LeBron James out against Milwaukee

LeBron James’ most significant individual achievement helped TNT to one of its best regular season audiences in recent years. Tuesday’s Thunder-Lakers NBA regular season game, in which James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, averaged a 1.7 rating and 2.98 million viewers on TNT — the network’s largest regular season audience outside of Opening Night since Clippers-Lakers on opening night of the “bubble” restart in July 2020 (3.35M). Excluding that anomalous circumstance, it was the most-watched since Lakers-Blazers in October 2018, James’ first game with the Lakers (3.31M). -via Sports Media Watch / February 9, 2023