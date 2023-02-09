Magic trading Mo Bamba to Lakers for Patrick Beverley

Shams Charania: The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for center Mo Bamba, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
“This morning, I told our TrueHoop editorial meeting that Pat Bev wouldn’t last as a Laker because LeBron was tired of him always being the loudest voice in the room.” @David Thorpe truehoop.com/p/the-suns-go-… – 3:28 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Lakers trading Patrick Beverley makes them the clear winners of the trade deadline. – 3:18 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
As for Patrick Beverley, the Wolves roster is full. They’d have to buy out another player after already buying out Forbes. That’s not usually how they operate. – 3:07 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Full story on the Lakers trading Patrick Beverley and a second-round pick to the Magic for Mo Bamba at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4173532/2023/0… – 3:07 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Your 2022-23 post-trade deadline Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
D’Angelo Russell
Malik Beasley
Jarred Vanderbilt
Rui Hachimura
Mo Bamba
Austin Reaves
Lonnie Walker
Dennis Schroder
Wenyen Gabriel
Max Christie
Troy Brown Jr.
Davon Reed
Empty slot for Buyout Player X – 3:00 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
(Know that Bamba for Beverley deal saves the Lakers a bunch of money, but they actually kinda needed an aggressive point of attack defender after yesterday’s big trade) – 2:47 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
“Welcome to the 7 Feet Deep Podcast with KOC and Mo Bamba, my name is Kevin O’Connor. This pod is no longer called the Mismatch and Chris Vernon no longer works here.” – 2:44 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
As I catch up on the recent trades, I would think Patrick Beverley won’t play for the Magic. The Magic get a second-rounder for Bamba, who has been out of the rotation for much of the past two months. – 2:41 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ remade frontline of Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba and Wenyen Gabriel is long, athletic and versatile. Add in the 3PT shooting upgrade with Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell and the Lakers have a dramatically better roster. – 2:40 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
The Magic are trading Mo Bamba to the Lakers.
Magic are acquiring veteran guard Patrick Beverley, a future second-round pick and cash considerations for Bamba.
It’s unlikely Beverley will play for the Magic, sources told @orlandosports.
orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 2:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
3s per game this season:
2.9 — Pat Bev, Westbrook, Bryant
6.9 — DLo, Bamba, Beasley
Tons of spacing for LeBron. pic.twitter.com/LcZsvcN3rD – 2:35 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
I’d imagine these are the feels for Patrick Beverley right now pic.twitter.com/bie5lMGvtw – 2:35 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Bryant felt he deserved consistent minutes. Lakers used one of the three second-round picks from Denver and shipped it to Orlando with Pat Bev to acquire Mo Bamba. – 2:30 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The word on a Patrick Beverley return to Minnesota has always hinged on two things happening in conjunction:
1. Beverley gets traded
2. Gets bought out by new team
Doesn’t guarantee anything — the Wolves have quite a few guards (notably NAW). But this opens up the possibility. – 2:30 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Lakers’ substantial roster movement leading up to the trade deadline:
In: D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Rui Hachimura, Mo Bamba, Davon Reed
Out: Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Thomas Bryant, Kendrick Nunn, 2027 1st (top-4 protected) – 2:28 PM
The Lakers’ substantial roster movement leading up to the trade deadline:
In: D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Rui Hachimura, Mo Bamba, Davon Reed
StatMuse @statmuse
Mo Bamba is shooting 50/40% this season.
He now is the Laker’s first and only 50/40% shooter this season. pic.twitter.com/ELmLtNTDuH – 2:27 PM
Mo Bamba is shooting 50/40% this season.
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Mo Bamba has shot 66% finishing around the rim and an eFG% of 59% in catch and shoot situations while averaging 1 block of 17 minutes of action per game. – 2:22 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
League sources confirm the Magic have traded Mo Bamba to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Orlando’s acquiring Patrick Beverley, a future second-round pick and cash considerations. – 2:22 PM
League sources confirm the Magic have traded Mo Bamba to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers have traded guard Patrick Beverley to Magic for center Mo Bamba, per source. Lakers like that Bamba is a young backup big that can shoot threes. – 2:22 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Orlando Magic trading Mo Bamba to Los Angeles Lakers for Patrick Beverley and a second-round pick, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 2:22 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Orlando is trading Mo Bamba to the Lakers for Patrick Beverley, a future second-rounder and cash considerations, per source. Beverley is not expected to remain with Magic. – 2:21 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Patrick Beverley to the Magic! Mo Bamba to the Lakers! We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:21 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Magic are trading for Lakers guard Patrick Beverley, sources tell ESPN. – 2:19 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for center Mo Bamba, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:19 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Los Angeles Clippers are trading Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for center Mo Bamba, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:18 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The fact that Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are/was traded to the Utah Jazz and the entire 🌍 knew they would never play a single minute there says something. – 1:24 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The LA Lakers with Vanderbilt and Beasley add versatility and score off the bench. Huge upgrade for their 2nd unit
Lakers rotation after the trade
Russell
Beverley
James
Davis
Bryant
Schroder
Reaves
Beasley
Hachimura
Vanderbilt
Walker
Brown jr
Title contenders #LakeShow – 8:44 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
DLo + Beasley are averaging more made threes (5.8) than
Russ
Pat Bev
Schroder
Reaves
Max Christie
combined (5.6). pic.twitter.com/ni1Z4cvtbW – 8:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lakers roster:
LeBron
AD
DLo
Beverley
Bryant
Beasley
Vanderbilt
Hachimura
Reaves
Schroder
Top __ roster in the league. pic.twitter.com/LA3mnkowCg – 8:19 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets injury report scheduled-tweet edition:
Jamal Murray – questionable – right knee inflammation
Zeke Nnaji – doubtful – right shoulder sprain
Collin Gillespie – out – right lower leg fracture
Mo Bamba’s still suspended for Orlando; Gary Harris is questionable (adductor). – 5:40 PM
Marc Stein: Minnesota is not expected to pursue a reunion with Patrick Beverley if the veteran guard hits the buyout market following his trade from the Lakers to Orlando, league sources say. More NBA from me: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / February 9, 2023
Dane Moore: Sources: A Patrick Beverley reunion in Minnesota is in the works, via the buyout market. Multiple teams are interested in Beverley for a playoff push. -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / February 9, 2023
Khobi Price: It’s unlikely Patrick Beverley will play for the Magic, sources told @orlandosports . -via Twitter @khobi_price / February 9, 2023
Yossi Gozlan: The Lakers will reduce their luxury tax penalty from $45M to $17.4M by swapping Patrick Beverley for Mo Bamba. They also generate a $2.7M trade exception. They generated three others worth $2.3M, $1.8M, and $1.8M in trades today. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / February 9, 2023
Shams Charania: Sources said the Lakers are sending second-round draft compensation with Patrick Beverley to Orlando for Mo Bamba — a major get for a reworked frontline around Anthony Davis and LeBron James. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 9, 2023
Jake Fischer: Boston has been exploring the combined outgoing value of Danilo Gallinari and Payton Pritchard, sources said, as the Celtics search for center reinforcements. Two names of big men that match that outgoing salary: Jakob Poeltl and Mo Bamba. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / February 8, 2023