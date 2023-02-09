Kobe Bryant jersey sold for $5.8 million

A signed Kobe Bryant jersey, worn during his lone MVP season in 2007-08, has sold for $5,849,700 with Sotheby’s, a record for any Bryant item. It’s the second most expensive basketball jersey ever sold.
Source: Dan Hajducky @ ESPN
StatMuse @statmuse
DLo last run as a Laker:
14.3 PPG
3.5 RPG
4.0 APG
1.3 SPG
Played with Kobe, now he’s playing with LeBron pic.twitter.com/2Z8GJljdPd – 8:14 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Wrote about Michigan sleeper Kobe Bufkin yesterday as my prospect of the week — 9 pts 5 ast 4 reb so far against Nebraska
theathletic.com/4163497/2023/0… – 7:47 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Here’s how LeBron’s yearly scoring totals compare to those of Kareem, MJ, Kobe, and Karl. pic.twitter.com/DNHxeEc6q4 – 1:15 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
LBJ REDEFINING GREATNESS
The Top-8 All time Scorers:
Wilt: 13.2ppg in Year 14
MJ: 20.0ppg in Year 15 (missed 4 yrs)
Shaq: 9.2ppg in Year 19
Malone: 13.2ppg in Year 19
Kareem: 10.1ppg in Year 20
Dirk: 12.0ppg in Year 20
Kobe: 17.6ppg in Year 20
Lebron: 30.2ppg in Year 20 👑 – 12:08 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Kobe actually came into the NBA younger than LeBron, but didn’t start his career nearly as prolific… then made up a ton of ground circa 2006-2008, but then ultimately couldn’t match LeBron’s longevity
(In other news, @DevinBook is almost perfectly on pace with Kobe 👀) pic.twitter.com/lMKrriRP8n – 11:06 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
If you combine regular season and playoff scoring, LeBron has:
* 1,872 points on Kareem
* 6,738 points on Kobe
* 7,742 points on MJ
* 14,478 points on KD – 1:45 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Exchange between me and my daughter:
Me: LeBron set a record tonight. He became the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.
Daughter: Who did he pass?
Me: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Daughter: Where was Kobe?
Me: He’s #4.
Daughter: He should be higher.
Me: Well, he tried.
AK – 12:46 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
This is Mycareer stuff for Jalen Williams. I would be having an out of body experience. Lakers fan/Kobe Stan, historic venue, historic night, defending LeBron James, having one of his best games of his career 21 points, five rebounds, two assists, four steals, a block. – 12:22 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
The other guys to get to 30K+ points were shells of themselves at the end.
Wilt was 13ppg, Dirk 7ppg. MJ was 20ppg for the Wizards. Kobe was 18ppg on 36%. Malone was 13ppg when he cracked 35K. Kareem was 10ppg when he got 38K.
LeBron is averaging 30ppg for the 2nd straight yr. – 12:13 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The new top 10 in NBA scoring all time:
1. LeBron James
2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
3. Karl Malone
4. Kobe Bryant
5. Michael Jordan
6. Dirk Nowitzki
7. Wilt Chamberlain
8. Shaquille O’Neal
9. Carmelo Anthony
10. Moses Malone – 12:07 AM
Jacob Evans @JacobEvans_1
Mike Kobe and Bron greatest ever idc what anybody say argue with ya mama! 😂😂 – 12:06 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
I’m watching this game at a Cleveland bar and before that last shot, someone yelled “He ain’t Kobe! He’s not gonna shoot over two guys!” My brother it’s time to give up the 2010 talking points – 12:00 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC is intertwined with so many historic milestones from the biggest superstars of a generation.
Chris Paul’s first game.
Tim Duncan’s final game.
Dirk Nowitzki’s final playoff game.
Kobe Bryant’s final road game.
LeBron James becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. – 11:58 PM
Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr
You may like MJ more. You may like Kobe more. You may like Magic or Kareem or anyone else more, but you can’t deny that this is not only unprecedented, but it’s also a supreme achievement. – 11:57 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
i thought those groans from the Laker crowd when D’Angelo Russell thought it would be a good idea to get some shooting practice in during Kobe’s last game would never be topped. thank you Russ for trying. – 11:56 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James, currently 6 points from becoming the NBA’s regular season scoring leader, has been the NBA’s leading playoff scorer since passing Jordan in 2016:
1) LeBron: 7,631
2) Jordan: 5,987
3) Kareem: 5,762
4) Kobe: 5,640
5) Shaq: 5,250 – 11:45 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
LeBron should go full Game 7 vs the Suns Kobe and just rip 100mph chest passes at his teammates and refuse to shoot in the 2nd half until anyone decides to give 1% effort on defense. – 11:17 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams is feeling it, fun moment for him in LA against the Lakers as a huge Kobe Fan I imagine it is safe to say he was a Lakers fan, and trying to stop LeBron James from breaking a record. 2-for-3 from three already with a block and a steal. – 10:53 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder playing on national TV in the most hyped NBA game since Kobe Bryant’s final game.
Pretty cool that so many people are going to see what OKC fans have known for awhile now: the youngest team in the league has some special talent and an incredibly bright future. – 10:43 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
For tonight, Lakers fans hope LeBron can shoot the ball like Kobe – 10:21 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Bold prediction:
The Lakers will have Kobe in the tribute video they have ready for LeBron. – 10:21 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Cam Thomas scored 43 points tonight, his 3rd straight game with at least 43 points. He becomes, at age 21, the youngest player to do it. Others to do it: MJ, Kobe, Durant, Lillard, Giannis, Westbrook, Moses Malone, Bob Love, Devin Booker, Elgin Baylor, Rick Barry and Wilt. – 10:13 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Cam Thomas scored 43 points tonight, his 3rd straight game with at least 43 points. The other players to ever do that in NBA history:
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Durant, Westbrook, Lillard, Harden, Moses Malone, Bob Love, Devin Booker, Elgin Baylor, Rick Barry, Giannis and Wilt – 10:13 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Cam Thomas scored 43 points tonight, his 3rd straight game with at least 43 points. The other players to ever do that in NBA history:
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Durant, Westbrook, Lillard, Harden, Moses Malone, Bob Love, Devin Booker, Elgin Baylor, Rick Barry, Giannis and Wilt – 10:10 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Cam Thomas last night on joining LeBron as the second-youngest to have consecutive 40-point nights: “For real? For real? That’s great company to have my name mentioned with that guy. Though I’m a Kobe guy. If you said Kobe, I’d be more (excited).” #Nets – 8:28 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Quick, read this before a Shams Tweet invalidates half my speculation
New for @TheAthleticNBA – The Week That Was
* Follow the money on trades for ten tax teams
* Quick Dedmon thoughts
* Indy road trip
* Scouting Michigan sleeper Kobe Bufkin
theathletic.com/4163497/2023/0… – 12:26 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
How do you even try to guard LeBron James?
Here’s what players from different eras across the league have said, including Jordan, Kobe, Tony Allen, Andre Iguodala, and more: sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/le… – 11:59 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Cam Thomas joins LeBron as the two youngest players to score 44 points back-to-back.
Cam Thomas: “For real? That’s great company. I’m glad I have my name mentioned with that guy. Even though I’m a Kobe guy. If you said Kobe, I’d be more you know… Nah, I’m kidding.” pic.twitter.com/Ygq1lgT1rK – 5:55 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Asked Cam Thomas about him joining LeBron James as the two youngest players in NBA history to score 44 points in consecutive games:
“That’s great company… I’m a Kobe guy though, so if you said Kobe I would’ve been a little more excited.” pic.twitter.com/fIpe96D708 – 10:41 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas after finding out he and LeBron are the youngest players in NBA history to score 44 points in consecutive games:
“That’s great company… I’m a Kobe guy though, so if you said Kobe I would’ve been a little more excited.” pic.twitter.com/Lwnh1WeZu3 – 10:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
When told he and LeBron James are the two youngest players to ever score 44 or more in back-to-back games, Thomas said, “For real.” Said it’s an honor to have his name mentioned with him. Jokingly reminds us he’s “a Kobe guy,” but it’s cool to be in LeBron’s company. – 10:31 PM
Following Bryant’s death three years ago, murals arose around the world depicting Bryant in this uniform. Per Sotheby’s, the jersey’s lot includes a collection of photographs by Greg Cohen of those murals. Also, there are a variety of materials that depict this jersey including artwork, magazines, newspapers, T-shirts, photographs, pins, books and others in the lot — as well as photo matching and a letter of authenticity. -via ESPN / February 9, 2023
After watching James produce 41 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in a 125-121 overtime road loss against the Boston Celtics, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said he had not seen such prolific late-career production since Jordan. “Yeah man, I think that the last person we’ve seen going this hard at this age consistently probably was Mike,” Ham told Bally Sports. “And you’re taking into account Kobe (Bryant) in that last game (of his career in 2016). God rest his soul that he had (60 points) … but just at this level in all facets, (James is) not just scoring the ball. He’s getting assists, he’s getting rebounds, he’s getting blocked shots. … He’s just playing at a huge, huge level, a high level, and, you know, it’s amazing. But it’s not surprising if that makes any sense.” -via Bally Sports / February 8, 2023
Ben Golliver: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has passed Hall of Fame center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. 1. LEBRON JAMES: 38,388 & counting 2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 38,387 3. Karl Malone: 36,928 4. Kobe Bryant: 33,643 5. Michael Jordan: 32,292 pic.twitter.com/diTV7IHBp2 -via Twitter @BenGolliver / February 8, 2023