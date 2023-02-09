Jazz open to keeping Jordan Clarkson beyond this season

If the Jazz keep Jordan Clarkson past the deadline, the club and Clarkson are not expected to reach an agreement on a contract extension, which would mean Clarkson can become an unrestricted free agent. But the Jazz are certainly open to continuing their partnership with Clarkson beyond this season, according to sources.
Source: Tony Jones @ The Athletic
Source: Tony Jones @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jordan Clarkson, on fears that the Jazz might not be done trading as they prepare to go to Toronto: “We fly out at 9. It would suck to get traded, have to go back through customs, and then get back on a plane. I’ll just leave it at that, because I hope nothing else happens!” – 1:04 AM
Jordan Clarkson, on fears that the Jazz might not be done trading as they prepare to go to Toronto: “We fly out at 9. It would suck to get traded, have to go back through customs, and then get back on a plane. I’ll just leave it at that, because I hope nothing else happens!” – 1:04 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jordan Clarkson, on Mike Conley’s trade: “That’s a big loss.” pic.twitter.com/y4UxK02DpO – 11:51 PM
Jordan Clarkson, on Mike Conley’s trade: “That’s a big loss.” pic.twitter.com/y4UxK02DpO – 11:51 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Udoka Azubuike is the second-longest tenured Jazz player now, we just realized. (Jordan Clarkson is longest.) – 11:03 PM
Udoka Azubuike is the second-longest tenured Jazz player now, we just realized. (Jordan Clarkson is longest.) – 11:03 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Russell/Beasley/Vanderbilt is the 2023 version of Jordan Clarkson/Larry Nance/George Hill/Rodney Hood to Cleveland – 4:20 PM
Russell/Beasley/Vanderbilt is the 2023 version of Jordan Clarkson/Larry Nance/George Hill/Rodney Hood to Cleveland – 4:20 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After the Utah Jazz looked disjointed and erratic in Monday’s loss to the short-handed Mavs, Will Hardy said it was hard to put a finger on why it happened. Guard Jordan Clarkson was perfectly blunt, though: “We just got a little bit of outside noise.” sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 8:30 AM
After the Utah Jazz looked disjointed and erratic in Monday’s loss to the short-handed Mavs, Will Hardy said it was hard to put a finger on why it happened. Guard Jordan Clarkson was perfectly blunt, though: “We just got a little bit of outside noise.” sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 8:30 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Utah Jazz’s Monday’s defeat to a very short-handed Dallas team had coach Will Hardy saying he was “disappointed,” and guard Jordan Clarkson acknowledging that the impending trade deadline is weighing on players. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 2:20 AM
The Utah Jazz’s Monday’s defeat to a very short-handed Dallas team had coach Will Hardy saying he was “disappointed,” and guard Jordan Clarkson acknowledging that the impending trade deadline is weighing on players. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 2:20 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jordan Clarkson acknowledged that tonight was one where some “outside noise” probably crept in, affecting the Jazz’s focus. – 12:26 AM
Jordan Clarkson acknowledged that tonight was one where some “outside noise” probably crept in, affecting the Jazz’s focus. – 12:26 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jordan Clarkson just got a tech for either jumping or sitting. Those are not allowed in the NBA. – 11:23 PM
Jordan Clarkson just got a tech for either jumping or sitting. Those are not allowed in the NBA. – 11:23 PM
More on this storyline
Anil Gogna: MIN could have entered the offseason with $15M of cap space (max of $23M) but by acquiring Conley who has $14.3M GTD of his $24.4M next year, they’re committed to operating over the cap this summer. UTA will likely buyout Russ and continue the firesale with Olynyk & Clarkson. -via Twitter @AnilGognaNBA / February 8, 2023
Yossi Gozlan: The Utah Jazz are now projected to generate around $35M in cap space this summer if Jordan Clarkson, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Rudy Gay all exercise their player options. They still project to have significant cap space if they extend Clarkson for a higher salary for 2023-24. The Jazz are also now $3.4M below the tax for this season, have an open roster spot, and generate two trade exceptions worth $4.4M and $5M. They have two trade exceptions worth $9.8M and $1.5M set to expire tomorrow. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / February 8, 2023