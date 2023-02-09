Luka Doncic upgraded to questionable against Sacramento

Dallas Mavericks PR: Luka Dončić (right heel contusion) is questionable for tomorrow night’s game in Sacramento. Dāvis Bertāns (left calf strain) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) will remain out.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks expect to get Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on the floor together for the first time Friday night when they visit Sacramento for the first of back-to-back games.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs have upgraded Luka Doncic (heel injury) to questionable to return tomorrow vs. Kings.
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavericks’ post-trade-deadline depth chart analysis:
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
NON-NCAA PLAYERS TAKEN IN THE 2019 NBA DRAFT:
Sekou Doumbouya (#15)
Goga Bitadze (#18)
Luka Samanic (#19)
Didi Louzada (#35)
Deivydas Sirvydis (#37)
Alen Smailagic (#39)
Vanja Marinkovic (#60)
NON-NCAA PLAYERS TAKEN IN THE 2019 NBA DRAFT WHO ARE ACTUALLY STILL IN THE NBA:
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Evan Sidery @esidery
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers only have 8 turnovers.
But Paul George has half of them. The latest led to another fast break bucket for Mavericks.
It’s now a 69-58 Mavericks lead. They’re outscoring Clippers 20-5 on the fast break.
Biggest difference between Kyrie and Luka is pace. Different team – 11:27 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
End of the first: Mavericks (sans Luka) 41, Clippers 25
Kyrie: 8 points (3-6 FG), Reggie Bullock 15 points
Terance Mann has 12, but the rest of the team has shot 4-15. Already 4 turnovers for LAC. They’ve been much better at limiting TOs as of late. – 10:36 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Jason Kidd about Christian Wood, who returned to play Monday night after thumb injury.
Kidd: “When you have Luka and Kai in front of you, he’s going to benefit because of the one on one. Or, no one around and he’ll have wide open shots.”
That would require Wood staying.✍🏾 pic.twitter.com/uLCStIClsy – 9:40 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Spotted Luka Doncic in the pregame locker room…
How you been this last week?
“Good! Good!”
Excited about the trade?
“Yeah!”
*leaves open part of the locker room before I can corner him into any more small talk* 😂 – 8:57 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Michael Dugat @mdug
Mavs are gonna create a bunch of space to try to get LeBron to come with Kyrie, then wonder why Luka wants out when they sign in LA.
Personally, find that far more likely than LeBron coming to Dallas. – 8:01 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Dallas made the first big splash of the offseason when they acquired Kyrie, but the jury is still out on whether or not his pairing with Luka will work out.
High-risk, high-reward, all-in approach.
More for @boardroom
boardroom.tv/kyrie-luka-mav… – 7:00 PM
More on this storyline
“Amazing,” Luka Doncic told ESPN, needing only one word to sum up his first impression of Irving in a Mavericks uniform. Doncic missed his third consecutive game due to a right heel contusion, watching and cheering from the Dallas bench after flying to L.A. earlier in the day. -via ESPN / February 9, 2023
Justin Kubatko: Jalen Green last night: ✅ 41 PTS ✅ 14-22 FG ✅ 6-9 3P ✅ 7-9 FT Only two players in NBA history have recorded more 40-point games before their 21st birthday: 8 — James 5 — Edwards 4 — Green 4 — Doncic 4 — Durant Green turns 21 today 🎂 More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / February 9, 2023
Irving scored a team-high 24 points on 9-for-17 shooting from the field, 4-for-8 from 3, and 2-for-2 from the line. He also tallied five assists, four rebounds, one steal, and one block while committing five turnovers in 37 minutes of action. After the game, he talked to Eurohoops about Luka Doncic. “Luka is been playing professionally for so long, he has probably seen every defense. When I was 16 I wasn’t playing professionally. His childhood was different ground up in this game and to see his success at such a young age, I know I lot of hard work comes behind that and for me to be a part of his team just makes sense for me. As for the team, just don’t overthink and have fun on the court“, said Irving. -via EuroHoops.net / February 9, 2023