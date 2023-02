Lakers trading Thomas Bryant to Nuggets for Davon Reed

ESPN NBA Insider Dave McMenamin revealed that Thomas Bryant, Wenyen Gabriel and Juan Toscano-Anderson have been wearing apparel from Westbrook’s clothing line to games . “This shows to me for a guy who had trouble connecting with the Lakers locker room last season for a variety of reasons mostly based on the frustrations from how he was fitting on the court. He has a true connection to this year’s group, and through that connection, it’s allowed him to have his influence on what this team looks like, the culture of the team,” McMenamin said. -via Clutch Points / January 15, 2023