Kawhi Leonard will not play against Bucks

Andrew Greif: The Clippers say Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management), Bones Hyland, Mason Plumlee and Eric Gordon will not play tomorrow vs. Milwaukee. The traded players are still making their way to the team.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Clippers ruled out Kawhi Leonard from tomorrow’s game against Milwaukee. Clippers injury reports will probably matter more than Rockets injury reports for the Rockets over the next two months – 9:39 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management) is listed as out tomorrow against Milwaukee. Ty Lue had said that Leonard and Paul George were having their minutes restricted through All-Star.
Bones Hyland, Mason Plumlee and Eric Gordon all are out due to the trades. – 8:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard will miss his first game outside of a back-to-back since January 2. Clippers sitting him vs Bucks due to right knee injury management despite it not being a back-to-back.
Bones Hyland, Mason Plumlee, Eric Gordon all out due to trade pending. Only Hyland is official – 8:24 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers say Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management), Bones Hyland, Mason Plumlee and Eric Gordon will not play tomorrow vs. Milwaukee. The traded players are still making their way to the team. – 8:24 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
I’m sure the asking price was high. But if the Grizzlies bow out because they got cooked by Durant, Luka, Kawhi/PG, they will wish they pushed whatever picks were needed to land OG/Bridges. This was the deadline to swing big. – 4:23 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Masai literally had to grab Kawhi and try to get a title out of him in 1 year. And he did it. – 4:12 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
I suppose there will be trickle-down forever, but here’s an updated look at the haul the Spurs eventually got for Kawhi Leonard in 2018:
2019 1st from TOR (took Keldon Johnson)
2022 1st from CHI (took Malaki Branham)
2024 1st from TOR
2025 1st from CHI
Four 2nd-round picks – 3:57 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
On the night before they made moves today, the Clippers felt the shockwaves of the KD trade and the increasing Western Conference arms race. Went on NBA Today to discuss how Kawhi and PG left Crypto last night knowing Kevin Durant is also now in their way of winning the West. pic.twitter.com/CoQWYutmmm – 3:24 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Spurs basically lost Kawhi, Danny, D White and Dejounte and now have:
Keldon
Branham
Wesley
Langford
Graham
23 Hornets first (protected)
24 Raptors first
25 Hawks first
25 Bulls first
26 Hawks frp swap
27 Hawks first
28 Celtics frp swap
10 seconds – 3:07 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Envision Greatness.
Kawhi Sig. III ‘Alpha Predator’ available February 10th
@newbalancehoops • #WeGotNow pic.twitter.com/y6WHggRe7U – 11:15 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Meanwhile, here are Raptors head coach Nick Nurse’s comments on Poeltl — who the Raptors drafted 9th overall in 2016 and traded in Kawhi deal in 2018 — before Toronto played (and won) against Spurs Wednesday night (which feels like a week ago): pic.twitter.com/HICH2Cqtuj – 7:49 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
The Pacific Division now includes LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Chris Paul. The Sacramento Kings lead the division. – 4:48 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Steph, Klay, KD, CP3, Booker, Kawhi, PG, LeBron, AD are now all in the same division… AND who is on top? De’Aaron Fox and the Kings 👀 Only a few games ahead, but still, that’s crazy… pic.twitter.com/6T1sWhMfqP – 3:13 AM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
this KD trade reminds me of the Kawhi/PG deals to the Clippers back in like 2019. middle of the night chaos is the best lol – 1:14 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard just learned moments ago about the Kevin Durant trade to Phoenix. While he was curious about the trade details, he said he has to focus on the Clippers and where they are want to get to. – 1:14 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Paul George logged 34 minutes and Kawhi Leonard played 32 due to having their minutes limited. Lue says that both will continue to play with a minutes restriction likely through All-Star break with medical making sure the two stars stay healthy down the stretch. – 12:39 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said that Kawhi playing 32 minutes and PG 34 was by design, the team trying to cap key contributors’ minutes probably until the All-Star break to keep them fresh. – 12:38 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Final: Dallas 110, Clippers 104
Clippers are 31-27. Trade deadline tomorrow.
Norm Powell: 24 points
Terance Mann: 21 points
Paul George: 20 points
Kawhi: 18 points – 12:22 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi scored 14 in the third quarter to help bring the Clippers within 81-78. After making 9 three-pointers in the first quarter, the Mavs have made five since. – 11:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi back to himself after a “feel out game” in the first half. 9 points, 4/4 FGs, including a very deliberate stepback 3.
Mavericks lead down to 75-72 with LA playing like a serious team again. 4:32 left in 3rd quarter. – 11:36 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Kawhi Leonard starting to heat up and Clippers have crept within 75-72 with 4:32 left in the third. Kyrie with 16 points, four assists, three rebounds so far. – 11:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
After scoring two points before halftime, Kawhi Leonard has scored nine in less than 8 minutes of the third quarter. – 11:35 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
A 41 pt 1st qtr explosion (inc a career hi tying 15 pt qtr from Bullock) helps the Mavs to a 60-52 lead at half. Kyrie w/13 in his Mavs debut, and the defense keeping Kawhi in check with just 2 pts (1-4 FG). Their pace & effort carrying over from Mon 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 11:13 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
A 13-2 Clippers run to close the half showed signs of life to cut what was a 19-point Dallas lead to 60-52.
Mann: 15p (6-8 FGs)
Powell: 12p (4-8)
PG: 10p (4-10)
Kawhi: 0p (0-5) – 11:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard has scored first points with 3:16 left in first half – 10:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George 3 cuts Mavericks lead to 58-42 with 3:46 left in first half.
Kawhi Leonard and Marcus Morris Sr. are scoreless on 8 shots. Easily the strangest game of the season so far. – 10:57 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kyrie drills a 29-foot 3 to push Mavs’ lead to 51-35 with 6:55 left. Ty Lue calls timeout. Kawhi and PG are a combined 1-for-6. Terance Mann and Norm Powell are keeping the Clippers in striking distance with 12 points each. – 10:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mavericks lead LA 41-25 through one quarter of play.
Clippers not exactly running guys into ground in this game. Paul George in foul trouble, Kawhi Leonard out early anyway, all-bench lineup. Reggie Bullock’s 5 3s combined with 8 Mavs assists w/o turnover are the story so far. – 10:37 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers trail the Mavs, 41-25. Mann leads the scoring with 12. Kawhi and PG are nowhere to be found. – 10:36 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 2/8
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Terance Mann
DAL
Josh Green
Reggie Bullock
Dwight Powell
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Kyrie Irving – 9:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers starters:
Terance Mann
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Dallas:
Josh Green
Reggie Bullock
Dwight Powell
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Kyrie Irving – 9:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mavericks will start Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, Reggie Bullock, Dwight Powell tonight at LA
LA Clippers starting Terance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac. – 9:33 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk: KD trade sent shockwaves throughout tNBA and certainly here in the hallway at Crypto where Kawhi and PG both learned of the deal as PG was finishing his press conference and Leonard was on his way to talk. Clippers certainly have to be feeling pressure now in West arms race. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / February 9, 2023
Law Murray: The LA Clippers will not have John Wall tomorrow in Chicago. Robert Covington, Marcus Morris Sr., Reggie Jackson all questionable. All clear for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / January 30, 2023
Kawhi Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition, and it’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship Raptors team, Lowry and VanVleet, are on their short list of targets. -via Action Network / January 30, 2023
