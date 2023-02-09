Kevin Love headed to a buyout with Cavaliers?

Love was recently removed from the Cavs rotation, and he could soon be removed from the roster in general by way of a buyout. According to a Thursday report, the Cavs could buy Love out in the near future. “Additionally, Kevin Love is unlikely to be traded despite being out of the rotation. Love may wind up on the buyout market,” Matt Moore of Action Network reported.
Source: Jonathan Sherman @ CavaliersNation.com
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The Kyrie Quit On All-Stars
G: James Harden
G: Jaylen Brown
F: Jayson Tatum
F: LeBron James
F: Kevin Durant
Bench
Marcus Smart
Kevin Love
Al Horford
Sources: Team is eyeing Luka Doncic in either the summer of 2023 or 2024 – 8:31 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron’s Cleveland era, as told by teammate Kevin Love (from @AP) apnews.com/article/f988c6… – 2:34 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Active players ahead of Garland on the list include Cedi Osman (590) and Kevin Love (1,096). LeBron James is the franchise leader at 1,251 in 849 games across 11 seasons. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/d… – 1:02 PM
Kevin Love: True Greatness. Incredibly grateful to have witnessed and been a part of your journey. History made. 38,388 🐐 -via Twitter @kevinlove / February 8, 2023
Kevin Love on LeBron James: It will be very tough to eclipse or surpass him as a better face for the NBA and what he has meant for the league. He had all the pressure in the world on him and people were touting him and projecting him to be Jordan-esque or the next Jordan. The man has “Chosen One” tattooed across his back and he goes out and exceeds expectations. And at every juncture, every fork in the road, anything that came up — adversity, any lump that he took. People wanted to tear him down, buy he always found a way. Like he says, strive for greatness. -via Associated Press / February 6, 2023
Kevin Love on LeBron James: He’s found a way to achieve a level of greatness that very few in this world have touched or seen. He’s on the Mount Rushmore of the greatest athletes of all time. And when you consider what he’s done away from basketball with the I Promise School or the people he has impacted over the course of his career or what he’ll do after basketball, it’s a pretty incredible story about who he is and what he’s about. -via Associated Press / February 6, 2023