John Wall will be waived by Rockets

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic
Clippers get:
Eric Gordon for Luke Kennard and John Wall
theathletic.com/4174026/2023/0…9:42 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
John Wall has been notified by the Houston Rockets that he will be waived, positioning him to be among the top mid-season free agents, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 8:19 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Obviously not sure where Reggie Jackson or John Wall will end up.
But only one NBA team hasn’t faced the Clippers yet this season: the Memphis Grizzlies.
And now they have Luke Kennard. – 6:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets trade veteran Eric Gordon to Clippers, acquire John Wall, per source ift.tt/H5eQWqE5:18 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Clippers have traded Reggie Jackson and John Wall…WHO IS THE CLIPPERS’ THIRD MAN? pic.twitter.com/HtTkLLxcR52:48 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets are going to gave to clear a roster spot in order to take back John Wall and Danny Green in the Gordon trade, so there’s a good chance the Boban era is over – 2:43 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Reggie Jackson, John Wall, Russell Westbrook, Pat Bevs all traded for a bag of beans
Tough out here for a guard past his prime, sheesh – 2:41 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Are the Rockets going to have to buy out John Wall twice? – 2:37 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
John Wall trying to get away from Houston pic.twitter.com/VkyAnV9Uzd2:35 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
The Gordon deal includes sending John Wall back to the Rockets. – 2:29 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Rockets plan to waive John Wall, per Yahoo. So Wall, Westbrook, perhaps Danny Green, among those who would be buyout options. – 2:22 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
When John Wall hears he’s getting shipped back to Houston pic.twitter.com/9OrIxsqYY52:18 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Confirmed that Luke Kennard and John Wall are being sent out. Neither a huge surprise with the way both had fallen out of the rotation.
Eric Gordon and Bones Hyland incoming.
45 minutes still to go. – 2:17 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The Rockets will acquire John Wall in the three-team deal with the Clippers and Grizzlies in which they plan to waive the guard, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 2:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
John Wall made that podcast not realizing that the world was round 😂😂 – 2:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Out so far for Clippers:
– Luke Kennard
– John Wall
In so far:
– Eric Gordon
– Bones Hyland – 2:15 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Houston Rockets are acquiring John Wall in three-team deal with the Grizzlies and Clippers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:14 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
John Wall’s tenure with the Clippers is nearing an end, league sources say.
Sources say the Clippers are still trying to trade Wall before Thursday’s 3 PM ET trade buzzer but are expected to buy out the former All-Star if no deal develops.
More to come: marcstein.substack.com10:31 PM

Kelly Iko: The Houston Rockets plan to waive John Wall, sources tell @TheAthletic. -via Twitter @KellyIko / February 9, 2023

