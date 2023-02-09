John Wall will be waived by Rockets

Chris Haynes: John Wall has been notified by the Houston Rockets that he will be waived, positioning him to be among the top mid-season free agents, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers get:
Eric Gordon for Luke Kennard and John Wall
theathletic.com/4174026/2023/0… – 9:42 PM
Clippers get:
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
John Wall has been notified by the Houston Rockets that he will be waived, positioning him to be among the top mid-season free agents, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 8:19 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
John Wall has been notified that he will be waived, positioning him to be among the top mid-season free agents, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 8:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Obviously not sure where Reggie Jackson or John Wall will end up.
But only one NBA team hasn’t faced the Clippers yet this season: the Memphis Grizzlies.
And now they have Luke Kennard. – 6:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets trade veteran Eric Gordon to Clippers, acquire John Wall, per source ift.tt/H5eQWqE – 5:18 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Clippers have traded Reggie Jackson and John Wall…WHO IS THE CLIPPERS’ THIRD MAN? pic.twitter.com/HtTkLLxcR5 – 2:48 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets are going to gave to clear a roster spot in order to take back John Wall and Danny Green in the Gordon trade, so there’s a good chance the Boban era is over – 2:43 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Reggie Jackson, John Wall, Russell Westbrook, Pat Bevs all traded for a bag of beans
Tough out here for a guard past his prime, sheesh – 2:41 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
John Wall trying to get away from Houston pic.twitter.com/VkyAnV9Uzd – 2:35 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Rockets plan to waive John Wall, per Yahoo. So Wall, Westbrook, perhaps Danny Green, among those who would be buyout options. – 2:22 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
When John Wall hears he’s getting shipped back to Houston pic.twitter.com/9OrIxsqYY5 – 2:18 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Confirmed that Luke Kennard and John Wall are being sent out. Neither a huge surprise with the way both had fallen out of the rotation.
Eric Gordon and Bones Hyland incoming.
45 minutes still to go. – 2:17 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The Rockets will acquire John Wall in the three-team deal with the Clippers and Grizzlies in which they plan to waive the guard, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 2:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
John Wall made that podcast not realizing that the world was round 😂😂 – 2:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Out so far for Clippers:
– Luke Kennard
– John Wall
In so far:
– Eric Gordon
– Bones Hyland – 2:15 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Houston Rockets are acquiring John Wall in three-team deal with the Grizzlies and Clippers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:14 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
John Wall’s tenure with the Clippers is nearing an end, league sources say.
Sources say the Clippers are still trying to trade Wall before Thursday’s 3 PM ET trade buzzer but are expected to buy out the former All-Star if no deal develops.
More to come: marcstein.substack.com – 10:31 PM
Kelly Iko: The Houston Rockets plan to waive John Wall, sources tell @TheAthletic. -via Twitter @KellyIko / February 9, 2023
Mark Berman: According to an NBA source it is “likely” the Rockets will buy out John Wall. -via Twitter @MarkBermanFox26 / February 9, 2023
Mark Berman: NBA source confirms multiple reports the Rockets are trading Eric Gordon to the Clippers with John Wall coming back to Houston and Danny Green to the Rockets from Memphis as part of the three-team deal. -via Twitter @MarkBermanFox26 / February 9, 2023