Lakers trading Thomas Bryant to Nuggets for Davon Reed

Michael Singer @msinger
The #Nuggets have acquired Thomas Bryant from the Lakers for Davon Reed and three second-round picks, source confirms to @denverpost. – 12:10 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Lakers are trading Thomas Bryant to the Nuggets for Davon Reed and three second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. – 12:07 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“Fundamentals are forever.” – @YourManDevine
Shoutout to Thomas Bryant here 💀 pic.twitter.com/KZE7lTBhQd10:51 AM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Shoutout to Thomas Bryant, who really thought he was getting the ball there. pic.twitter.com/fhdqJtu7EH12:35 AM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Congrats to Thomas Bryant on his big night pic.twitter.com/awIUCaCWWy12:16 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Thomas Bryant had his man sealed. pic.twitter.com/UImu4Nf1N312:15 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers have a LeBron jersey hung outside the locker room. Thomas Bryant just walked by it and yelled, “LeBron is the GOAT!” pic.twitter.com/AAF5Tfdolr8:58 PM

Justin Kubatko: Thomas Bryant last night: ✅ 31 PTS ✅ 14 REB ✅ 12-15 FG ✅ 4-5 3P The last @Los Angeles Lakers player to record a 30-point, 10-rebound game with an effective field goal percentage of at least 90% was Wilt Chamberlain on Nov. 7, 1969. Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / January 23, 2023
ESPN NBA Insider Dave McMenamin revealed that Thomas Bryant, Wenyen Gabriel and Juan Toscano-Anderson have been wearing apparel from Westbrook’s clothing line to games. “This shows to me for a guy who had trouble connecting with the Lakers locker room last season for a variety of reasons mostly based on the frustrations from how he was fitting on the court. He has a true connection to this year’s group, and through that connection, it’s allowed him to have his influence on what this team looks like, the culture of the team,” McMenamin said. -via Clutch Points / January 15, 2023

