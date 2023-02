Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant: 'There's never been one moment where I felt like he's been angry at me for decisions I've made'

Irving scored a team-high 24 points on 9-for-17 shooting from the field, 4-for-8 from 3, and 2-for-2 from the line. He also tallied five assists, four rebounds, one steal, and one block while committing five turnovers in 37 minutes of action. After the game, he talked to Eurohoops about Luka Doncic. “Luka is been playing professionally for so long, he has probably seen every defense. When I was 16 I wasn’t playing professionally. His childhood was different ground up in this game and to see his success at such a young age, I know I lot of hard work comes behind that and for me to be a part of his team just makes sense for me. As for the team, just don’t overthink and have fun on the court“, said Irving. -via EuroHoops.net / February 9, 2023