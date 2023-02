Kobe Bryant jersey sold for $5.8 million

After watching James produce 41 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in a 125-121 overtime road loss against the Boston Celtics, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said he had not seen such prolific late-career production since Jordan. “Yeah man, I think that the last person we’ve seen going this hard at this age consistently probably was Mike,” Ham told Bally Sports. “And you’re taking into account Kobe (Bryant) in that last game (of his career in 2016). God rest his soul that he had (60 points) … but just at this level in all facets, (James is) not just scoring the ball. He’s getting assists, he’s getting rebounds, he’s getting blocked shots. … He’s just playing at a huge, huge level, a high level, and, you know, it’s amazing. But it’s not surprising if that makes any sense.” -via Bally Sports / February 8, 2023