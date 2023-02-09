Kevin Love headed to a buyout with Cavaliers?

Kevin Love headed to a buyout with Cavaliers?

Main Rumors

Kevin Love headed to a buyout with Cavaliers?

February 9, 2023- by

By |

Love was recently removed from the Cavs rotation, and he could soon be removed from the roster in general by way of a buyout. According to a Thursday report, the Cavs could buy Love out in the near future. “Additionally, Kevin Love is unlikely to be traded despite being out of the rotation. Love may wind up on the buyout market,” Matt Moore of Action Network reported.
Source: Jonathan Sherman @ CavaliersNation.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The Kyrie Quit On All-Stars
G: James Harden
G: Jaylen Brown
F: Jayson Tatum
F: LeBron James
F: Kevin Durant
Bench
Marcus Smart
Kevin Love
Al Horford
Sources: Team is eyeing Luka Doncic in either the summer of 2023 or 2024 – 8:31 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron’s Cleveland era, as told by teammate Kevin Love (from @AP) apnews.com/article/f988c6…2:34 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Active players ahead of Garland on the list include Cedi Osman (590) and Kevin Love (1,096). LeBron James is the franchise leader at 1,251 in 849 games across 11 seasons. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/d…1:02 PM

More on this storyline

Kevin Love on LeBron James: It will be very tough to eclipse or surpass him as a better face for the NBA and what he has meant for the league. He had all the pressure in the world on him and people were touting him and projecting him to be Jordan-esque or the next Jordan. The man has “Chosen One” tattooed across his back and he goes out and exceeds expectations. And at every juncture, every fork in the road, anything that came up — adversity, any lump that he took. People wanted to tear him down, buy he always found a way. Like he says, strive for greatness. -via Associated Press / February 6, 2023

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home