also now $3.4M below the tax for this season, have an open roster spot, and generate two trade exceptions worth $4.4M and $5M. They have two trade exceptions worth $9.8M and $1.5M set to expire tomorrow. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / February 8, 2023