Lakers trading Thomas Bryant to Nuggets for Davon Reed

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Lakers are trading Thomas Bryant to the Nuggets for Davon Reed and three second-round picks, sources tell ESPN.
Michael Singer @msinger
The #Nuggets have acquired Thomas Bryant from the Lakers for Davon Reed and three second-round picks, source confirms to @denverpost. – 12:10 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Lakers are trading Thomas Bryant to the Nuggets for Davon Reed and three second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. – 12:07 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“Fundamentals are forever.” – @YourManDevine
Shoutout to Thomas Bryant here 💀 pic.twitter.com/KZE7lTBhQd – 10:51 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Shoutout to Thomas Bryant, who really thought he was getting the ball there. pic.twitter.com/fhdqJtu7EH – 12:35 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Congrats to Thomas Bryant on his big night pic.twitter.com/awIUCaCWWy – 12:16 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers have a LeBron jersey hung outside the locker room. Thomas Bryant just walked by it and yelled, “LeBron is the GOAT!” pic.twitter.com/AAF5Tfdolr – 8:58 PM
Kyle Goon: Russell Westbrook dishes to Thomas Bryant for the 8,967th assist of his career, passing Gary Payton for 10th all time. -via Twitter @kylegoon / January 30, 2023
Justin Kubatko: Thomas Bryant last night: ✅ 31 PTS ✅ 14 REB ✅ 12-15 FG ✅ 4-5 3P The last @Los Angeles Lakers player to record a 30-point, 10-rebound game with an effective field goal percentage of at least 90% was Wilt Chamberlain on Nov. 7, 1969. Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / January 23, 2023
ESPN NBA Insider Dave McMenamin revealed that Thomas Bryant, Wenyen Gabriel and Juan Toscano-Anderson have been wearing apparel from Westbrook’s clothing line to games. “This shows to me for a guy who had trouble connecting with the Lakers locker room last season for a variety of reasons mostly based on the frustrations from how he was fitting on the court. He has a true connection to this year’s group, and through that connection, it’s allowed him to have his influence on what this team looks like, the culture of the team,” McMenamin said. -via Clutch Points / January 15, 2023